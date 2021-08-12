Tech Briefing: A Gearbox Bike, Super Soft Grips, Drop Bars for MTBs, & More - August 2021

Aug 12, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

Chromag Minor Threat
TECH BRIEFING
August 2021


Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Chromag Minor Threat Full-Suspension Kid's Bike
$3950 CAD


Hold your horses grown-ups. Before you get too excited, this one is for the groms. (Learn more.)




Burgtec Bartender Pro Super Soft Greg Minnaar Signature Grip
£21.99


The new compound was prototyped through the 2020 season and based on the pattern of the Bartender Pro as used by Greg, Nina Hoffman, Danny Hart and Angel Suarez. (Learn more.)




Dyedbro's Robert Rodriguez Redondo Artist Series Frame Protectors
39,99€ - 43,99€


Dyedbro teams up with the artist Roberto Rodriguez Redondo for some creative frame protectors.(Learn more.)




Norco's 3 New eMTBs - Batteries Sold Separately
From $4,799


The 130mm Fluid, the 150mm Sight, and the 170mm Range are all new for 2022. (Learn more.)




Signature Guerrilla Gravity 'Rally Like Barelli' Gnarvana
$5,995


If only you could buy Yoann's skills on the bike along with the handpicked build. (Learn more.)




100% Launches the Aircraft2 Helmet
$400 USD


100% has released an updated version of its Aircraft full-face helmet. (Learn more.)




3 New Cascade Components Links
$206 - $366 USD


Another batch of freshly machined links has been released, this time for the Evil Offering, Ibis Ripmo, and Giant Reign. (Learn more.)




MET Helmets & Bluegrass to be Distributed by QBP in North America
Various


Quality Bicycle Products is now the official distributor for MET Helmets in North America with availability expected in fall 2021. (Learn more.)
Picture Maxime Rambaud




Propain Updated Rage CF Downhill Bike
From € 3,999


Now in its sixth generation, the new Rage has more travel, greater adjustability, and a lighter weight. (Learn more.)




Guerrilla Gravity Mixed Wheel 'MX Rally Build' on Megatrail & Shred Dogg
From $5295


The limited edition MX Rally build is a new mixed-wheel option available on the Megatrail and Shred Dogg. (Learn more.)




2022 Trek Roscoe Hardtail
$1,700 - $2,700 USD


The Roscoe now rolls on 29" wheels and has a 140mm fork. (Learn more.)




Hunt's Prototype Carbon XC Wheels
TBD


The spokes are held mechanically, rather than bonded to the rim, so they're replaceable just like standard steel spokes. (Learn more.)




Surly Drop Bars Designed for Mountain Bikes
$100 USD


The Corner Bar makes it possible for mountain bikers to experiment with drop bars without too many hassles. (Learn more.)




Starling Effigear Equipped Spur
From £3,330 GBP


The 170mm Spur has an Effigear gearbox that uses a trigger shifter. (Learn more.)




2022 Orange Alpine Evo
£5,900


For 2022 Orange has launched the Alpine EVO with a slacker head angle, longer reach and 10mm less travel than the Alpine 6. (Learn more.)




Bontrager's New XC and Aggressive Trail Tires
$74.99 USD


Bontrager has updated and expanded their cross-country and trail tire offerings. (Learn more.)




Kitsbow Made-to-Order Haskell Shorts, Sewn in North Carolina
$195 USD


Kitsbow is prioritizing sustainability and adaptability in its business model. (Learn more.)




Manitou's New Dorado
€1,499.99 / $1,799.99 USD


Two decades on, Manitou's inverted icon is still going strong. (Learn more.)
Manitou Dorado Photo Ga tan Rey Shaperideshoot




PNW Components Range Handlebar & Stem
$69 USD


Handlebars are in stock now and stems are expected to ship in August. (Learn more.)




Muc Off Plastic-Free Punk Powder Bike Cleaner
$19.99 for 2 x 30g sachets


Using Punk Powder results in a 92% decrease in packaging over 2 liters of standard bike cleaner. (Learn more.)




Bontrager RSL Integrated Bar & Stem
$350 USD


Two new super-lightweight bar/stem combos from Bontrager. (Learn more.)




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


15 Comments

  • 6 0
 Highlight is the Starling for me... Not sure how a Roscoe ended up in the news...
  • 1 4
 Blah blah dentist bikes blah blah blah?

27.5+ is almost dead, long live 29?
  • 1 0
 @DHhack: hard to argue with 29x 2.4 and up for a trail hardtail. I have a Salsa Timberjack with two sets of wheels/tires: 27.5x3.0 and 29x2.3. For general trail riding the 29" setup is definitely faster and more efficient.
  • 1 0
 I think you mean the Trek Honzo-Chameleon
  • 1 0
 @DHhack: depends...from a XC perspective...i've got a 27.5 primary hardtail (running 2.35) and a 29 primary FS (running 2.35)...the 27.5 HT smokes the 29 on the tight technical trails (ones with no straights and you are always either going into a corner or coming out of) and the 29 excels at the flow trails and rockier trails (and downs). 27.5 definitely has its place depending on what you are riding.
  • 1 0
 @DHhack: didn't catch comments was referring to 27.5+ and not 27.5 (yes, i agree)
  • 2 0
 I never thought I say this until I bought a 27.5+ hardtail.

27.5+ are just at lot of fun. Hope they it doesn't completely die.
  • 2 0
 Guy Martin already doing the concentrated cleaners idea.

Also, Guy is not a c*nt, so buy from him instead of Muc-Off.

www.guymartinproper.com/collections/guy-martin-proper-cleaner
  • 1 0
 Yep, not touching Muc-Off with a yard stick ever again after their little pretentious drama
  • 3 1
 4k for a kids bike? Specialized better not be taking notes. They'll prolly try to make a carbon E version
  • 2 0
 Not saying it's a great deal, but it's 4K CAD, which is $3200 USD.
  • 2 0
 Not enough asterisks on the "From $4,799" for the Norcos with no batteries
  • 3 1
 That muc off bike cleaner says plastic free. It’s made of plastic.
  • 1 0
 The refill packs are not made of plastic. the idea is you buy the powder refill pack instead of a whole new premade package.
  • 3 0
 Yup. Technically a metal bottle; but with an extra massive green plastic base. For no apparent purpose. I wonder what the powder is packaged in? Oh yeah…

Post a Comment



