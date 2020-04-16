Tech Briefing: Bikes, Colourful Components, New Shoes & More - April 2020

Apr 16, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

TECH BRIEFING
April 2020


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




PNW Components' New Rainier Dropper Post
$179 USD


The newest version of the Rainier dropper post has tool-free adjustable travel in 5mm increments. (Learn more.)
PNW Components Introduces the redesigned Rainier Dropper Post. The third generation of the Rainier Dropper Post maintains the consistency and reliability that the Rainier is known for while focusing on fitting more bikes and providing refined adjustability for the rider.




Leatt DBX Shoes
$89.99 to $129.99 USD


Leatt have unveiled today their new and affordable DBX shoe line which features two flat pedal and two clipless models. (Learn more.)
DBX 5.0 Clip




Canfield Bikes ONE.2 29er Downhill Bike
$5,299.99 MSRP


Canfield's ONE.2 boasts eight inches of travel front and rear and is designed to accept both 29 and 27.5-inch wheels. (Learn more.)
Canfield Bikes ONE.2




Spank Hex Drive Hubs
$99.00 USD (front) $199.00 (rear)


All the details on Spank's new Hex Drive hub. (Learn more.)




Deviate Cycles Highlander High Pivot Trail Bike
Starting at £2750 GBP (~$3550 USD)


Deviate release a shorter travel platform developed and tested the Highlander in the rugged Scottish Highlands. (Learn more.)




Deity's Two New Grip Models
$21.99 USD


Deity have added the Lockjaw and Supracush to their grip lineup. (Learn more.)
DEITY SUPRACUSH AND LOCKJAW GRIPS




Cascade Components Specialized Stumpjumper Link
$235 USD


Cascade Components' new link increases the travel and amount of progression on current generation Specialized Stumpjumpers. (Learn more.)
Black Stumpjumper link




Sweet Protection Trailblazer MIPS Helmet & Ronin Sunglasses
€179.95 + €149.95


The Norwegian company gears up for for Summer with two new products. (Learn more.)




Cotic Bikes' Love It Or Your Money Back Scheme
Included with purchase


Cotic now has a Love It Or Your Money Back guarantee on all their bikes and frames. (Learn more.)




Endura's New Baggies
Various


Seven new styles get introduced to Endura's baggy shorts line-up. (Learn more.)




Commencal Enduro Team's New Meta AM 29
TBD


It was meant to be on the start line in Colombia and Chile already. (Learn more.)




Cotic 4th Generation Rocket
From £3,199 / approx €3,520 / approx $3,250 USD


Cotic unveils the new generation Cotic Rocket with more travel and stiffer tubing. (Learn more.)




OneUp Components New Chainrings, Thru-Axles, & Large-Diameter Dropper Post
Various prices


Colourful new gear from OneUp. (Learn more.)
OneUp Components Axle-R Rear Axle




Ochain Chainring Spider
298€


A chainring with adjustable engagement that claims to offer a chainless feel. (Learn more.)
Credits Marco Piffari




RideWrap Frame Protection European Availability
€40-€102 / £30 - £80


You can now get RideWrap bike protection and accessories in Europe (Learn more.)




Why Cycles Wayward V2 Hardtail
From $4799


The 29+ adventure mobile gets a few refinements. (Learn more.)




Industry Nine's Carbon Wheelset Line
$2,250 USD


Industry Nine's new collection is the widest range of carbon wheels they have ever offered. (Learn more.)




Zerode Bikes Now Available With Gates Carbon Drive
$610 USD as a retrofit-able kit


A new drivetrain option for the gearbox specialists. (Learn more.)




Hiplok's Ankr
$99.99 USD


Hiplok's new lock can be used on bikes, e-bikes, and motorcycles. (Learn more.)
HIplok ANKR




Ion Scrub Flat Pedal Shoes
$139.95 USD


Refinements not overhaul for Ion's flat pedal shoe. (Learn more.)




Chromag's First Glove Range
$42 CDN & $48 CDN


Chromag expands its apparel range with two new gloves. (Learn more.)




Kask Defender Full-face Carbon Downhill Helmet
€500.00 / £470.00 / $500.00 USD


The new Defender has been developed specifically with downhill, enduro and freeride mountain bikers in mind. (Learn more.)




Park Tool's Two New Universal Disc Brake Bleed Kits
$117.95 & $139.99 USD


Everything you need to bleed the most common disc brake systems on the market. (Learn more.)




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


16 Comments

  • 10 2
 Gearbox is the future !! Look at that zerode ! It doesn't look clunky or bulky at all ! Why is the industry not moving forward ? Is it because they will be able to sell more parts for derailleurs and cassettes ?
  • 4 0
 It's because neither SRAM or Shimano have a gearbox option.
  • 1 0
 @Davec85: i think i saw somewhere that Shimano is up to something with gearboxes.. i can't seem to remember where i saw it though.
  • 1 0
 @wowbagger: There was an article mentioning a patent Shimano put in relating to a gear box I believe.
  • 1 0
 Im surprised they havnt caught on despite coming and going over the years. Cant see the derailleur setup being developed too far beyond where it is now so gearboxes are the next logical step.
  • 7 1
 Does the Park Tool Kit include a Mechanic doing the service?
  • 2 0
 Park Tool's Two New Universal Disc Brake Bleed Kits
$117.95 & $139.99 USD


www.aliexpress.com/item/4000028993852.html

www.aliexpress.com/item/32961540029.html
  • 2 0
 Thanks, just found the EZ kit on eBay for £12
  • 1 0
 Why aren't drive belts more commonplace on single speed bikes? Surely it makes sense
  • 1 0
 Two things really, the first is that you need a split stay to get the belt on/off which can effect stiffness, and second, speaking for old gates drive systems, when they get mud/dirt on them they tended to drop the belt or damage it.
  • 2 0
 So much tech.
  • 2 0
 Tech much so.
  • 2 0
 Much tech so
  • 2 0
 Tech so much
  • 1 0
 The Deviate and Zerode look killer.
  • 1 0
 I want that Highlander so much. Think that's going to be my next bike!!

