Tech Briefing: A New Component Brand, Wild Grips, An Inverted Suction Cup Bike Rack & More - August 2022

Aug 18, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

July 2022


Burgtec Limited Edition Blended Bartender Pro Greg Minnaar Signature Grip
£16.66 – £18.33


Burgtec has introduced three new colorways to celebrate Greg Minnaar's latest World Champs win. (Learn more.)




SCOR's Range of Kids Bikes
$899 - $949 USD


SCOR has added 20" and 24" kids bikes to its lineup. (Learn more.)
SCOR Kids Bike




Whyte Bikes e-160 e-MTB
£6,399 - £7,999


New for 2023 is a new re-profiled hydroformed downtube to accommodate a Bosch 750Wh battery, and a larger headtube to match big 38mm stanchion forks. (Learn more.)




Formula CURA X Brake
255,50 € - 261,00 €


Formula has shaved 34g per brake from the original Cura in this premium version, which uses a carbon lever and titanium hardware. (Learn more.)
Formula Cura X




Fovno Electric Inverted Suction-Cup Bike Rack
$295 USD


Installing Fovno's new rack is one way to stand out from the crowd. (Learn more.)




Velocio UNITY Jersey
$189 USD


The 2022 UNITY Jersey supports Ukrainian refugee efforts and humanitarian aid. (Learn more.)




Raaw Limited Edition Jibb & Madonna Öhlins Kits
From €3,995


Swedish suspension packages are now available for Raaw's aluminum frames. (Learn more.)




Feedback Sports Pro Mechanic HD Repair Stand
$495 USD


We're big fans of their lighter-duty Pro Elite stand, but happy to hear the HD version will support bikes up to 120lbs. Time for Super Monsters and Doublewides to make a comeback. (Learn more.)
Feedback Sports Pro Mechanic HD




Rocky Mountain MX Mount for Altitude and Altitude Powerplay
$136 USD


The new mount allows Rocky Mountain riders to convert their Altitude or Altitude Powerplay to a mixed-wheel setup while preserving the stock geometry. (Learn more.)



Introducing Three Rock Components
Various


Products are designed and tested in Ireland and currently manufactured in Germany with plans to move production to Ireland in the future. (Learn more.)




Allied Cycle Works Carbon Mountain Bike
$7,625 - $12,115 USD


Made in Arkansas, the new BC40 blends XC race with downcountry abilities. (Learn more.)



Tailwind Nutrition Active Hydration Drink Mix
$21 USD


Active Hydration is a drink mix containing electrolytes, collagen, and vitamin C. (Learn more.)




Allebike Alpha Polestar Edition
Price on request


A hand-built mountain bike with unique design and components, co-engineered by the two Swedish premium brands, Polestar (premium electric vehicles) and Allebike (high end bikes). (Learn more.)




HKT Protect's Transition Bikes Specific Mudguard
£8.99


The HKT Protect Transition Bikes Tellus Guard helps keeps mud, rocks, stones, loam and dust away from the chainstay area and linkage. (Learn more.)
Transition bikes loam shelf guard




DyedBro Kids Frame Protection Kits
€33.99 USD


Now you can get the same protection for your kids bike as your own. (Learn more.)




Kali Protectives Cascade Helmet
$260 USD


The Cascade integrates recycled material into its construction. (Learn more.)




Rizzo Enduro Bike
€4500


Only five of these bikes will be built every year. (Learn more.)
Ian Matteson 2022




Panzer's Tubeless Sealant for Inserts
€10.99 for 250ml / €16.99 for 500ml


Panzer worked with Pivot Factory Racing on the new sealant. (Learn more.)
PANZER SEALANT can sizes.




VHS Anti-Chainslap Tape
$34.99 USD


VHS has added a variety of new colors to their tape lineup. (Learn more.)




DyedBro Reflective Camo Mudguard Decals
15,99€


New Mudguard decals for Fox 36-38 STD and RockShox. (Learn more.)




OneUp Components V3 Remote
$45.00 USD / $55.00 CAD / £40.00 GBP / € 45.00 EU


The V3 Remote is a new lighter action remote with a replaceable thumb pad and integrated cable port. (Learn more.)
OneUp Components V3 Remote




North Shore Racks 2023 Lineup of Racks
Various


The updated lineup now uses a new 3 stage finishing process for a more durable and longer lasting powder coat. (Learn more.)




Anamoly MTB Flat Pedal Shoe
$140 USD


Anamoly MTB have changed the tread pattern and to toe area on their upcoming line of shoes. (Learn more.)
Aloha with 2.0 Hero Rubber sole design




Momentum Cycle Tools & Bike Parts Bearing Press Kit
$19 - $68 CAD


There's a new option on the market for performing suspension bearing maintenance. (Learn more.)




Wolf Tooth 'Espresso' Anodized Color Option
Various


Espresso will join Wolf Tooth's existing accent color lineup for a wide selection of components. (Learn more.)




