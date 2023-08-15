Tech Briefing: August 2023

Coast Optics Announces Biodegradable MTB Eyewear with Recycled Materials

The new brand is aiming to use lower-impact materials and processes in their products. (Learn more.)
photo



Privateer Release E161 E-Enduro Bike

The ready-to-rally enduro bike has an updated Shimano EP801 motor system and geometry based on the Privateer 161. (Learn more.)

photo


100% Releases New SP23 R-Core X Limited Edition Downhill Collection

After debuting at the Val Di Sole World Cup, the new colorways and combos are out now. (Learn more.)

photo


Fox Racing Expands Shoe Lineup

The new Union Canvas combines casual styling with on-bike performance. (Learn more.)

photo


SRAM Releases New Bronze-Tier Brakes

Coming in 3rd place behind Silver and Ultimate. (Learn more.)

photo



SQlab Introduces New Slim & Wide Options For Gloves

Designed to cover a wider portfolio of riders' individual ergonomics. (Learn more.)

SQlab Gloves Photos by Roo Folwer


Five Ten Release Brad Simms LTD Edition Shoes

Brad’s design is understated and simple, with all the features usually found on the Sleuth DLX. (Learn more.)

Brad Simms SLEUTH DLX Colourway


Video: Privateer Releases the DJ101

The DJ101 can be run as a singlespeed or with gears for some 4X action. (Learn more.)

photo


Patrol Mountain Releases New Full Suspension Kids Bikes

Patrol has added the 541 and 571XS to their lineup. (Learn more.)

photo


OneUp Announces New Thick and Thin Grips

Two new grips from OneUp, available in a 29mm or 35mm diameter. (Learn more.)

photo


Chris King Releases Fresh Batch of Espresso Tampers

Exploring passions beyond the component manufacturing world. (Learn more.)

photo


Video: Endura Release The Hummvee Shorts

The second edition of the Hummvee’s in two decades of being on the market. (Learn more.)

photo


We Are One Composites Releases Limited Edition Arrival

A limited run of 60 Arrivals is available now. (Learn more.)

photo


Handup Gloves Launches Rainier Collaboration Gear

Click if you like beer. (Learn more.)

photo


E*Thirteen Release Helix Race E*Spec Aluminum Crank & Chainring

The e*spec cranks and chainrings are designed to fit Bosch CX and SX motors. (Learn more.)

photo


Starling Cycles Announces New MegaMurmur - More Travel, Longer Swingarm

The MegaMurmur can be configured with up to 165mm of travel, and it's dual crown fork compatible. (Learn more.)

photo


Coal Bikes Introduces UK-Made SCAB DJ frameset.

The new frames use a Reynolds 631 front triangle mated to a 4130 rear triangle. (Learn more.)

photo


Industry Nine Releases New Premium Carbon Wheelsets

Eight new wheelsets in the lineup, ready for everything from XC to Downhill. (Learn more.)

photo


Velocio Launches New MTB Apparel Line

The new collection has riding pants, shorts, jerseys, and stretchy belts. (Learn more.)

photo


Lōgōs Components Releases New XC, AM|EN Carbon Wheels

Lōgōs new wheelsets are priced at $1,299 and are covered by a lifetime warranty. (Learn more.)

photo


GT Introduces Their New Fury Line

There are now two complete versions of the Fury to go along with the frame-only option. (Learn more.)

GT Fury


Shimano Releases New Shoe Lineup

Fresh kicks for flat and clipless pedal riders. (Learn more.)

GE900


Peaty's Launch Holdfast Tool Wrap

Peaty's new tool wrap can hold tools, trail essentials and more. (Learn more.)

Peaty s HoldFast Trail Tool Wrap On Steve Peat E Bike Storage Device


Forge+Bond Releases Two New Rim Designs

Rounding out the lineup with the 25 XC and the 30 AM. (Learn more.)

photo


Kali Releases Interceptor 2.0 Trail Helmet

The new Interceptor has an updated visor and improved fit. (Learn more.)

The Interceptor 2.0 is the latest trail helmet from Kali Protectives. We loved the original Interceptor s commitment to safety with its RHEON Low Density Layer for addressing rotational and Low G hits and Cassidian Nano Core for energy dissipation for major impacts.


Revel Bikes Launch the RW30 V2 Wheels

Another dose of FusionFiber for those looking for some new wheels. (Learn more.)

photo


Radical Bicycle Co Announces 2023 Hardtail Lineup

The small UK-based brand is expanding their hardtail lineup. (Learn more.)

photo


New Colors & Components for Nukeproof's 2023 MTB Lineup

This year's Carbon Giga, Mega, and Reactor feature new colors and upgraded spec. (Learn more.)

photo


YT Industries Releases Capra Uncaged 10 CF & AL

The latest Capra build kit comes with a Fox 38 and a DHX coil shock. (Learn more.)

photo


We Are One Reduces The Price Of Convergence & Revolution Products

Still made in Canada, now at a lower price. (Learn more.)

photo


Pinarello Releases New Dogma XC Hardtail

It's unique! (Learn more.)

photo



6 Comments
  • 1 0
 I wish there was more raw carbon designs - it can look really cool when done right, such as on super cars.
  • 1 0
 I heard the Pinarello hardtail comes bundled with a Pas Normal PNS kit and membership. and a Rapha bar bag.
  • 1 0
 Kaia Jenson hitting joyride as the cover is
  • 1 0
 RAAAAAADDDDD
  • 1 0
 Technically speaking….Any news on the old haggard one, the Levy?
  • 1 0
 Furiously ugly :S





