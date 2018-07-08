Team Videos: Val di Sole Downhill World Cup 2018

YT Mob

After just rolling out of the start house yesterday in qualifying and not completing his run, it was clear that the slide out crash which reinjured Aaron’s thumb was going to be the question mark over the 5 Time World Cup Champion coming into today’s race. After getting some training runs in today Aaron decided to give it a go and do what he could to stem the point loss. Impressively he finished 31st today after man handling the bike down the steepest and most technical track of the season, using his legs in places to press against the frame and relieve the pain and pressure from the thumb, it was a champion’s ride, and he now sits in 4th place overall, just 10 points from 2nd.After a successful weekend in Les Gets / France with Baptiste winning the Mont-Chéry DH Race and Marine finishing second the moral was high going into Val di Sole for the 4th stop of the UCI MTB World Cup.Val di Sole is one of the team’s favorite venues due to it’s track length and the variety when it comes to line choices. The wet weather mixed things up on qualifying day and was quite tough for our riders. Florent had a crash during practice before qualifying and did not make it into finals for the first time since he started racing. Baptiste kept his 12th position from qualifying and Kevin Mary was able to get his best ever result with finishing 36th.Now it’s time to pack everything up, head to Andorra and do it all again next weekend! See you all there!Luckily the Black Snake dried out for finals!! What a week of tough riding for the team on such a demanding track.