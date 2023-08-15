Tech Briefing: August 2023
Aug 15, 2023
Coast Optics Announces Biodegradable MTB Eyewear with Recycled Materials
The new brand is aiming to use lower-impact materials and processes in their products. (Learn more
.)
Privateer Release E161 E-Enduro Bike
The ready-to-rally enduro bike has an updated Shimano EP801 motor system and geometry based on the Privateer 161. (Learn more
.)
100% Releases New SP23 R-Core X Limited Edition Downhill Collection
After debuting at the Val Di Sole World Cup, the new colorways and combos are out now. (Learn more
.)
Fox Racing Expands Shoe Lineup
The new Union Canvas combines casual styling with on-bike performance. (Learn more
.)
SRAM Releases New Bronze-Tier Brakes
Coming in 3rd place behind Silver and Ultimate. (Learn more
.)
SQlab Introduces New Slim & Wide Options For Gloves
Designed to cover a wider portfolio of riders' individual ergonomics. (Learn more
.)
Five Ten Release Brad Simms LTD Edition Shoes
Brad’s design is understated and simple, with all the features usually found on the Sleuth DLX. (Learn more
.)
Video: Privateer Releases the DJ101
The DJ101 can be run as a singlespeed or with gears for some 4X action. (Learn more
.)
Patrol Mountain Releases New Full Suspension Kids Bikes
Patrol has added the 541 and 571XS to their lineup. (Learn more
.)
OneUp Announces New Thick and Thin Grips
Two new grips from OneUp, available in a 29mm or 35mm diameter. (Learn more
.)
Chris King Releases Fresh Batch of Espresso Tampers
Exploring passions beyond the component manufacturing world. (Learn more
.)
Video: Endura Release The Hummvee Shorts
The second edition of the Hummvee’s in two decades of being on the market. (Learn more
.)
We Are One Composites Releases Limited Edition Arrival
A limited run of 60 Arrivals is available now. (Learn more
.)
Handup Gloves Launches Rainier Collaboration Gear
Click if you like beer. (Learn more
.)
E*Thirteen Release Helix Race E*Spec Aluminum Crank & Chainring
The e*spec cranks and chainrings are designed to fit Bosch CX and SX motors. (Learn more
.)
Starling Cycles Announces New MegaMurmur - More Travel, Longer Swingarm
The MegaMurmur can be configured with up to 165mm of travel, and it's dual crown fork compatible. (Learn more
.)
Coal Bikes Introduces UK-Made SCAB DJ frameset.
The new frames use a Reynolds 631 front triangle mated to a 4130 rear triangle. (Learn more
.)
Industry Nine Releases New Premium Carbon Wheelsets
Eight new wheelsets in the lineup, ready for everything from XC to Downhill. (Learn more
.)
Velocio Launches New MTB Apparel Line
The new collection has riding pants, shorts, jerseys, and stretchy belts. (Learn more
.)
Lōgōs Components Releases New XC, AM|EN Carbon Wheels
Lōgōs new wheelsets are priced at $1,299 and are covered by a lifetime warranty. (Learn more
.)
GT Introduces Their New Fury Line
There are now two complete versions of the Fury to go along with the frame-only option. (Learn more
.)
Shimano Releases New Shoe Lineup
Fresh kicks for flat and clipless pedal riders. (Learn more
.)
Peaty's Launch Holdfast Tool Wrap
Peaty's new tool wrap can hold tools, trail essentials and more. (Learn more
.)
Forge+Bond Releases Two New Rim Designs
Rounding out the lineup with the 25 XC and the 30 AM. (Learn more
.)
Kali Releases Interceptor 2.0 Trail Helmet
The new Interceptor has an updated visor and improved fit. (Learn more
.)
Revel Bikes Launch the RW30 V2 Wheels
Another dose of FusionFiber for those looking for some new wheels. (Learn more
.)
Radical Bicycle Co Announces 2023 Hardtail Lineup
The small UK-based brand is expanding their hardtail lineup. (Learn more
.)
New Colors & Components for Nukeproof's 2023 MTB Lineup
This year's Carbon Giga, Mega, and Reactor feature new colors and upgraded spec. (Learn more
.)
YT Industries Releases Capra Uncaged 10 CF & AL
The latest Capra build kit comes with a Fox 38 and a DHX coil shock. (Learn more
.)
We Are One Reduces The Price Of Convergence & Revolution Products
Still made in Canada, now at a lower price. (Learn more
.)
Pinarello Releases New Dogma XC Hardtail
It's unique! (Learn more
.)