Team Videos: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019

Aug 5, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
MS Mondraker

That’s was a great weekend for MS Mondraker Team with Laurie's first world cup victory as icing on top of a strong team performance. We are still in "being stoked" mode and are now heading to Lenzerheide/ Switzerland for the last European world cup round in 2019.


Propain Factory Racing

Val Di Sole providing some terrifying and exciting racing this weekend for the team. Henry Kerr qualified for his first Elite finals, Joe and Rudy went through qualis comfortably even in the harsh opposite conditions from practice earlier in the morning and Luke put down a solid run to come 8th on qualification day.
Things took a turn for the worst for Henry near the bottom of his finals run, resulting in brutal crash, knocking him out for several minutes.

Get a look at the action from the Val Di Sole.


Gamux Racing

After the great qualification results of Friday, the boys had to prove themselves on Saturday. Faustin ended up in 37th after a crash Andy ended up in 33th. A solid result, but we know we can do better.


Dorval AM



