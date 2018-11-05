PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Briefing: 2019's Bikes, Disc Protectors, Dropper Posts & More - November 2018

Nov 5, 2018
by Alex Evans  

Luke drifting the Mega 275c Factory
TECH BRIEFING
November 2018


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Radon Swoop 170
From €2499

Is the new Radon Swoop the affordable, race-ready enduro bike we've been waiting for? (Learn more.)
Full Bike Radon Swoop 170 10.0 2019




Specialized Eliminator Tire
From £40 / US $60

Specialized claim their new tire sits between the Butcher and Hillbilly and is optimized for loose, dry terrain. (Learn more.)




Vitus 2019 Bikes
From £499.99

A quiver for everyone and every discipline, Vitus' range of new bikes is pretty comprehensive and affordable! (Learn more.)




TSG Scope Helmet
From €119.95

TSG's latest helmet is designed for trail riders looking for extended coverage and plenty of ventilation. (Learn more.)




Starling Cycles Sturn
Price TBC

Starling's new Sturn is a steel, single-speed downhill bike with 29" wheels, 180mm travel and has two chains. (Learn more.)
The Starling Cycles Sturn. More at https www.starlingcycles.com starling-cycles-sturn Photographer Ben Broomfield benbroomfield.com photobenphoto




Paul Components 35mm Boxcar Stem
From US $123


Paul Components have released their first 35mm handlebar clamp diameter stem, machined from 2024 aluminum and made in the USA. (Learn more.)
35mm Boxcar Stems




Muc-Off Disc Covers
US $29.00/pair

Keep those rotors safe from contamination with Muc-Off's new Disc Covers. (Learn more.)
Muc-Off Disc Covers




BikeYoke Divine SL Dropper Post
US $399

BikeYoke's new Divine SL dropper post comes in under 400g with the potential to shave even more weight when it's cut. (Learn more.)
BikeYoke DIVINE SL - dimensions




Formula Selva R Fork
From €1350 / US $1551

The new Selva R has a massive range of tuning options, including the ability to independently alter the air pressure in the positive or negative air chamber. (Learn more.)




Race Face Next SL Wheelset
Price TBC

Race Face's new wheelset is aimed at cross-country or trail riders and are trail dog approved. (Learn more.)




Nukeproof 2019 Bikes
Prices vary

Take a look at the details of Nukeproof's latest models, including the EWS-winning Mega 275c. (Learn more.)
Mega 275c RS




Cane Creek Hellbender 70 Headset
From US $80

The new Hellbender splits the difference between Cane Creek's 40 series and 110 series headsets. (Learn more.)
Cane Creek Hellbender 70 Headsets




Silca Ypsilon
Price varies per garment

Silca claim they've re-imagined the Y-tool with their new Ypsilon. (Learn more.)
Silca Ypsilon Y-Tool




Identiti Dr Jekyll
From £499.99

Identiti have been making dirt jump frames for 20 years - check out their latest creation. (Learn more.)
Dr Jekyll RC




Tannus & Vittoria Co-Develop Tire Inflatable Bladder
Price TBC

Ten years ago, mountain bikers thought the inner-tube was dead and buried. Now, Tannus and Vittoria have resurrected the devil and given it super powers. (Learn more.)
Armor hybrid tire liner




Uplnd Stoke 3M Frame Protection
From US $69.99

The Hijinx kit complements Uplnd Stoke’s other line of premium bike model-specific protection, the Antik. (Learn more.)
Hijinx Transparent Gloss




Propain Tyee Carbon & Tyee AM Carbon
From €3000

Propain hopes that changes to their Tyee bikes will make them even more capable than before. (Learn more.)




Calibre Astronut
£550

UK budget brand launches affordable dirt jump bike called the Astronut. (Learn more.)


