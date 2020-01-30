Teaser: A Stacked Crew of Riders Line Up for 'Accomplice'

Jan 30, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesThanks to a new collaboration with legendary director Jeremy Grant, Teton Gravity Research is excited to present our second feature-length mountain bike film: Accomplice. With Grant’s experience from directing classics like Where the Trail Ends and North of Nightfall, we’ve brought to the stage a new vision that follows some of the sport’s most progressive riders across the globe.

Join us on a cinematic journey starring Graham Agassiz, Nico Vink, Kurt Sorge, Garett Buehler, Andreu Lacondeguy, Hannah Bergemann, Veronique Sandler, Cameron Zink, Tom van Steenbergen, Ethan Nell, Jaxson Riddle, Paul Basagoitia, Carson Storch, Cam McCaul, Tyler McCaul, Erik Fedko, and Brandon Semenuk. Official trailer coming soon!Teton Gravity Research


