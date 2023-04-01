Tech Briefing: April 2023

Apr 1, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

Tomas Lemoine
TECH BRIEFING
April 2023



Deviate Cycles Releases The Nessie, A 145mm High Pivot Trail Bike With A Difference

Introducing the Next Evolution in Single System Internal to External cable management - or NESSIE for short. (Learn more.)



Ratio Launches the OverOversize Cage
bigquotesWe love our Ratio cages very much, but since their launch we’ve been plagued by one doubt - are they efficient enough? If we’re honest, hopping on a cage with tiddly little 12 and 14 tooth jockeys is nothing short of pedalling through treacle. At the end of a long climb, it’s common to see water steaming off those little jockeys - the 12 tooth in particular, obviously - as the energy dissipated by each huge 30 degree link microcycle burns up the chain.

With the new Ratio OverOversize Cage, featuring a sensibly-sized 24 tooth lower jockey, you can sleep easy knowing you’ve saved at least 0.1 W. All of our testers immediately confirmed the difference was totally obvious after we gave them free derailleur cages.
Remember: Never ride a jockey smaller than a grapefruit.Ratio


The CyberStem from Farside Components
bigquotesIntroducing the CyberStem. This sleek and aerodynamic solid stainless steel stem is the future of bike stem design. Featuring a bolt-less design, it uses hydraulic bladders to secure the steer tube and bars. This new system is so rigid that we had to introduce a new 30.5mm steer tube standard and 36mm bars diameter. This new interface is a little heavier but significantly weaker. The hydraulic interface means no more creaky bolts, just give it a full bleed once or twice per ride and enjoy the smooth dampening properties of pure beluga oil. Fully equipped for wireless shifting cables through the face plate and integrated LED projector lamps. Pre order today with a $100 deposit, expected delivery in 2024..or 2025..or 6.Farside Components


76 Projects' New MAG LEV Top Tube Bags
bigquotesWe're excited to announce our new MAG LEV top tube bags. After breaking new ground in 2020 with our award winning A.S.S. Anti Strap System we wanted to go one step further and thanks to our collaboration with NASA and CERN we elimated fixing points all together. The MAG LEV uses an array of 10423 very rare earth neobullshitium magnets to hold the bag at exacty 5.256478mm from your top tube.
For easy removal just switch off the electromagnetic* field.

*requires 3200v battery
** do not operate within 10 meters of pacemaker wearers76 Projects


172.8mm Cranks from Appleman Bicycles
bigquotesNow available in a 172.8mm crank length.
-
This new crank length is completely and utterly numerically arbitrary.
-
But what does that do for my pedal stroke? Being neither 175 nor 165, the 172.8mm crank length hits a sweet spot for ALL riders that until now, has been completely untapped by the cycling industry.
-
Coming in at 0.3mm longer than 172.5, this game changing fraction of a mm will revolutionize the industry and definitely won't help your hip or knee angles.
-
Our stance is that all riders should be spinning this crank length... it's optimized for YOU. With our research collaboration with the Institute of the Arbitrarium, we've developed a number so odd, so completely random that it doesn't even split the difference.
-
Just kidding. When in doubt, ride 155's, or read "A Rider's Guide to Crank Length" in the bio for more info.Appleman Bicycles


Tune Bike Parts Launch New Eco Line
bigquotesMay we introduce our newly developed tune Eco line ♻️

All components of the Eco line are made in-house from ultra-light and extremely durable polyvinyl chloride (definitively not conventional plastic). Through an elaborate 3D printing process, even the most complex components can be produced

What may look like greenwashing at first glance is actually a highly complex process in which only hand-picked polyvinyl chloride parts from the immediate vicinity (industrial area of Buggingen) are used and each product is made individually by hand.

Pre-orders can now be placed. A hub set will be available at a reasonable MSRP of 1399 euros.Tune Bike Parts


Limited Edition Woom Jest
bigquotesThe Limited Edition woom JEST.

Get it now before it’s GONE

April 1st ONLYWoom Bike


Fair Bicycle's Block Chain Drivetrain
bigquotesOur revolutionary, BLOCK CHAIN based drivetrain system increases efficiency by 0.40%!
A unique chain roller design with a BLOCK shaped profile creates the BLOCK CHAIN; combined with a hardened steel chainring you have the BLOCK CHAIN system. Since the roller only contacts the chainring in two spots, friction is reduced and efficiency maximized!
For these components multiple materials are mixed and not separable, thus not recycleable. And to keep the price reasonable (as well as our profit up), these will be manufactured in low wage countries.
All together making for a typical FAIR bicycle product!Fair Bicycle


Introducing the Wheels Manufacturing Cockpit Taco Caddy

Introducing the ultimate accessory for taco-loving cyclists: the Cockpit Taco Caddy! This revolutionary new product is the perfect way to transport and protect your precious tacos while you're on the go. (Learn more.)



New Juice Lubes Rider Juice Personal Lubricant

Entering (literally and figuratively) new and uncharted territory with the launch of Rider Juice. (Learn more.)
Juice Lubes Rider Juice MTB Rider Specific Lube




The Ultimate Solution For Urban Commuting with Kavenz Bikes

Turn your Kavenz bike into a durable and ultra-comfortable city bike, making the daily commute a doddle. (Learn more.)
Perfect ride on a perfect city bike




Ground Keeper Introduces the Secret Keeper

This revolutionary linkage garment transforms your outdated and boring suspension platform. (Learn more.)



Evil, Shimano and Anthill Films Present: The Fitness Simulator

For a limited time only, purchase a Shimano EP8 Fitness Simulator™ x Evil Epocalypse, and we'll throw in the Evil Friend Pusher™ absolutely free! Just slap 'em and drag 'em. Now you're both in the jet stream! (Learn more.)


Chasing Epic Launches Limited Edition Experience-Based NFTs

We’re offering them a way to brag about their rides on social media without ever having to train, breathe hard, or even ride a bike, really. (Learn more.)




BrakeAce’s new Coffee Supplies Self Storage System

With electronics removed, the new CS4 is designed to carry on-bike essentials. (Learn more.)
PC Tyler Perrin



MRP Reinvents "Ramp Control" Technology

Introducing 'Cramp Control'. (Learn more.)




Trailforks Launches TrailTinder 2.0: Find Trails to Love

Is your singletrack is feeling a little too single these days? (Learn more.)




NOBL Wheels Launch Oval Rear Wheel

Through “sensory-deprivation vision boarding”, we spent three days without food or water and challenged ourselves to share new ideas without speaking out loud. (Learn more.)




Introducing Puffin Pedallers (Formerly Starling Cycles)

There's no mistaking the skinny steel tubes of a Puffin. (Learn more.)


Hucker Clip Grips

Just jump up, clip-in and you'll be sidewalk surfing with ease. (Learn more.)
Hucker Clip Grips

by Odigrips
Views: 781    Faves: 0    Comments: 0




