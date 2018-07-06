Tech Briefing: A Handlebar Bonanza, Crank Protectors, New Bikes & More - July 2018

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Calibre Bikes Triple B
£1399
Calibre's well-priced full-sus bikes have proper geometry and are a breath of fresh air in a world of shockingly expensive bikes. Will their latest Triple B model hold its own alongside much pricier competition? We hope so! (Learn more.)
AMS Crank Defenders
€17
If you're precious about your paintwork and want to avoid damage from rock strikes, these crank boots could be just the ticket. (Learn more.)
Kona Hei Hei Bikes
From US $2699 / CAD $3499
Using the "Fuse" suspension platform, Kona's new Hei Hei Trail and Trail DL are wallet-friendly versions of their carbon do-it-all machine. (Learn more.)
Race Face AR, ARC, & ARC Rims
From US $64.99
Race Face now offers three asymmetrical aluminium rims in a variety of sizes, designed for everything from trail to downhill riding. (Learn more.)
Marin Bikes San Quentin
From £650 / US $849.99 / CAD $1079.99
Developed in conjunction with slopestyle wizard Matt Jones and taking its name from the most rough and tumble place in Marin County, Marin hopes the hardcore hardtail will live up to its name. (Learn more.)
Deity Components BF800
US $86.99
Ever wondered what The 'Dog thinks the perfect bar should look and feel like? Wonder no more – Deity has launched the BF800 Brendog signature handlebar. (Learn more.)
Push ElevenSix SS Shock
US $1200
Manufactured in the good ol' US of A and made entirely from domestic materials, it's essentially two shocks in one, which is good because it costs around twice as much as some other options. The SS version means that the damper will now fit a host of bikes the original wouldn't. (Learn more.)
Gemini One-Piece Bar & Stem
€650
Based out of Cero Design's workshop (of UNNO fame) in Barcelona, Spain, Gemini is breaking rules and budgets with their range of one-piece bar and stem combos. (Learn more.)
Orbea Oiz
From £2699 / US $4999
With a familiar silhouette, Orbea claims the new Oiz is a bike that's born to win—under the right rider. Even for your average rider, the new Oiz looks like it'll be a super-fast, light-weight XC weapon that comes in two travel options - 100mm and 120mm. (Learn more.)
Bluegrass Legit Helmet
200€ / £180 / $250
Packed with features like a flexible safety-release visor, an ASTM-certified chin guard, multi-impact EPS liner and costing US $250, the new Legit certainly looks... legit? (Learn more.)
Fasst Company Flexx Handlebar
$499.99 USD
2 eye-poppingly-expensive bars announced in one month? Fasst Company claims the $500 carbon Flexx Handlebars absorb shock and vibration and improve your ride. We're having flashbacks to the Girvin Flexstem. (Learn more.)
Race Face Cinch Oval Direct Mount Chainring
$64.99 USD
Race Face freely admits that oval sprockets aren't new, but they believe that their latest direct-mount option is the better performer. (Learn more.)
