Tech Briefing: Bikes, Colourful Components, New Shoes & More - April 2020

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
PNW Components' New Rainier Dropper Post
$179 USD
The newest version of the Rainier dropper post has tool-free adjustable travel in 5mm increments. (Learn more.)
Leatt DBX Shoes
$89.99 to $129.99 USD
Leatt have unveiled today their new and affordable DBX shoe line which features two flat pedal and two clipless models. (Learn more.)
Canfield Bikes ONE.2 29er Downhill Bike
$5,299.99 MSRP
Canfield's ONE.2 boasts eight inches of travel front and rear and is designed to accept both 29 and 27.5-inch wheels. (Learn more.)
Spank Hex Drive Hubs
$99.00 USD (front) $199.00 (rear)
All the details on Spank's new Hex Drive hub. (Learn more.)
Deviate Cycles Highlander High Pivot Trail Bike
Starting at £2750 GBP (~$3550 USD)
Deviate release a shorter travel platform developed and tested the Highlander in the rugged Scottish Highlands. (Learn more.)
Deity's Two New Grip Models
$21.99 USD
Deity have added the Lockjaw and Supracush to their grip lineup. (Learn more.)
Cascade Components Specialized Stumpjumper Link
$235 USD
Cascade Components' new link increases the travel and amount of progression on current generation Specialized Stumpjumpers. (Learn more.)
$117.95 & $139.99 USD
