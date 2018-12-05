Tech Briefing: 2019 Bikes, Suspension, Wheels & More - December 2018

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Cannondale F-Si Throwback Framesets
$4,500 USD
Cannondale released these two framesets in throwback colorways as a tribute to their early days of cross-country. (Learn more.)
EXT Racing Shox Storia V3 and Arma V3
€ 799
The Italian motorsport suspension company has overhauled its entire range of shocks following input from EWS and World Cup racing. (Learn more.)
NOBL TR38 Rims
Starting at $1375 USD
NOBL has a new rim with a 31mm internal width for enduro and downhill riders. (Learn more.)
Propain Tyee and Tyee AM
€ 2,265 to € 5,685
The Propain Tyee makes a great affordable option in aluminium. (Learn more.)
Bluegrass Canadian Web Store
Free shipping over $150
Bluegrass products are now available to Canadians. (Learn more.)
Catalyst Pedals Available in the UK
From £79.99
Catalyst's massive pedals are now being made in the UK. (Learn more.)
Fezzari Wire Peak E-Bike
Starting at $3,599 USD
The Fezzari Wire Peak has 140/160mm travel and uses Shimano's E8000 system. (Learn more.)
Hurly Burly 3
£15
The premium recap on the World Cup downhill season returns for a third year with former Dirt editor, Mike Rose, and Cathrovision now on board. (Learn more.)
Propain Rage Aluminium
2,660 €
While its carbon sibling takes race duties, the aluminum version of the Propain Rage downhill bike is a "Spindrift on steroids" and has been designed with the park rat lifestyle in mind. (Learn more.)
YT Limited Edition Top-Spec Alloy Capra
3,499.00 €
This 100% carbon-free Capra is limited to 200 units, which look to be all sold out already. Does it suggest a pending appetite for more top-spec alloy bikes? (Learn more.)
Last 29" Aluminium Glen Trail Bike
From 3499 €
Full-metal Germans launch a 140mm trail bike that's capable of enduro duties. (Learn more.)
Bird Zero 29er Hardtail
From £1550
The British, aluminum Bird Zero hardtail gets fitted out with 29-inch wheels and is given a warm-up thrash by Tom Dunn. (Learn more.)
Ohlins RXF36 Evo Fork
$1100 USD / 1035 €
Ohlins update the original RXF 36 to give it a more forgiving ride over the rough stuff. (Learn more.)
Commencal Meta & Supreme Skis
From 599,00 € / $599 USD / $790 CDN
There are now skis for sale alongside the bikes on Commencal's website. We didn't see this one coming! (Learn more.)
Pivot Les Fat
From $3,999 USD
The Les Gets now has 27.5" wheels and a new suspension fork, but most importantly there's a brand new video with Eddie Masters getting fat on it. (Learn more.)
Enve M Series M685 Wheelset and Fat Fork
$2,800 USD wheelset / $625 USD fork
Tart up your larger-than-life bike with fat bike specific wheels and forks from Enve. (Learn more.)
Why Cycles S7 Hardtail
From $4,599 USD
The S7 is turning two years old and Why Cycles felt it was the perfect time to make some improvements. (Learn more.)
Cane Creek Helm Fork
From $899 USD
Cane Creek is adjusting the retail price on the HELM suspension fork from $1,100 USD to $899 USD. Not something you see every day... (Learn more.)
