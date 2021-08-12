Tech Briefing: A Gearbox Bike, Super Soft Grips, Drop Bars for MTBs, & More - August 2021

Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Chromag Minor Threat Full-Suspension Kid's Bike
$3950 CAD
Hold your horses grown-ups. Before you get too excited, this one is for the groms. (Learn more.)
Burgtec Bartender Pro Super Soft Greg Minnaar Signature Grip
£21.99
The new compound was prototyped through the 2020 season and based on the pattern of the Bartender Pro as used by Greg, Nina Hoffman, Danny Hart and Angel Suarez. (Learn more.)
Dyedbro's Robert Rodriguez Redondo Artist Series Frame Protectors
39,99€ - 43,99€
Dyedbro teams up with the artist Roberto Rodriguez Redondo for some creative frame protectors.(Learn more.)
Norco's 3 New eMTBs - Batteries Sold Separately
From $4,799
The 130mm Fluid, the 150mm Sight, and the 170mm Range are all new for 2022. (Learn more.)
Signature Guerrilla Gravity 'Rally Like Barelli' Gnarvana
$5,995
If only you could buy Yoann's skills on the bike along with the handpicked build. (Learn more.)
100% Launches the Aircraft2 Helmet
$400 USD
100% has released an updated version of its Aircraft full-face helmet. (Learn more.)
3 New Cascade Components Links
$206 - $366 USD
Another batch of freshly machined links has been released, this time for the Evil Offering, Ibis Ripmo, and Giant Reign. (Learn more.)
MET Helmets & Bluegrass to be Distributed by QBP in North America
Various
Quality Bicycle Products is now the official distributor for MET Helmets in North America with availability expected in fall 2021. (Learn more.)
Propain Updated Rage CF Downhill Bike
From € 3,999
Now in its sixth generation, the new Rage has more travel, greater adjustability, and a lighter weight. (Learn more.)
