Team Videos: Vallnord DH World Cup 2017

Jul 2, 2017 at 4:24
Jul 2, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
YT Mob


Despite the threat of heavy rain in the finals of Round 4 of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra, the light drizzle never evolved into anything that would have an impact on the racing, much to the relief of the attending crowd and race teams who all hoped for a clean race. Given what took place last year in Andorra, there were some anxious faces looking to the sky as the clouds rolled in, but in the end, the racing was tight, exciting, and full of drama.



MENTIONS: @The-YT-Mob
