VIDEOS

Team Videos: Vallnord World Cup 2018

Jul 16, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Polygon UR


With Mick out with a sore (and probably fractured) hand and after Kenta unfortunately didn't qualify for finals, it was all down to Tracey Hannah and Alexandre Fayolle to make it happen. Tracey walked away with a great 3rd place while Alex got back to a good racing pace with a 21st position. The whole team gets a well-deserved break until Mont Sainte Anne.


VoulVoul Racing


The race here in Andorra Vallnord is in the books. It was a tough one for our team. The steepest track of the circuit is still a beast. It doesn't matter if its dry or wet. Florent Payet missed the race because of his injured wrist and his crash in Val di Sole.

Baptiste finished 17th and Marine 6th. Now we are focused on the French championship in Morzine in two weeks before we head off to Mont Sainte-Anne, Canada.


YT Mob


Round 5 of the Mercedes Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup arrived in the Pyrenees this week, to the steep and fast track of Vallnord, for the 5th round of the 2018 series. The YT Mob was missing its lead rider, Aaron Gwin, who is busy recovering from his thumb injury back home in California. This meant the teammates Neko Mulally and Angel Suarez were front and center for this week’s event. After both qualified solidly in 27th and 28th place yesterday, it came down to a fast and dry track here on Sunday, and for one rider, it was a dream run, and for the other, it was disappointment after a crash late in his run.

Must Read This Week
Finals Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
68677 views
Commencal Introduces The Clash
50559 views
Qualifying Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
48319 views
Tech From The Andorra DH World Cup 2018
45474 views
Comparison Test: Are Wider Rims Better? We Try 4 Different Widths
44110 views
PSA: Don't Stop on the Trail
39015 views
Eurobike Randoms II - Eurobike 2018
38749 views
More Randoms - Eurobike 2018
37357 views

1 Comment

  • + 0
 First WC in a long time I didnt bother watching since no Gwin.. but had Minaar been there I think i would've forced myself.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025856
Mobile Version of Website