Tech Briefing: 2 Drivetrains, 3 New Winter Apparel Options, 4 New eMTBs, & More - October 2019

Sector 9i Carbon Wheelset
£1100 (wheelset), £450 (rim only)
This new carbon rim design uses impact-resistant Innegra fibers to achieve survivability that is reportedly best in class. (Learn more.)
Holy Rail Kits & Accessories
$4 - $82
The Holy Rail allows you to reposition your water bottle and then add accessories with the space that has been created. (Learn more.)
Muc-Off Expanded Tubeless Range
Various prices
Muc-Off has a three-step process and three sets of products for a puncture-free tubeless setup. (Learn more.)
Cane Creek Hellbender Bottom Brackets
$120 - $150 USD
Cane Creek's Hellbender bottom brackets were designed to complement their eeWings crankset. (Learn more.)
Pivot Cycles Phoenix 29
$3,799 - $7,599
Pivot says that the lower, more compact 190mm travel design of the dw-link on the new Phoenix 29 increases overall stiffness and lowers the center of gravity. (Learn more.)
Polygon Siskiu D Series
$899 - $1,299
The Reynolds brothers take the 120mm budget-minded trail bikes out for a rip. (Learn more.)
Cascade Components Santa Cruz Bronson LT Linkage
$249
The LT link increases progressivity by 12%, increases travel to 157mm, lengthens the chainstays by 5mm, and increases clearance in the shock tunnel. (Learn more.)
TRP DH7 Shifting Components
USD $119.99 + $179.99
TRP has a new shifter and derailleur that they've designed for the gravity-focused rider with Aaron Gwin and his mechanic John Hall's cooperation. (Learn more.)
Box Components' Prime 9 Drivetrain
USD $74.99 + 174.99 + 359.99
Nine speed might bring back memories of the 90s but it's all new. (Learn more.)
Edge Class Online Tutorials
$25
Three time National Champion Luca Cometti brings you mountain bike lessons on the internet. (Learn more.)
Muc-Off Silicon Shine Comes to the USA
$14.99
Muc-Off’s flagship best-seller Silicon Shine will now be available to purchase in the US. (Learn more.)
'Recipes for a Zesty Life' Mountain Biking Cookbook
$40
Rachelle Hynes has put together over 350 pages of inspiration, practical guidance, and beautiful photography. (Learn more.)
POC Announces 'Gowaan Gal' Jersey
$70 USD
POC has teamed up with Gowaan Gals Martha Gill and Bex Baraona to create this limited edition Gowaan MTB jersey. 10% of the proceeds from the sales will go to the Gowaan Gals to aid their work to get more women riding. (Learn more.)
Chris Kovarik's STFU Bike
$29.95
STFU Bike aims to swap the sound of chain slap for the sound of roost. (Learn more.)
Haro Thread Slopestyle Bike
$2,699.99 USD
The Thread line brings slopestyle bikes with alloy frames back to Haro. (Learn more.)
MTB Hopper Portable Ramp
TBD
MTB Hopper has created what they say is the biggest portable ramp in the history of gravity sports. (Learn more.)
Cotic BFe for 2020
Frames from £549, builds from £1799
The steel hardtail that launched Cotic's Longshot geometry is even better today. (Learn more.)
Norco Bicycles Range VLT E-Enduro Bike
USD $5,399 - $7,499
The 170mm, 27.5" wheeled enduro bike comes with a fully-integrated Shimano STEPS drive system and custom 630Wh or 500Wh in-tube battery. (Learn more.)
Caminade Tailor Made Titanium ChillEasy
6,185€
It's got a 29er front wheel, a 27.5 rear wheel and 140mm of rear suspension. The rest is up to you. (Learn more.)
RAAW Madonna Rocker 65 Link Optimized for Heavier Riders
€199.95
RAAW introduces a second rocker-link with different geometry for the Madonna, optimized for riders over 90 kg. (Learn more.)
Unior Tools 2020 Products Including an Electric Repair Stand & Heavy-Duty Tool Chest
Various prices
New tools for professional and home mechanics. (Learn more.)
Banshee Rune & Titan
Frames from $2299 USD / €2299
A totally new frame plus a 26" option from Banshee. (Learn more.)
Kona Remote 160
$5,299 USD
The Remote 160 is based on the Process platform but powered by Shimano’s natural-feeling E8000 drive unit. (Learn more.)
Ion Winter Waterproof Collection
Various
Ion's newly developed bike outerwear was made to master the toughest conditions with you. (Learn more.)
Black Mountain Kapel (18” wheels) and Hütto (20”)
£449 - £649
Black Mountain's adjustable bikes get gears for the first time. (Learn more.)
Norco Bicycles Torrent Steel Hardtail
$2,199 - $2,999 USD ($699 frame only)
The new progressive steel hardtail from Norco is built to handle plenty of abuse. (Learn more.)
Roval Components' Lifetime Warranty and USA No-Fault Crash Replacement Policy
Included with purchase
Roval will now offer no-fault crash replacement for up to two years for USA riders. (Learn more.)
Formula 'CTS Pack'
$229 / € 207 / £183
Rather than adjusting high and low speed damping separately, CTS valves adjust the behaviour of the fork as a whole. (Learn more.)
PNW Components Grips
$19 USD
An all-new, ultra-tacky grip from PNW. (Learn more.)
Transition Patrols With Coil Shocks
$3,399 - $6,199 USD
All Patrol frames and completes are now coil equipped. (Learn more.)
Norco Youth Mountain Bikes
$1,799 - $2,499 USD
Norco has redesigned their Fluid FS Youth bikes and a new line of Rampage Youth dirt jumpers. (Learn more.)
Kali Pace Helmet
$65 USD
Kali Protectives release the new $65 Pace helmet that features their LDL technology. (Learn more.)
Burgtec Ride Wide Bar
£134.99
Steve Peat slaps some turns on the new 30mm rise carbon bar. (Learn more.)
MRP Ribbon Coil & Hazzard
$649.95 + 989.95 USD
What's old is new again, and MRP has some strong feelings on the matter. (Learn more.)
Orbea Wild eMTB
€5999 to €8999 ($6299 to $9499 USD)
Orbea's latest eMTB is positioned to wow trail riding enthusiasts. (Learn more.)
Burgtec Custom Bolt Thru Axles and Ti Bolts for Santa Cruz Bikes
£34.99
Two ways to hot rod your Santa Cruz from Burgtec. (Learn more.)
Nukeproof New Trail Pant & Updated Autumn/Winter Ridewear
Various
Nukeproof expand their waterproof range. (Learn more.)
Endura MT500 Freezing Point Jacket & Trousers
£149.99 + £139.99
Endura's MT500 Freezing Point Jacket and Trousers were developed for extreme cold winter mountain biking. (Learn more.)
Devinci 2020 AC, DC, & EP eMTB lineup
5,499$ - 7,099$ USD
Devinci mixes music puns with electricity puns in their AC, DC, and EP lineup. (Learn more.)
