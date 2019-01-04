Tech Briefing: Dropper Triggers, New Bikes, Smart Gadgets, & More - January 2019

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Paul Component Engineering's New Dropper Trigger
$86-92 USD
The new trigger is machined out of 6061 aluminum in Chico, California. (Learn more.)
Commencal Meta AM 29 SRAM Edition
3,699 € / 3,799 USD / 4,799 CDN
Commencal and SRAM celebrate years of working and winning together with this beauty. (Learn more.)
FLY Racing WERX Imprint Helmet
$449.95
A 950g full face helmet with a carbon shell. (Learn more.)
Pace Cycles RC295 Carbon Full Suspension Bike
TBD
The bike will be available in the new year. (Learn more.)
BikeYoke New Smart Gadgets
$8.99 USD and up
BikeYoke has come up with a couple smart little parts that they hope will make your bike run a little smoother. (Learn more.)
SDG's Junior Pro Kit
$149.99 USD
Skinnier diameter bars and grips, tiny matching pedals and a kid-sized saddle to match it all. Plus Cam Zink, Eric Porter and their kids endorse it in a cute video... (Learn more.)
Biketube Brand Gift Box
$49.99 USD
The holiday season may be over, but keep this in your back pocket if you need to find a unique birthday gift for a mountain biker. (Learn more.)
Jordie Lunn Signature 'XX' Cachet Frame
$569.99 CDN
Jordie Lunn picked the materials and geometry on his signature frame. (Learn more.)
Ryan Leech's Course on 7 of the Most Common Mistakes Made When Giving Advice
Free
If you've ever given or received riding tips, there's something for you to learn in this free Trailhead Tip Traps course. (Learn more.)
Nicolai New Ultra-Adjustable G1 Enduro Bike
Complete bikes from 5999 €
High-strength alloy frame, Geometron frame numbers, travel from 162 to 175 mm, and 'Mutator' adjustments that alter its angles and adapt to 29" or 27.5" wheels. (Learn more.)
Fabio Wibmer's Sick! Series Fall Apparel Line
Various prices
New threads in Austrian mountain biker and trials rider Fabio Wibmer's clothing line. (Learn more.)
Urge bp Convertible Gringo-Matic Helmet
149 €
Urge bp calls the Gringo the most versatile helmet they've ever made. (Learn more.)
BYB Telemetry System
TBD
An Italian company has created what they're calling, "The world's first professional telemetry system for MTB." (Learn more.)
Identiti 2019 MTB Lineup
£2499.99 and up
Two hardtails and an enduro whip from the UK brand. (Learn more.)
Revelate Designs Ultralight Bike Bags for Racers - Pronghorn Handlebar Bag & Cutthroat Frame Bag
TBD
A new line of Made-in-the-USA bike bags aimed at racers doing ultra mountain bike events such as the Tour Divide and the Colorado Trail Race. (Learn more.)
0 Comments
Post a Comment