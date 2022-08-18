Tech Briefing: A New Component Brand, Wild Grips, An Inverted Suction Cup Bike Rack & More - August 2022

Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Burgtec Limited Edition Blended Bartender Pro Greg Minnaar Signature Grip
£16.66 – £18.33
Burgtec has introduced three new colorways to celebrate Greg Minnaar's latest World Champs win. (Learn more.)
SCOR's Range of Kids Bikes
$899 - $949 USD
SCOR has added 20" and 24" kids bikes to its lineup. (Learn more.)
Whyte Bikes e-160 e-MTB
£6,399 - £7,999
New for 2023 is a new re-profiled hydroformed downtube to accommodate a Bosch 750Wh battery, and a larger headtube to match big 38mm stanchion forks. (Learn more.)
Formula CURA X Brake
255,50 € - 261,00 €
Formula has shaved 34g per brake from the original Cura in this premium version, which uses a carbon lever and titanium hardware. (Learn more.)
Fovno Electric Inverted Suction-Cup Bike Rack
$295 USD
Installing Fovno's new rack is one way to stand out from the crowd. (Learn more.)
Velocio UNITY Jersey
$189 USD
The 2022 UNITY Jersey supports Ukrainian refugee efforts and humanitarian aid. (Learn more.)
Raaw Limited Edition Jibb & Madonna Öhlins Kits
From €3,995
Swedish suspension packages are now available for Raaw's aluminum frames. (Learn more.)
Feedback Sports Pro Mechanic HD Repair Stand
$495 USD
We're big fans of their lighter-duty Pro Elite stand, but happy to hear the HD version will support bikes up to 120lbs. Time for Super Monsters and Doublewides to make a comeback. (Learn more.)
Rocky Mountain MX Mount for Altitude and Altitude Powerplay
$136 USD
The new mount allows Rocky Mountain riders to convert their Altitude or Altitude Powerplay to a mixed-wheel setup while preserving the stock geometry. (Learn more.)
Introducing Three Rock Components
Various
Products are designed and tested in Ireland and currently manufactured in Germany with plans to move production to Ireland in the future. (Learn more.)
Allied Cycle Works Carbon Mountain Bike
$7,625 - $12,115 USD
Made in Arkansas, the new BC40 blends XC race with downcountry abilities. (Learn more.)
Tailwind Nutrition Active Hydration Drink Mix
$21 USD
Active Hydration is a drink mix containing electrolytes, collagen, and vitamin C. (Learn more.)
Allebike Alpha Polestar Edition
Price on request
A hand-built mountain bike with unique design and components, co-engineered by the two Swedish premium brands, Polestar (premium electric vehicles) and Allebike (high end bikes). (Learn more.)
HKT Protect's Transition Bikes Specific Mudguard
£8.99
The HKT Protect Transition Bikes Tellus Guard helps keeps mud, rocks, stones, loam and dust away from the chainstay area and linkage. (Learn more.)
DyedBro Kids Frame Protection Kits
€33.99 USD
Now you can get the same protection for your kids bike as your own. (Learn more.)
Kali Protectives Cascade Helmet
$260 USD
The Cascade integrates recycled material into its construction. (Learn more.)
Rizzo Enduro Bike
€4500
Only five of these bikes will be built every year. (Learn more.)
Panzer's Tubeless Sealant for Inserts
€10.99 for 250ml / €16.99 for 500ml
Panzer worked with Pivot Factory Racing on the new sealant. (Learn more.)
VHS Anti-Chainslap Tape
$34.99 USD
VHS has added a variety of new colors to their tape lineup. (Learn more.)
DyedBro Reflective Camo Mudguard Decals
15,99€
New Mudguard decals for Fox 36-38 STD and RockShox. (Learn more.)
OneUp Components V3 Remote
$45.00 USD / $55.00 CAD / £40.00 GBP / € 45.00 EU
The V3 Remote is a new lighter action remote with a replaceable thumb pad and integrated cable port. (Learn more.)
North Shore Racks 2023 Lineup of Racks
Various
The updated lineup now uses a new 3 stage finishing process for a more durable and longer lasting powder coat. (Learn more.)
Anamoly MTB Flat Pedal Shoe
$140 USD
Anamoly MTB have changed the tread pattern and to toe area on their upcoming line of shoes. (Learn more.)
Momentum Cycle Tools & Bike Parts Bearing Press Kit
$19 - $68 CAD
There's a new option on the market for performing suspension bearing maintenance. (Learn more.)
Wolf Tooth 'Espresso' Anodized Color Option
Various
Espresso will join Wolf Tooth's existing accent color lineup for a wide selection of components. (Learn more.)
