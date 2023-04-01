Tech Briefing: April 2023

Now available in a 172.8mm crank length.

-

This new crank length is completely and utterly numerically arbitrary.

-

But what does that do for my pedal stroke? Being neither 175 nor 165, the 172.8mm crank length hits a sweet spot for ALL riders that until now, has been completely untapped by the cycling industry.

-

Coming in at 0.3mm longer than 172.5, this game changing fraction of a mm will revolutionize the industry and definitely won't help your hip or knee angles.

-

Our stance is that all riders should be spinning this crank length... it's optimized for YOU. With our research collaboration with the Institute of the Arbitrarium, we've developed a number so odd, so completely random that it doesn't even split the difference.

-

Just kidding. When in doubt, ride 155's, or read "A Rider's Guide to Crank Length" in the bio for more info. — Appleman Bicycles