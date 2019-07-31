Tech Briefing: 7 New Bikes, A Downcountry Fork, Italian Shoes & More - August 2019

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Diamondback's 2019 Mission Carbon
USD $3,999-$4,999
There's a slacker Mission Carbon in town with 27.5 wheels, 180mm up front and 160mm on the rear. (Learn more.)
Transition TR11 Downhill Bike
USD $5,299-$7,2999 ($3,299 frame)
The new Transition TR11 is longer, uses a different shock length, has a straight 56mm head tube, and... (Learn more.)
MET Terranova Open Face Helmet
100€, £80, $120 USD
MET's new trail helmet was inspired by their Parachute enduro helmet. (Learn more.)
Únic Customizable Apparel
Kits from 198€, items from 109€
Únic, founded by Cedric Gracia, offers top-quality mountain bike wear that is personalized by you. (Learn more.)
Identiti Mettle Enduro Bike
£1,799.99 frame
The British workhorse gets a refresh for 2020. (Learn more.)
Sidi's Gravity-Focused Dimaro Shoe
$224.99 USD
The Italian brand known for high-end XC, road, and triathlon shoes is entering the gravity market with the Dimaro shoe. (Learn more.)
O'Neal Pike Open Face Helmet
€119.99 - €139.99
A new offering that aims to stand out in the crowded trail market. (Learn more.)
Sklar Sweet Spot All-Mountain Hardtail
USD $2850 frame
Made in the USA from 4130 steel tubing, each Sweet Spot is built to order with a three month lead time. (Learn more.)
Alchemy nine7five 29/27.5 Mullet Bike
USD $5,399 and up
Based on the Arktos 29 platform, Alchemy's new nine7five has a 29" wheel up front and a 27.5" on the back. (Learn more.)
Propain Rage CF in XL
From 4,410 €
The XL Rage that Rudy Cabirou has been testing on the World Cup circuit is now on sale. (Learn more.)
iSSi Thump RP Composite Pedal
USD $50
Initially introduced as an SPD-compatible clipless pedal specialist, iSSi continues to add to their flat pedal lineup. (Learn more.)
Norco Bicycles Rampage Dirt Jumper
USD $899-$2399 ($449 frame)
Three new models in three sizes with geometry and components aimed at dirt jumping. (Learn more.)
FSA PowerBox Power Meter Crankset
$1,150 USD
FSA's new PowerBox carbon power meter crankset allows the user to pick and choose from multiple data upgrades. (Learn more.)
