Tech Briefing: 7 New Bikes, A Downcountry Fork, Italian Shoes & More - August 2019

Jul 31, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Mission Control
TECH BRIEFING
August 2019


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Diamondback's 2019 Mission Carbon
USD $3,999-$4,999


There's a slacker Mission Carbon in town with 27.5 wheels, 180mm up front and 160mm on the rear. (Learn more.)
Mission Control




Transition TR11 Downhill Bike
USD $5,299-$7,2999 ($3,299 frame)


The new Transition TR11 is longer, uses a different shock length, has a straight 56mm head tube, and... (Learn more.)
For TR11 press release




MET Terranova Open Face Helmet
100€, £80, $120 USD


MET's new trail helmet was inspired by their Parachute enduro helmet. (Learn more.)





Únic Customizable Apparel
Kits from 198€, items from 109€


Únic, founded by Cedric Gracia, offers top-quality mountain bike wear that is personalized by you. (Learn more.)




Identiti Mettle Enduro Bike
£1,799.99 frame


The British workhorse gets a refresh for 2020. (Learn more.)
Mettle R - 2020




Sidi's Gravity-Focused Dimaro Shoe
$224.99 USD


The Italian brand known for high-end XC, road, and triathlon shoes is entering the gravity market with the Dimaro shoe. (Learn more.)




O'Neal Pike Open Face Helmet
€119.99 - €139.99


A new offering that aims to stand out in the crowded trail market. (Learn more.)
The all-new Pike Helmet from O Neal. 2 years ago in development. The result For the price possibly the best looking safest and best fitting open-face MTB helmets on the market. A compact 2-piece racing shell with 2 outer shells alongside our new 3D Multi-Positioning System means the Pike not only looks the business but also has an amazing fit.




Sklar Sweet Spot All-Mountain Hardtail
USD $2850 frame


Made in the USA from 4130 steel tubing, each Sweet Spot is built to order with a three month lead time. (Learn more.)
Sklar Sweet Spot Hardtail https www.sklarbikes.com sklar-sweetspot-steel-hardtail




Alchemy nine7five 29/27.5 Mullet Bike
USD $5,399 and up


Based on the Arktos 29 platform, Alchemy's new nine7five has a 29" wheel up front and a 27.5" on the back. (Learn more.)




Propain Rage CF in XL
From 4,410 €


The XL Rage that Rudy Cabirou has been testing on the World Cup circuit is now on sale. (Learn more.)




iSSi Thump RP Composite Pedal
USD $50


Initially introduced as an SPD-compatible clipless pedal specialist, iSSi continues to add to their flat pedal lineup. (Learn more.)




Norco Bicycles Rampage Dirt Jumper
USD $899-$2399 ($449 frame)


Three new models in three sizes with geometry and components aimed at dirt jumping. (Learn more.)




FSA PowerBox Power Meter Crankset
$1,150 USD


FSA's new PowerBox carbon power meter crankset allows the user to pick and choose from multiple data upgrades. (Learn more.)
Conor rides the FSA Carbon PowerBox Crank




HUNT Carbon All-Mountain, DH Privateer & Race XC Wheels
$429 - $799 USD


Hunt Mountain release three new wheelsets. An XC, DH, and unique carbon all-mountain option with a lifetime warranty, provide options for a variety of riders. (Learn more.)




Ride Concepts New Lineup of Flat & Clipless Footwear
$150-160 USD


Ride Concepts' Powerline, Skyline and TNT flat pedal models and Transition and Traverse clipless are available now. (Learn more.)




Hutchinson Skeleton Racing Lab XC Tires
MSRP TBD


Hutchinson is rolling out the Skeleton, a new 2.15" XC race tire. (Learn more.)
New Skeleton Racing Lab tan walls




RAAW Mountain Bikes Available Worldwide
Starting at 1,757 € (≈1,970 USD / ≈2,586 CAD)


RAAW bikes now available to customers in the U.S and Canada. (Learn more.)




MRP Ribbon SL Fork
USD $899.95


MRP bring out a slimmed version of the Ribbon for downcountry rippers. (Learn more.)




Drift Innovation Waterproof Ghost XL Video Camera
USD $299


Drift Innovation celebrates its 10th birthday with the launch of the waterproof Ghost XL camera. (Learn more.)


