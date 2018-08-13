Video: The Rux World Tour Hits Big Lines in BC with James Doerfling

The Rux World Tour is back for 2018! The SRSUNTOUR Werx athletes have been teeming for more big lines, new zones, and crazy trains, and we couldn't be more stoked to be keeping the good times rolling. In this edition of the RWT, we start things off in British Columbia, Canada following James Doerfling to some of his favorite zones. Soon will soon be headed to the French Alps for more big lines, bike parks and perhaps a taste of the local génépi. Stay tuned!Riders: James Doerfling, Eliott LapotreVideo: Hoshi Yoshi, Whyex ProductionsWords and Photography: JP Gendron, SRSUNTOUR