Tech Briefing: 3D-Printed Glasses, Thick Rotors, A Dropper Post for Kids & More - September 2021

Sep 12, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

TECH BRIEFING
September 2021


Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Adidas 3D-Printed Glasses
$415 USD / £300 / €350


There's no shortage of ventilation on these glasses, but the 3D-printed design sure isn't cheap. (Learn more.)




We Are One Arrival
$8999 USD to $10750 USD


29" wheels, 150mm travel and 100% designed, manufactured and assembled in Kamloops, BC. (Learn more.)




Ruff Cycles e-Dirt Jump Bike
TBD


The perfect bike for jumping the sharkfin. (Learn more.)




Fezzari Lone Peak 24
$999 USD


Fezzari has designed a kids' bike that it says is spec'd to perform like a bigger bike, just in a smaller package. (Learn more.)




Handup Gloves x Pabst Blue Ribbon Collaboration Gear
$6 to $39 USD


Handup and PBR have joined forces to create a line of apparel and gear that's fit for parking lot beers. (Learn more.)




Ninja Mount Apple Airtag Mounts
From € 19.99


Ninja Mount's new range features plenty of different ways to attach an Airtag to your bike for some added security. (Learn more.)




Thor Fall 2022 MTB Apparel Line
Various


Motocross racewear brand Thor has crossed over into the mountain bike world with the Assist bike collection. (Learn more.)




MTB Hangtime App
Free


It uses your phone's accelerometer to tell you how good (or bad) you are over jumps and through corners. (Learn more.)
MTB Hangtime




GT Force Carbon
$3,800 - $6,000 USD


GT Factory Racing's team mechanic introduces the new Force. (Learn more.)




Kids Ride Shotgun Child Seat
$250 USD


The Shotgun seat can now fit eMTBs and won't contact a frame. (Learn more.)
Shotgun Pro Child Seat




Canfield Bikes Frost Colourway of Nimble 9 Hardtail
Frames from $899.99, completes from $3,399.99


A new colourway for the nimble steel hardtail. (Learn more.)
Canfield Nimble 9 Steel Hardtail 29er - Frost Powder Blue




Racer Flexair Combo, a Knee and Shin Protector
169.99$ CAD / $139.99 USD


The French brand is targeting the enduro and downhill markets with this one. (Learn more.)




WTB CZR Carbon Wheels for Gravel & Mountain Bikes
$749.95 (front) / $849.95 (rear)


WTB's new carbon wheels come with a lifetime warranty and are available in both 30mm and 23mm internal widths for enduro to gravel riding. (Learn more.)




Five Ten Gore-Tex Waterproof Flat Pedal Shoe
$280 CDN


A flat pedal shoe for foul weather rides. (Learn more.)
adidas Five Ten launch the Trailcross GTX - First ever flat pedal GORE-TEX Shoe.




Edgetech Protection Frame Protection Kits
$40 - $99 USD


Frame protection designed by three mates based out of Sydney’s Northern Beaches. (Learn more.)




SixSixOne Recon Pads
$40 - $99 USD


The new Recon features increased protection certification from a machine washable D3O Ghost insert and an extended sleeve construction. (Learn more.)




TRP's Slate and Trail Brakes Get the EVO Treatment
$139.99 USD per wheel - rotors not included


The EVO versions use new calipers and thicker, 2.3mm rotors. (Learn more.)
TRP Trail EVO




SRAM HS2 Rotors
$50 - $65 USD


The new rotors are 2mm thick, and are claimed to deliver 7% more power. (Learn more.)




Magicshine Ray 2600
$144.99 USD


Magicshine RAY 2600 is a new bike light with all-in-one compact body and 6700mAh battery capacity, which supports USB-C Fast charging and discharging. (Learn more.)




Rocky Mountain 2022 Blizzard Carbon
$2,699 to $3,299 USD


The new Blizzard gets a carbon frame and has clearance for 27.5 x 4.5" tires. (Learn more.)




TSG Sentinel Full-Face Helmet
€199,95


TSG launches its new full-face helmet with a weight of 1,160 grams and a recyclable ABS and Polycarbonate shell. (Learn more.)
Sentinel Full-Face Helmet Photo Rene Deutschl nder




PNW Components Fern Dropper Post for Kids
$199 USD


Dropper posts aren't just for adults, which is why PNW Components made one specifically for smaller, lighter riders. (Learn more.)
PNW Components introduces the Fern Dropper Post for kids. Our all-new Fern Dropper Post is specifically created for little shredders taking less effort and less weight to drop the saddle and get rowdy. Learn more about the Fern Dropper here https www.pnwcomponents.com pages fern-kids-dropper




Shimano 6-Bolt Ice Tech Rotors
$85.99 USD - $94.99 USD


Shimano's heat dissipating technology will soon be available to riders without Centerlock hubs. (Learn more.)




Cascade Components Chain Guides
$177 USD


Cascade Components are branching out from aftermarket links into the world of chain guides. (Learn more.)
Prototype full guide




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


7 Comments

  • 10 0
 A e-dirt jump bike has to be the most ridiculous thing I’ve seen lately besides new bike prices.
  • 1 0
 About as useful as an e-pogo stick or e-unicycle
  • 3 0
 Just picture this somebody is riding along on their electric dj bike wearing those 3D printed glasses while their kid is riding on the shotgun seat that got a dropper post upgrade from pnw meanwhile they have the hang time app running on their phone telling them how much air they got before they cased that last speed bump.
  • 1 0
 Wonder how many carbon blizzards will exist with their carbon factory shut down
  • 1 0
 GWIIIIINNN YOU ARE THE MAN!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Just because you can put a motor on a DJ doesn't mean you should.
  • 1 0
 I need to arrive.

