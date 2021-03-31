Tech Briefing: Braided Carbon Spokes, Magnetic Pedals, Protective Gear Galore & More - March 2021

Mar 31, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

TECH BRIEFING
March 2021


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




TSG Presto 2.0 Goggles
49.95€


The TSG Presto 2.0 Goggles aim to offer great performance at an affordable price. (Learn more.)
Presto 2.0 mtb goggle




Troy Lee Designs A3 Helmet
$220 USD


The evolution of TLD's A-series helmets is here. (Learn more.)




Ion Protection Knee Pads
Various


Mike Hopkins runs through Ion's 2021 line of protective equipment. (Learn more.)




Bluegrass Seamless Back Protectors
250€, £230, 300US$, 350CAD, 400AUD


A D30 full back protector, no seams, and two rear pockets. (Learn more.)
BLUEGRASS SEAMLESS B S D3O




Wet Weather Version of Peaty’s LinkLube
15ml (RRP £2.99/€3.49), 60ml (RRP £7.99/€9.99) and 120ml (RRP £11.99/€13.99)


A lube designed for the wettest, filthiest riding conditions. It also features an Irish Coffee scent. (Learn more.)
Peaty s LinkLube Wet Weather




RockShox / Ground Keeper Badgal Brooky Collection
Various


A portion of all Badgal Brooky collection sales will be donated to the WMBC including fenders, frame protection, fork decals, top caps, and water bottles that feature Bell’s artwork.(Learn more.)




Ride Concepts Hellion Elite Flat Pedal Shoe
$140 USD


The first low-top in the Ride Concepts line to feature the Rubber Kinetics Max Grip rubber compound. (Learn more.)




Cascade Components 2021 Stumpjumper EVO & Evil Insurgent Links
$235 USD & $249 USD


Tune the suspension characteristics of the latest Stumpjumper EVO and Evil Insurgent with these new links. (Learn more.)
Stumpjumper and Insurgent links




Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol with Revved Carbon Rear Triangle
Starting at $2495 USD


Revved Carbon now makes up the entirety of the Trail Pistol frame. (Learn more.)




Bluegrass Gloves
Starting at $40 USD


Bluegrass's new range of gloves is divided into four different options including a pair featuring extra impact protection. (Learn more.)




Ride Concepts VICE Mid Shoe
$120 USD


The VICE Mid provides ankle protection and comes in Andreu Lacondeguy's signature colorway. (Learn more.)




Evoc Liteshield Plus Back Protector
$120 USD


Level 2 (EN 1621-2) back protection for just 168 grams. (Learn more.)
Jan Sallawitz and Holger Feist mountain biking near Bj rkliden in Swedish Lapland.




Engin Cycles New Seat Clamps
Various


More smart 'Made in the USA' kit from Engin. (Learn more.)




Gulo Composites 'Triaxially Braided' Carbon G1 Spokes
TBD


Gulo releases carbon spokes designed to absorb impacts while being one of the lightest spokes ever produced. (Learn more.)




Deviate Cycles Highlander 150
Starting at $3200 USD


Deviate Cycles today reveal a new addition to the much-praised Highlander range - the Highlander 150. (Learn more.)




Kali Protectives Invader 2.0 Helmet
$225 USD


Kali's new Invader 2.0 provides new Frequency Fit System and improved ventilation for $225. (Learn more.)
The Invader is the perfect trail helmet for the rider looking for added piece of mind.




Salsa Timberjack
From $1,699 USD


The 150mm travel Timberjack gets slacker and longer. (Learn more.)




Magped Sport2 Magnetic Pedal
$115-$130 USD


Magped's Sport2 pedals feature a new stronger and lighter body and an improved three-bearing system. (Learn more.)




Misspent Summers 'Meltdown' the 2020 MTB Yearbook
£20


The 244-page book covers the entire 2020 season. (Learn more.)
Misspent Summers Meltdown 2020. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography




Lezyne's New Range of Multi-tools
Various


Lezyne has launched a completely redesigned range of multi-tools with a focus on improved ergonomics and functionality. (Learn more.)




Motocross Brand Acerbis' New MTB Clothing & Protection Range
Various


Acerbis makes its first steps into mtb with Italian DH champion Davide Palazzari. (Learn more.)
ACERBIS MTB Collection




Privateer's GX Equipped 141 & 161 Models
Various


Privateer's platform is now available with SRAM's all-new GX Eagle groupset. (Learn more.)
Photo by Sam Taylor




Cascade Components V2 Transition Sentinel and Santa Cruz Heckler Links
$337 USD and $331 USD


Another batch of suspension mods from Cascade. (Learn more.)
Unanodized link installed on bike




Kali's Maya 3.0
$337 USD and $331 USD


The helmet now has more vents and a dial retention system. (Learn more.)
Alain Lanusse testing the new Maya 3.0 in Matte Khaki on the campus trails at UCSC.




TSG Launches 3 New Helmets for Spring '21
Various


Three new lids for different disciplines. (Learn more.)
Seek FR Adult S021




Broken & Coastal 6th Print Issue
$20 USD


The independent print magazine covers everything from BMX to professional road cycling. (Learn more.)




TSG 2021 Helmets, Protection Gear, Gloves & Apparel
Various


Protective gear designed in Switzerland. (Learn more.)




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


22 Comments

  • 15 4
 Remember the days when we were actually riding and no one would comment on an article like this?
  • 16 0
 Some of us can't ride because we're at work. lol
  • 12 0
 @crazyXCsquirrel: or in math class
  • 5 0
 @Supergirl56: Im in math class too. this lady wont stfu.
  • 11 1
 FYI those googles are the exact same thing as the BrandX googles, just three times the price
  • 1 0
 Do you know if the BrandX's any good? I was being a cheapskate and eyeing them up but saw a review that said they were pretty tight fitting?
  • 1 0
 @arna86: I have a 58cm head and have used them with a Giro Switchblade, I haven't noticed any tightness but I will admit that the lens isn't the best and gets cloudy and requires cleaning often. I recently got a size L Bell Full-9 but haven't tried it with the goggles yet.
  • 1 0
 @arna86: I have a few pairs of x-brands (Eks brand) and I can say they are some of the best out there, awesome foam and they work well. Priced well too.
  • 5 0
 After 7 concussions, I recognize the value in a quality helmet...but also, $300+ for effectively a single-use product (one crash and you need to replace it) seems insane to me.
  • 7 1
 That TSG helmet is the bowl-cut of helmet looks.
  • 3 0
 Thanks for finally Including the cascade links in these articles rather than providing a full article every second afternoon when they release new links.
  • 2 0
 Thought I was going to blow up my rear Gulo wheel with as bad as I cased a step down, but its still running completely trulo.
  • 3 2
 Kali> TLD A3.
those bluegrass gloves look silly.
RC shoes looking nice.
Bikes are tits.
Everything else is just painfully expensive and exclusionary.
  • 3 1
 Man that Kali sure has seen a COVID price hike...typo?
  • 1 1
 @NRZ $220 for a super lightweight full face? Seems spot on imo. better than the same price for an A3
  • 1 0
 @TotalAmateur: the Maya is listed as $337 further down (its actually $150).
  • 2 0
 Bluegrass has a vibe.
  • 1 0
 Whiskey coffee scent? *add to cart*
  • 1 0
 Price seems off on the Kali Maya. On the website it's listed for $120
  • 1 0
 Oh yeah, definitely going for that magazine.
  • 1 0
 Is blue grass like yellow snow ?
Asking for a friend.
  • 1 0
 Can i drink that peatys stuff seems like its gonna smell pretty good

