Video: The Rux World Tour Hits Big Lines in BC with James Doerfling

Aug 13, 2018
The Rux World Tour is back for 2018! The SRSUNTOUR Werx athletes have been teeming for more big lines, new zones, and crazy trains, and we couldn't be more stoked to be keeping the good times rolling. In this edition of the RWT, we start things off in British Columbia, Canada following James Doerfling to some of his favorite zones. Soon will soon be headed to the French Alps for more big lines, bike parks and perhaps a taste of the local génépi. Stay tuned!

Riders: James Doerfling, Eliott Lapotre
Video: Hoshi Yoshi, Whyex Productions
Words and Photography: JP Gendron, SRSUNTOUR

