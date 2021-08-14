Tech Bits You Might Have Missed From the Maribor DH World Cup

Aug 14, 2021
by Matt Beer  
World Cup action is back in the feed and there are a few new pieces of equipment that may have flown under the radar. The teams and racers have had a sizeable mid-season break to fiddle with bike setups since the previous World Cup on July 3rd. The track this weekend is the polar opposite to the muddy second round in Les Gets, France. The Slovenian hillside is full of hard-pack berms and dusty off-camber sections through the trees.

Guess who s bike
Greg Minnaar is notorious for being picky about his bike setup. When you have a professional mechanic to keep your bike from creaking, you're not afraid to sacrifice bearings either. Greg has removed the headset dust cap to keep the top crown as low as possible on the steerer. In turn, this allows the stanchions to be lowered in the crowns for maximum axle to crown height and ultimately, increasing the wheelbase of his gargantuan Santa Cruz V10. The bar height is decided second by the amount of stem spacers.

Myriam Nicole making quick work of the rocks in timed training
Can Thibaut Daprela carry the number 1 plate for the rest of the season
Schwalbe may have a new tire tread in the works, presumably for dry conditions. I've only spotted these on the front of Myriam Nicole's and Thibaut Daprela's bikes. They've since gone back to a Magic Mary for qualifying.

Danny Hart full throttle into the first compression in the top woods.
Danny Hart has been running the longer, 2-finger Magura brake levers. They are a less common choice amongst riders, but they're not the Redcar Rocket.

Lots of work continued through practice on suspension settings. This track is brutal and finding a good balance will be critical
More changes to the Commencal Supreme prototype link. This one looks a little less refined.

Not often the Ohlins get a custom touch.
The Specialized Gravity team have some special Ohlins DH38 crowns that have some material removed from the outside of the clamping area. Loic seems to be on the shortest 46 mm offset, while Finn (injured) is on the 50 mm.

Loic Bruni s Demo has got a new paint job.
Fresh cuts.
The stock version.


5 Comments

  • 8 0
 i like bikes
  • 3 0
 is that supreme link forklift certified
  • 2 0
 Not sure I see where the material has been removed on the crowns? Am I blind or just dumb
  • 2 0
 Probably both. Look at the last pic, then look at the 3rd to last, on the spesh it sort of has ribs on the crowns sides where it clamps around the legs. It's only a very small change
  • 2 0
 Oooooh...aaaaahhhhh!!!

Post a Comment



