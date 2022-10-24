Tech Week 2023: Handy Tools & Hidden AirTags

CushCore's $12.95 USD Bead Bro acts as a third hand to hold the tire bead onto the rim.

CushCore Bead Bro



If you've ever installed a tight-fitting tire, especially one with a stiff casing or steel bead, you'll already know that it can be a frustrating job that tests both your patience and your finger strength. There are tricks to make it easier but, when you're combining that tight tire with an insert, it can feel like you're trying to push a square peg into a round hole and at least three hands to make it happen. CushCore's new Bead Bro is designed to be that third hand, freeing up the two that you do have to finish the job.

Bead Bro

• Holds tire bead onto rim

• Frees up your other hand

• Safe for alloy, carbon rims

• Works with any spoked wheel

• MSRP: $12.95 USD

• More info:

The Bead Bro is safe to use on aluminum and carbon rims.

Now you can get your $49.95 USD Wheelie Wrench with a Dynaplug.

Fix Manufacturing Wheelie Wrench X Dynaplug



Fix Manufacturing's website shows a bunch of clever products, including a belt that you can store your mini-tool in and board-specific tools, but it's their Dynaplug-equipped Wheel Wrench that we're looking at here. The $49.95 USD Wheelie Wrench includes 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, and 6mm hex keys, a T25 Torx key, flat blade, tire lever, pedal wrench, and box wrenches, but now they've also added a Dynaplug applicator that also carries a single plug.

Wheelie Wrench X Dynaplug

• Dynaplug applicator

• Includes three plugs

• 2 - 6mm hex keys, t25

• Flat blade, tire lever, wrenches

• MSRP: $49.95 USD

• More info:

Muc-Off's $44.99 USD Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder hides your AirTag inside the rear tire.

Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder + 44mm Valve Kit



Having anything stolen sucks, but having your bike stolen is a whole other level of suck that's hard to put into words. Aside from doing everything in your power to keep your bike from getting stolen in the first place, like not leaving it unlocked in front of the dollar store while you run in for a bag of Fuego Takis, you can now put a tracking tag on it so at least you might be able to get it back. Muc-Off's $44.99 USD Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder does exactly that by letting you hide an Apple AirTag inside of one of its tires.

Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder

• AirTag housed in silicone cover

• Mount lets air, sealant flow

• Rattle-free design

• Comes w/ 3 pairs of valve bases

• Weight: 7.5-grams (w/o AirTag)

• AirTag not included (obviously)

• MSRP: $44.99 USD

• More info:

The black rubber base beneath the pink silicone is designed to compress, and Muc-Off includes three spares in the kit.

Granite's $15.99 USD Stash Tool Kit Airtag Mount hides your AirTag under the fork crown.

Granite Stash Tool Kit Airtag Mount



I reviewed

I reviewed Granite's also-new Stash RT hidden tool a while back, with the spring-loaded kit being stored inside your bike's steerer tube and popping up like a friendly helper when you open the pivoting top cap. Now Granite has released a clever and relatively inexpensive add-on that lets you hide an Apple AirTag at the bottom of the Stash tool under your fork crown. Stash Tool Kit Airtag Mount

• Converts Stash, Stash RT tool to carry AirTag

• New alloy lower cap, plastic lid

• MSRP: $15.99 USD

• More info:

When installing a tight tire, with or without an insert, it can often come down to trying to pry the last few inches of bead up and over into the rim cavity. Thing is, as you get closer to finishing, the tire bead that you've already got into the rim bed will want to pop back out, meaning that you have to hold that section down with one hand while using your other to finish the installation. The $12.95 USD Bead Bro is a simple little device that hooks onto a spoke, much like most tire levers do, but also locks onto your rim with a dial to act as a stop that keeps the tire's bead from popping back out. CushCore says that it's safe to use on aluminum and carbon rims, and also that the multiple spoke slots mean it should work with pretty much every normal wheel out there. Combine it with their $19.95 USD Bead Dropper lever and you should be able to get any tire installed, regardless of if there's an insert inside or not.While not a workshop necessity, the Bead Bro probably makes sense if swap your own rubber and are tired of sore thumbs, especially as it costs about as much as a few post-ride beers.When not needed, the plug sits in the tool backward so it doesn't poke anything. When you get a flat, all you need to do is reverse the plug and then you're ready to save the day. Like their other tools, the Wheelie Wrench fits into Fix Manufacturing's interesting belts.Why the heck would you want to put your AirTag inside a tire? Because there's a good chance that anyone stealing your bike isn't thinking about a tracking device, let alone thinking about one that you've hidden securely inside of your rear tire. Muc-Off says that the AirTag is protected from sealant by the silicone cover, and also that it won't ever rattle or make noise. What happens when you case that double that you didn't have enough speed for and the valve stem just happens to line up with the impact? The internal rubber stem that the tracker sits on inside the tire is designed to be compressed and sacrificial, and Muc-Off includes three pairs with the kit so you can replace them as required. The Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder won't work if you're using a tire insert, however, and they recommend that you periodically check and clean the silicone cover when you're changing the tire or installing more sealant.The $15.99 USD Stash Tool Kit Airtag Mount is as simple as a replacement aluminum lower cap at the bottom of your fork crown with external threads that allow for the lid to thread on over your AirTag. You'll also need to have already bought the $69.99 USD Stash tool, of course. And while not as discreet as Muc-Off hiding theirs inside of the rear tire, the upside to Granite's AirTag holder is the much easier access.