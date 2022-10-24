Tech Week 2023: Handy Tools & Hidden AirTags

Oct 24, 2022
by Mike Levy  

CushCore's $12.95 USD Bead Bro acts as a third hand to hold the tire bead onto the rim.

CushCore Bead Bro

If you've ever installed a tight-fitting tire, especially one with a stiff casing or steel bead, you'll already know that it can be a frustrating job that tests both your patience and your finger strength. There are tricks to make it easier but, when you're combining that tight tire with an insert, it can feel like you're trying to push a square peg into a round hole and at least three hands to make it happen. CushCore's new Bead Bro is designed to be that third hand, freeing up the two that you do have to finish the job.
Bead Bro
• Holds tire bead onto rim
• Frees up your other hand
• Safe for alloy, carbon rims
• Works with any spoked wheel
• MSRP: $12.95 USD
• More info: wwwcushcore.com

The Bead Bro is safe to use on aluminum and carbon rims.

When installing a tight tire, with or without an insert, it can often come down to trying to pry the last few inches of bead up and over into the rim cavity. Thing is, as you get closer to finishing, the tire bead that you've already got into the rim bed will want to pop back out, meaning that you have to hold that section down with one hand while using your other to finish the installation. The $12.95 USD Bead Bro is a simple little device that hooks onto a spoke, much like most tire levers do, but also locks onto your rim with a dial to act as a stop that keeps the tire's bead from popping back out. CushCore says that it's safe to use on aluminum and carbon rims, and also that the multiple spoke slots mean it should work with pretty much every normal wheel out there. Combine it with their $19.95 USD Bead Dropper lever and you should be able to get any tire installed, regardless of if there's an insert inside or not.

While not a workshop necessity, the Bead Bro probably makes sense if swap your own rubber and are tired of sore thumbs, especially as it costs about as much as a few post-ride beers.



Now you can get your $49.95 USD Wheelie Wrench with a Dynaplug.

Fix Manufacturing Wheelie Wrench X Dynaplug

Fix Manufacturing's website shows a bunch of clever products, including a belt that you can store your mini-tool in and board-specific tools, but it's their Dynaplug-equipped Wheel Wrench that we're looking at here. The $49.95 USD Wheelie Wrench includes 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, and 6mm hex keys, a T25 Torx key, flat blade, tire lever, pedal wrench, and box wrenches, but now they've also added a Dynaplug applicator that also carries a single plug.
Wheelie Wrench X Dynaplug
• Dynaplug applicator
• Includes three plugs
• 2 - 6mm hex keys, t25
• Flat blade, tire lever, wrenches
• MSRP: $49.95 USD
• More info: www.fixmfg.com

When not needed, the plug sits in the tool backward so it doesn't poke anything. When you get a flat, all you need to do is reverse the plug and then you're ready to save the day. Like their other tools, the Wheelie Wrench fits into Fix Manufacturing's interesting belts.



Muc-Off's $44.99 USD Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder hides your AirTag inside the rear tire.

Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder + 44mm Valve Kit

Having anything stolen sucks, but having your bike stolen is a whole other level of suck that's hard to put into words. Aside from doing everything in your power to keep your bike from getting stolen in the first place, like not leaving it unlocked in front of the dollar store while you run in for a bag of Fuego Takis, you can now put a tracking tag on it so at least you might be able to get it back. Muc-Off's $44.99 USD Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder does exactly that by letting you hide an Apple AirTag inside of one of its tires.
Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder
• AirTag housed in silicone cover
• Mount lets air, sealant flow
• Rattle-free design
• Comes w/ 3 pairs of valve bases
• Weight: 7.5-grams (w/o AirTag)
• AirTag not included (obviously)
• MSRP: $44.99 USD
• More info: www.muc-off.com

The black rubber base beneath the pink silicone is designed to compress, and Muc-Off includes three spares in the kit.

Why the heck would you want to put your AirTag inside a tire? Because there's a good chance that anyone stealing your bike isn't thinking about a tracking device, let alone thinking about one that you've hidden securely inside of your rear tire. Muc-Off says that the AirTag is protected from sealant by the silicone cover, and also that it won't ever rattle or make noise. What happens when you case that double that you didn't have enough speed for and the valve stem just happens to line up with the impact? The internal rubber stem that the tracker sits on inside the tire is designed to be compressed and sacrificial, and Muc-Off includes three pairs with the kit so you can replace them as required. The Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder won't work if you're using a tire insert, however, and they recommend that you periodically check and clean the silicone cover when you're changing the tire or installing more sealant.



Granite's $15.99 USD Stash Tool Kit Airtag Mount hides your AirTag under the fork crown.

Granite Stash Tool Kit Airtag Mount

I reviewed Granite's also-new Stash RT hidden tool a while back, with the spring-loaded kit being stored inside your bike's steerer tube and popping up like a friendly helper when you open the pivoting top cap. Now Granite has released a clever and relatively inexpensive add-on that lets you hide an Apple AirTag at the bottom of the Stash tool under your fork crown.
Stash Tool Kit Airtag Mount
• Converts Stash, Stash RT tool to carry AirTag
• New alloy lower cap, plastic lid
• MSRP: $15.99 USD
• More info: www.granite-design.com

The $15.99 USD Stash Tool Kit Airtag Mount is as simple as a replacement aluminum lower cap at the bottom of your fork crown with external threads that allow for the lid to thread on over your AirTag. You'll also need to have already bought the $69.99 USD Stash tool, of course. And while not as discreet as Muc-Off hiding theirs inside of the rear tire, the upside to Granite's AirTag holder is the much easier access.



Tech Week 2023 is a chance to get up to speed on the latest mountain bike components, apparel, and accessories. Click here to view all of the related content.


22 Comments

  • 49 2
 Unrelated to this article I know, but hey pinkbike, it might be worth posting a little article about the fact that Dietrich Mateschitz, founder of RedBull has passed away this weekend, since he was personally responsible for setting up allll the extreme sports sponsoring and Red Bull media production the brand has done. It's unknown who will succeed him and how all this lovely sponsoring will be affected, so definitely seems relevant in terms of mountainbiking news.
  • 3 0
 Yes. Thank you for saying this
  • 7 0
 Fun fact. While on vacation in Thailand, Dietrich discovered a local energy drink at a convenience store. He sought out of the company who made it, approached the owner about potentially doing a international partnership and he agreed. Dietrich tweaked the formula a bit and called it Redbull and the rest is history. Both men have now passed but their legacy will live forever.
  • 6 0
 The airbag mount inside your tire is all well and good until you have a really harsh bottom out and crush your air tag. Not to mention the fact that if you get a bad puncture and have to use a tube you have to remove the whole thing. Seems kinda silly compared to the other options on the market.
  • 2 1
 *airtag
  • 1 0
 Seems kinda unfortunate if your bike gets stolen on your way home after an emergency fix (installing a tube).
  • 2 0
 Too be fair, the harsh bottom out event you're describing would need to happen at exactly the place where your airtag is housed. This could happen - but its probably fairly unlikely.

That said, I agree with your assertion that there are plenty of other, worthwhile hiding places for these. With so many bikes coming out with their own version of "in frame storage", it feels as if you could easily hide one well within the frame itself.
  • 2 0
 Maybe I'm just clumsy but I can't imagine myself truing a wheel with a nipple tool that's integrated in a multitool like that. I'm not even sure whether there is enough room to properly twist the spoke a half turn (having 32 spokes in a 26" wheel). I just carry a regular Park Tool nipple key (the one with the loop) in my pack.
  • 1 0
 26” wheel? Is that a prototype? Wonder if that’ll catch on, bet it would go great with a BMX background.
  • 3 0
 I do wonder about the durability of the device to put an air tag inside a tyre. I can imagine flatting at speed and breaking it off.
  • 4 3
 I don't know about any of you, but I hate the idea of putting tracking devices on my own bike. Just the paranoia of who else can see where I am or what I'm up to. Maybe I'm just superstitious though!
  • 7 0
 I guess if you are a person worthy of tracking... otherwise I couldnt care less. Or this comment is just a joke about Strava, can't decide.
  • 17 0
 You must not have a phone then, huh.
  • 3 0
 considering that thieves use airtags to track people home to steal their shit, I'd say it's a valid concern.
  • 2 0
 Cause they can track your phone
  • 2 0
 @johnski: No, I do not. Which also makes it very hard for me to use a tracker!
  • 1 0
 I full on share your feelings regarding this. But as long as people buy air tags, don't force companies to remove cookies from their websites and don't hide at least the location of their phone for third parties onthe web it will not change.
We have to demand it!
I know, many will say: "what do i have to hide? Nothing."
While i see where this comes from, history has proven how fast companies or government go after the wrong people, knowingly or not, and cause huge damage to those. Better prevention (where we're f-ing late now!) than reacting years after it's happening (where we're honestly at right now).
Just look at what companoe like google, faceboom or amazon all know about us. It's disgusting - to put it lightly. But they won't stop aslong as it's a business and the laws don't get enforced in this regard.

@Mike Levy: How about pinkbike and outside in this regard? I think i never saw something about consent to cookies when i came here. (Btw: the EU-Regulations would state that both options (consent and non-consent) need to be designed equally. Not that BS most websites have.)
  • 1 0
 Well I'm going to put your mind right at ease them. If you put your AirTag on your bike and link it to your phone, then only you can track it.
  • 1 0
 A few years ago one of my riding buddies was seriously injured while riding alone. His wife figured out something was wrong and called the emergency services because the little dot on Strava stopped moving. Whether that feeds your paranoia or not, there is definitely a place for tracking.
  • 3 2
 Why is it 45 bucks for the cover of the device? That's like paying more for the case of a phone than the phone.
  • 1 0
 Bead Bro is the best tool ive purchased in a while
  • 1 0
 Bro, I can’t get enough of the beads. Pucker factor to 11.





