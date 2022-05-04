Tech Briefing: 1x For Kids, A Custom Decal Builder, Lots of New Apparel & More - May 2022

May 4, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

TECH BRIEFING
May 2022


Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Stashed Products SpaceRail Space Saving Bike Storage System
From £159.99 including delivery


The SpaceRail allows your bikes to be hung, spun and slid along the rail for compact storage. (Learn more.)
Stashed Products SpaceRail




6D Helmets ATB-2T MTB Helmet
$229.95 USD


The ATB-2T features a new and refined version of the company’s Omni-Directional Suspension technology as well as numerous new features to enhance overall comfort and safety. (Learn more.)




3 New DyedBro Frame Protectors
From $49 USD


DyedBro has three new frame protector designs. (Learn more.)




Climb Switch High Performance System
$69 USD + shipping


Originally a Christmas gift for Mike Levy, Brian had a small run 3D printed. It stows inside your steerer tube or pump via OneUp’s EDC standard. If anyone asks, it’s officially a fire safety kit. You may not have tools when you break down anymore, but you’ll care less. (Learn more.)




Red Bull Spect Sunglasses
€79,00 - €139,00


Red Bull Spect has released their first bike specific sunglasses range. (Learn more.)




Kids Ride Shotgun Pro Handlebars
$70 USD


The pro bars are available as a combo with the shotgun pro child seat, or stand alone for those with a child seat already. (Learn more.)
Shotgun Pro handlebars




MicroShift 1x Drivetrain For 20" Wheel Bikes (And Up)
$26.99 - $64.99 USD per component


1x for kids. (Learn more.)




Wolf Tooth 6-Bit Wrench Multi-Tool & Axle Handle Multi-Tool
$39.99 USD + $29.95 USD


The US brand has two new multi-tools. (Learn more.)




SDG 2022 Lineup
Various


New and updated saddles, pedals and dropper post from SDG. (Learn more.)




Giant & Stages Cycling GPS Cycling Computer
$279 USD - $329 USD


The Dash M200 and Dash L200 are available now through both companies' existing global distribution networks. (Learn more.)




Kenda Karma 2 + Rush Tires
From $69.95 USD


Kenda has two new tires for cross-country and downcountry riders. (Learn more.)




Paul Components 'Sierra Oddity'


A unique bike that Sierra Nevada Brewing Co displayed at Sea Otter. (Learn more.)




Proxim powered by Prologo Saddles
Various


Prologo saddles and sponsored athletes have won everything in the road, TT and XC worlds, and now the company has their eyes on winning Enduro races with their new line of unisex and multi-category saddles: Proxim powered by Prologo. (Learn more.)




Galfer Disc Shark
€85 - €95


Galfer's new rotors have a unique finned shape that's intended to improve braking performance. (Learn more.)




Privateer Limited 141 Öhlins Edition
£4,499 / $5,348


The Privateer 141 Öhlins Edition will be ready for delivery at the end of the month. (Learn more.)




Fabio Wibmer's Canyon Carbon Trials Bike
2.999,00 €


The Stitched CFR Trial will be available to purchase. (Learn more.)




Evolve Aluminum 170mm Prototype
TBD


Two years in the making, Evolve Bikes has designed and engineered their first aluminum 170mm travel enduro bike. (Learn more.)




Canfield Bikes 2022 Colors, Builds for Tilt & Lithium CBF 29ers
$1,999.99 USD (frame) + $5,799.99 USD (complete)


Pre-orders are available now and delivery is expected as soon as June 2022. (Learn more.)




Relief Equipements 2022 Jersey Collection
Various


87% recycled polyester, 13% elastane, locally made in France. (Learn more.)




PNW Components Range Pedal
$49 USD


The Range Pedals have a platform of 115mm x 108mm, 22 steel pins per pedal and weigh in at 390 grams. (Learn more.)
Meet the Range Pedal and prepare for take off. Our new composite pedals will add a Skittles-esque pop of color to your bike while cradling your feet in a comfortable and grippy package. Click the link below to learn more. Range Pedals https bit.ly RangePedal-PB




Yakima Updated GateKeeper Tailgate Pad
$199 USD


The GateKeeper tailgate pad is available now. (Learn more.)




Monserat New Summer Jerseys
69,95 €


The Roots-Collection jerseys are entirely made in Europe from 100% recycled fabric. (Learn more.)




Garage 31 Tubeless Tape
$30.00+ CAD


Garage 31 says their tubeless tape is stretchier and stickier than other brands. (Learn more.)




Chromag 2022 Apparel Line
Various


The Chromag crew headed to Squamish with some of the staff to shoot the 2022 apparel line and show you what's new. (Learn more.)




Radio Bikes Sonar MTB Freecoaster Hub
$149.99 USD / 139.99€


A mountain bike specific freecoaster hub with 135mm spacing. (Learn more.)




High Above Nova Hip Pack
$90 USD


The Nova is crafted from lightweight waterproof X-Pac material and features an integrated water bottle holder that folds away when not in use. (Learn more.)




Prologo's New Line of XC Gloves
€56.56 - €64.75


The saddle brand branches out to another contact points with big comfort and performance claims. (Learn more.)




Cybro N°7 eMTB
€11.900


An Italian eMTB which the brand says is "halfway between enduro and downhill." (Learn more.)




Magura 2022 Apparel Collection
Various


The fourth-generation Magura by Maloja collection features 15 new items for 2022. (Learn more.)




Nukeproof 2022 Apparel
Various


Nukeproof has launched its new range of summer apparel including a fleece-lined changing robe. (Learn more.)




Ground Keeper Custom Decal Builder for Fox, RockShox & Marzocchi
$21-37 USD


The new custom decal builder will let you use designs from a catalog or your own personal designs. (Learn more.)




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


