Tech Briefing: 1x For Kids, A Custom Decal Builder, Lots of New Apparel & More - May 2022

Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Stashed Products SpaceRail Space Saving Bike Storage System
From £159.99 including delivery
The SpaceRail allows your bikes to be hung, spun and slid along the rail for compact storage. (Learn more.)
6D Helmets ATB-2T MTB Helmet
$229.95 USD
The ATB-2T features a new and refined version of the company’s Omni-Directional Suspension technology as well as numerous new features to enhance overall comfort and safety. (Learn more.)
3 New DyedBro Frame Protectors
From $49 USD
DyedBro has three new frame protector designs. (Learn more.)
Climb Switch High Performance System
$69 USD + shipping
Originally a Christmas gift for Mike Levy, Brian had a small run 3D printed. It stows inside your steerer tube or pump via OneUp’s EDC standard. If anyone asks, it’s officially a fire safety kit. You may not have tools when you break down anymore, but you’ll care less. (Learn more.)
Red Bull Spect Sunglasses
€79,00 - €139,00
Red Bull Spect has released their first bike specific sunglasses range. (Learn more.)
Kids Ride Shotgun Pro Handlebars
$70 USD
The pro bars are available as a combo with the shotgun pro child seat, or stand alone for those with a child seat already. (Learn more.)
MicroShift 1x Drivetrain For 20" Wheel Bikes (And Up)
Wolf Tooth 6-Bit Wrench Multi-Tool & Axle Handle Multi-Tool
$39.99 USD + $29.95 USD
The US brand has two new multi-tools. (Learn more.)
SDG 2022 Lineup
Various
New and updated saddles, pedals and dropper post from SDG. (Learn more.)
Giant & Stages Cycling GPS Cycling Computer
$279 USD - $329 USD
The Dash M200 and Dash L200 are available now through both companies' existing global distribution networks. (Learn more.)
Kenda Karma 2 + Rush Tires
From $69.95 USD
Kenda has two new tires for cross-country and downcountry riders. (Learn more.)
Paul Components 'Sierra Oddity'
A unique bike that Sierra Nevada Brewing Co displayed at Sea Otter. (Learn more.)
Proxim powered by Prologo Saddles
Various
Prologo saddles and sponsored athletes have won everything in the road, TT and XC worlds, and now the company has their eyes on winning Enduro races with their new line of unisex and multi-category saddles: Proxim powered by Prologo. (Learn more.)
Galfer Disc Shark
€85 - €95
Galfer's new rotors have a unique finned shape that's intended to improve braking performance. (Learn more.)
Privateer Limited 141 Öhlins Edition
£4,499 / $5,348
The Privateer 141 Öhlins Edition will be ready for delivery at the end of the month. (Learn more.)
Fabio Wibmer's Canyon Carbon Trials Bike
2.999,00 €
The Stitched CFR Trial will be available to purchase. (Learn more.)
Evolve Aluminum 170mm Prototype
TBD
Two years in the making, Evolve Bikes has designed and engineered their first aluminum 170mm travel enduro bike. (Learn more.)
3 Comments