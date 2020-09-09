Tech Briefing: Affordable Bikes, eMTBs & More - September 2020

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Yamaha YDX-MORO e-MTB
$4,499 - $5,499
Yamaha introduces two new eMTB models. (Learn more.)
9point8 Digit2.0 Lever
$65 USD
An update to the lever designed and manufactured by the Canadian brand. (Learn more.)
Kellys Theos eMTB
TBD
It turns out, thermoplastic hybrid steel-carbon composite frames are being manufactured by robots in Europe. (Learn more.)
RAD Apparel Updates their 'Made In Colorado'
$55
Following community feedback, RAD Apparel have moved to use 92% recycled polyester in their range of jerseys. (Learn more.)
Polygon's Siskiu T
$1799 - $2299
Polygon's trail bikes get updated with 29" and 27.5" options. (Learn more.)
Engin Cycles 35MM Stems
Engin Cycles have released their new asymmetrical 35MM alloy stems. (Learn more.)
Effeto Mariposa Vegetalex
The Effeto Mariposa Vegetalex is the world's first plant-based tire sealant. (Learn more.)
Dirtlej Dirtsuit Core edition
The Dirtsuit Core edition launches with an additional colour in autumn 2020. (Learn more.)
2021 Orange Bikes Crush
£2300
Mixed wheel size hardtail kicks on Orange's new hardtail. (Learn more.)
Cane Creek DB Kitsuma Shock
$699.99 for air and $669.99 for coil
The idea behind the DB Kitsuma shock was to take a complex and high-tech piece of componentry and make it easy to use for the rider. (Learn more.)
Shimano's New Steps EP8 eMTB System
Shimano's new motor is lighter, more powerful, and smaller than its predecessor. (Learn more.)
DMR Rhythm
£375
DMR celebrates the return of one of their classic frames (Learn more.)
Ergon GFR1 Freeride Grips
€/$ 34.95 - €/$ 39.95
Ergon release the new signature grip from Tahnée Seagrave and her FMD Racing team. (Learn more.)
Bernard Kerr Collector's Edition Pivot Phoenix 29
$9,199
Pivot celebrates a decade long partnership with the British racer. (Learn more.)
Merida Big Trail Hardtail
£800 - £1,500
A ready to rock hardtail for £1,500. (Learn more.)
SDG Components Thomas Lemoine Signature Saddle
The SDG Apollo Stratos combines Lemoine's love of slopestyle with his clothing line. (Learn more.)
Commencal Meta Power
The list of bikes with Shimano's EP8 motor system keeps growing - the Meta Power is the latest addition. (Learn more.)
Kavenz VHP 16
After three years of development, Kavenz are now accepting pre-orders for their first run of Kavenz VHP 16 frames. (Learn more.)
Canyon's New Exceed Hardtail
€1,699 - €6,499
The new Exceed is lighter than ever, and it also received a geometry update (Learn more.)
17 Comments
How much of the Pinkbike readership here actually wants to buy or read about "affordable bikes"?
I'm not dogging on people on a budget but when it comes to bike tech and review info on here, I'm here to 1) research my next $6k do-everything bike and 2) drool over baller bikes that I'd never buy. If I wanted to look at budget bikes I'd walk into my shed...
:P
As the saying goes; better to say nothing and have people think you may be stupid rather than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.
