Tech Briefing: A Helmet Holder, Linkage Protector, New Apparel & More - September 2022

Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
New Guerrilla Gravity Frame Colors & Updated Gnarvana
Builds start at $4,495 USD
GG is releasing the next generation Gnarvana and frame colors for Revved Carbon frames. (Learn more.)
686 Bike Apparel Collection
Various
686 has launched their second collection of versatile MTB apparel. (Learn more.)
Rocky Mountain Technical Apparel Line
$65 - $155 USD
Jerseys and shorts designed by the Rocky Mountain bicycles team. (Learn more.)
Foxfolk Dirtskirt Lower Linkage Frame Protection
$29.99 USD
Foxfolk says the Dirtskirt "prevents mud and stones from getting trapped in the dreaded loam shelf, and eliminates the risk of frame damage and breakages caused by trapped debris in the lower linkage." (Learn more.)
New Kavenz Chassis & Rolling Chassis Options
Chassis starting from 3995€
To lean down inventory after starting a bike brand in the pandemic, Kavenz has made chassis and rolling chassis available. (Learn more.)
ArmaUrto Arma Hex Knee Protector
£79.00 GBP
ArmaUrto launches their first mountain bike specific product. (Learn more.)
Helmetor Helmet Holder
£9.99
The Helmetor was designed by two brothers from Northern Ireland to make helmet storage more convenient. (Learn more.)
Foes Racing Updated 2023 Mixer Frame
From $2,699 USD
The Mixer gets a new hydroformed top tube and redesigned downtube. (Learn more.)
Transition Carbon Patrol
$4,199 - $6,699 USD
The carbon version is 2.8 pounds lighter than the alloy. (Learn more.)
Shred! Remastered Indie Game Comes to Console
$6.99 USD
A total remake of the original game brought up to date for modern consoles. (Learn more.)
DyedBro Spiral Tie Dye Matte Finish Kit
49,99€
Matte finish on a transparent base, this features red, white and blue in a spiralling tie dye effect. (Learn more.)
NOBL TR35 Carbon Wheels
$1,300 - $1900 USD
The new wheels are aimed at modern aggressive XC and trail riding. (Learn more.)
Monserat MTB Pants
119,95 €
The TP01 is entirely produced in Europe, with fabric made from 100% recycled plastic. (Learn more.)
OneUp Components 27.2mm Dropper Post
$199.50 USD
The OneUp Components V2 Dropper Post is now available in a 27.2mm diameter in 90mm and 120mm lengths. (Learn more.)
7mesh WTV Collection
Various
7mesh has launched a new range of clothing Wind, Thermal and Ventilation to provide comfort on chillier rides. (Learn more.)
Optional upgrades to include Loic / Loris sound effects, integrated gear-drying fan, phone / battery charger, and maybe a cold filtered water spout for filling bottles or a hydration pack. Anyone in for a preorder group buy?