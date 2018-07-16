Team Videos: Vallnord World Cup 2018

Polygon UR

VoulVoul Racing

YT Mob

With Mick out with a sore (and probably fractured) hand and after Kenta unfortunately didn't qualify for finals, it was all down to Tracey Hannah and Alexandre Fayolle to make it happen. Tracey walked away with a great 3rd place while Alex got back to a good racing pace with a 21st position. The whole team gets a well-deserved break until Mont Sainte Anne.The race here in Andorra Vallnord is in the books. It was a tough one for our team. The steepest track of the circuit is still a beast. It doesn't matter if its dry or wet. Florent Payet missed the race because of his injured wrist and his crash in Val di Sole.Baptiste finished 17th and Marine 6th. Now we are focused on the French championship in Morzine in two weeks before we head off to Mont Sainte-Anne, Canada.Round 5 of the Mercedes Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup arrived in the Pyrenees this week, to the steep and fast track of Vallnord, for the 5th round of the 2018 series. The YT Mob was missing its lead rider, Aaron Gwin, who is busy recovering from his thumb injury back home in California. This meant the teammates Neko Mulally and Angel Suarez were front and center for this week’s event. After both qualified solidly in 27th and 28th place yesterday, it came down to a fast and dry track here on Sunday, and for one rider, it was a dream run, and for the other, it was disappointment after a crash late in his run.