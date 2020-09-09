Tech Briefing: Affordable Bikes, eMTBs & More - September 2020

Sep 9, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

TECH BRIEFING
September 2020


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Yamaha YDX-MORO e-MTB
$4,499 - $5,499


Yamaha introduces two new eMTB models. (Learn more.)
Yamaha YDX-MORO All-Mountain e-MTB.



9point8 Digit2.0 Lever
$65 USD


An update to the lever designed and manufactured by the Canadian brand. (Learn more.)



Kellys Theos eMTB
TBD


It turns out, thermoplastic hybrid steel-carbon composite frames are being manufactured by robots in Europe. (Learn more.)
The all-new Kellys THEOS F series.



RAD Apparel Updates their 'Made In Colorado'
$55


Following community feedback, RAD Apparel have moved to use 92% recycled polyester in their range of jerseys. (Learn more.)



Polygon's Siskiu T
$1799 - $2299


Polygon's trail bikes get updated with 29" and 27.5" options. (Learn more.)



Engin Cycles 35MM Stems


Engin Cycles have released their new asymmetrical 35MM alloy stems. (Learn more.)



Effeto Mariposa Vegetalex


The Effeto Mariposa Vegetalex is the world's first plant-based tire sealant. (Learn more.)



Dirtlej Dirtsuit Core edition


The Dirtsuit Core edition launches with an additional colour in autumn 2020. (Learn more.)



2021 Orange Bikes Crush
£2300


Mixed wheel size hardtail kicks on Orange's new hardtail. (Learn more.)



Cane Creek DB Kitsuma Shock
$699.99 for air and $669.99 for coil


The idea behind the DB Kitsuma shock was to take a complex and high-tech piece of componentry and make it easy to use for the rider. (Learn more.)



Shimano's New Steps EP8 eMTB System


Shimano's new motor is lighter, more powerful, and smaller than its predecessor. (Learn more.)
Shimano EP8



DMR Rhythm
£375


DMR celebrates the return of one of their classic frames (Learn more.)



Ergon GFR1 Freeride Grips
€/$ 34.95 - €/$ 39.95


Ergon release the new signature grip from Tahnée Seagrave and her FMD Racing team. (Learn more.)



Bernard Kerr Collector's Edition Pivot Phoenix 29
$9,199


Pivot celebrates a decade long partnership with the British racer. (Learn more.)



Merida Big Trail Hardtail
£800 - £1,500


A ready to rock hardtail for £1,500. (Learn more.)



SDG Components Thomas Lemoine Signature Saddle


The SDG Apollo Stratos combines Lemoine's love of slopestyle with his clothing line. (Learn more.)
SDG Components



Commencal Meta Power


The list of bikes with Shimano's EP8 motor system keeps growing - the Meta Power is the latest addition. (Learn more.)



Kavenz VHP 16


After three years of development, Kavenz are now accepting pre-orders for their first run of Kavenz VHP 16 frames. (Learn more.)



Canyon's New Exceed Hardtail
€1,699 - €6,499

The new Exceed is lighter than ever, and it also received a geometry update (Learn more.)
Canyon Exceed 2021




17 Comments

  • 12 1
 Favorite thing about this article roundup is the first few words are "Affordable bikes" and then the header was a special edition Pivot Phoenix. Really got my hopes up there, PB...
  • 9 0
 Sorry, that bike falls into the '& More' category... The Polygon is relatively affordable, though.
  • 3 0
 Too many times I get to the trail head lot and gotta take a dump. Now I can drink that plant based sealant and take care of that problem.
  • 3 0
 The plant based sealant will probably stop you from dumping again
  • 4 3
 Honest Question (I'm not being a toxic, internet troll, booty hole):
How much of the Pinkbike readership here actually wants to buy or read about "affordable bikes"?
I'm not dogging on people on a budget but when it comes to bike tech and review info on here, I'm here to 1) research my next $6k do-everything bike and 2) drool over baller bikes that I'd never buy. If I wanted to look at budget bikes I'd walk into my shed...
  • 3 0
 Hey PB the "Learn More" link for the Engin stems takes you to the polygon press release page
  • 2 0
 News flash: Motorcycle company Jumps into mountain biking with abandoned tire size!
  • 1 0
 Kinda like an Onion type headline: White Suburban Dad Tries to Connect With Teenage Son by Beatboxing.
  • 2 0
 The eMTB segment continues to explode. Interesting to see Yamaha enter the race
  • 2 0
 How many times to I have to say how much of a bargain that Polygon is!?
  • 1 0
 well..I can afford the grips...so there's that I guess.
  • 8 9
 So, are you still going to argue that eMTBs are not pretty much eDirtbikes. Even YAMAHA, I repeat, Yamaha, is in on it.
  • 4 2
 they arent
  • 4 0
 Look up Alta Motors and youll see what a real electric dirtbike looks like. These catalog bikes are nothing close. Also, fuck Harley Davidson.
  • 14 1
 So, are you going to argue that fishing reels are not pretty much rear derailleurs? Even SHIMANO, I repeat, SHIMANO is in on it.

:P
  • 1 2
 @thetruejb: Okay, I get the point and I see my error, but I still think that ebikes don't belong in every aspect of mountain biking.
  • 4 0
 Yamaha also makes pianos. If we're using your logic, their pianos are also motorcycles.

As the saying goes; better to say nothing and have people think you may be stupid rather than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

Post a Comment



