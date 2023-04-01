Tech Briefing: April 2023

Deviate Cycles Releases The Nessie, A 145mm High Pivot Trail Bike With A Difference
Introducing the Next Evolution in Single System Internal to External cable management - or NESSIE for short. (Learn more.)
Ratio Launches the OverOversize Cage
We love our Ratio cages very much, but since their launch we’ve been plagued by one doubt - are they efficient enough? If we’re honest, hopping on a cage with tiddly little 12 and 14 tooth jockeys is nothing short of pedalling through treacle. At the end of a long climb, it’s common to see water steaming off those little jockeys - the 12 tooth in particular, obviously - as the energy dissipated by each huge 30 degree link microcycle burns up the chain.
With the new Ratio OverOversize Cage, featuring a sensibly-sized 24 tooth lower jockey, you can sleep easy knowing you’ve saved at least 0.1 W. All of our testers immediately confirmed the difference was totally obvious after we gave them free derailleur cages. Remember: Never ride a jockey smaller than a grapefruit.—Ratio
Introducing the CyberStem. This sleek and aerodynamic solid stainless steel stem is the future of bike stem design. Featuring a bolt-less design, it uses hydraulic bladders to secure the steer tube and bars. This new system is so rigid that we had to introduce a new 30.5mm steer tube standard and 36mm bars diameter. This new interface is a little heavier but significantly weaker. The hydraulic interface means no more creaky bolts, just give it a full bleed once or twice per ride and enjoy the smooth dampening properties of pure beluga oil. Fully equipped for wireless shifting cables through the face plate and integrated LED projector lamps. Pre order today with a $100 deposit, expected delivery in 2024..or 2025..or 6.—Farside Components
We're excited to announce our new MAG LEV top tube bags. After breaking new ground in 2020 with our award winning A.S.S. Anti Strap System we wanted to go one step further and thanks to our collaboration with NASA and CERN we elimated fixing points all together. The MAG LEV uses an array of 10423 very rare earth neobullshitium magnets to hold the bag at exacty 5.256478mm from your top tube. For easy removal just switch off the electromagnetic* field.
*requires 3200v battery ** do not operate within 10 meters of pacemaker wearers—76 Projects
Now available in a 172.8mm crank length. - This new crank length is completely and utterly numerically arbitrary. - But what does that do for my pedal stroke? Being neither 175 nor 165, the 172.8mm crank length hits a sweet spot for ALL riders that until now, has been completely untapped by the cycling industry. - Coming in at 0.3mm longer than 172.5, this game changing fraction of a mm will revolutionize the industry and definitely won't help your hip or knee angles. - Our stance is that all riders should be spinning this crank length... it's optimized for YOU. With our research collaboration with the Institute of the Arbitrarium, we've developed a number so odd, so completely random that it doesn't even split the difference. - Just kidding. When in doubt, ride 155's, or read "A Rider's Guide to Crank Length" in the bio for more info.—Appleman Bicycles
May we introduce our newly developed tune Eco line ♻️
All components of the Eco line are made in-house from ultra-light and extremely durable polyvinyl chloride (definitively not conventional plastic). Through an elaborate 3D printing process, even the most complex components can be produced
What may look like greenwashing at first glance is actually a highly complex process in which only hand-picked polyvinyl chloride parts from the immediate vicinity (industrial area of Buggingen) are used and each product is made individually by hand.
Pre-orders can now be placed. A hub set will be available at a reasonable MSRP of 1399 euros.—Tune Bike Parts
Our revolutionary, BLOCK CHAIN based drivetrain system increases efficiency by 0.40%! A unique chain roller design with a BLOCK shaped profile creates the BLOCK CHAIN; combined with a hardened steel chainring you have the BLOCK CHAIN system. Since the roller only contacts the chainring in two spots, friction is reduced and efficiency maximized! For these components multiple materials are mixed and not separable, thus not recycleable. And to keep the price reasonable (as well as our profit up), these will be manufactured in low wage countries. All together making for a typical FAIR bicycle product!—Fair Bicycle
Introducing the Wheels Manufacturing Cockpit Taco Caddy
Introducing the ultimate accessory for taco-loving cyclists: the Cockpit Taco Caddy! This revolutionary new product is the perfect way to transport and protect your precious tacos while you're on the go. (Learn more.)
New Juice Lubes Rider Juice Personal Lubricant
Entering (literally and figuratively) new and uncharted territory with the launch of Rider Juice. (Learn more.)
The Ultimate Solution For Urban Commuting with Kavenz Bikes
Turn your Kavenz bike into a durable and ultra-comfortable city bike, making the daily commute a doddle. (Learn more.)
Ground Keeper Introduces the Secret Keeper
This revolutionary linkage garment transforms your outdated and boring suspension platform. (Learn more.)
Evil, Shimano and Anthill Films Present: The Fitness Simulator
For a limited time only, purchase a Shimano EP8 Fitness Simulator™ x Evil Epocalypse, and we'll throw in the Evil Friend Pusher™ absolutely free! Just slap 'em and drag 'em. Now you're both in the jet stream! (Learn more.)
