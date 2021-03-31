Tech Briefing: Braided Carbon Spokes, Magnetic Pedals, Protective Gear Galore & More - March 2021

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
TSG Presto 2.0 Goggles
49.95€
The TSG Presto 2.0 Goggles aim to offer great performance at an affordable price. (Learn more.)
Troy Lee Designs A3 Helmet
$220 USD
The evolution of TLD's A-series helmets is here. (Learn more.)
Ion Protection Knee Pads
Various
Mike Hopkins runs through Ion's 2021 line of protective equipment. (Learn more.)
Bluegrass Seamless Back Protectors
250€, £230, 300US$, 350CAD, 400AUD
A D30 full back protector, no seams, and two rear pockets. (Learn more.)
Wet Weather Version of Peaty’s LinkLube
15ml (RRP £2.99/€3.49), 60ml (RRP £7.99/€9.99) and 120ml (RRP £11.99/€13.99)
A lube designed for the wettest, filthiest riding conditions. It also features an Irish Coffee scent. (Learn more.)
RockShox / Ground Keeper Badgal Brooky Collection
Various
A portion of all Badgal Brooky collection sales will be donated to the WMBC including fenders, frame protection, fork decals, top caps, and water bottles that feature Bell’s artwork.(Learn more.)
Ride Concepts Hellion Elite Flat Pedal Shoe
$140 USD
The first low-top in the Ride Concepts line to feature the Rubber Kinetics Max Grip rubber compound. (Learn more.)
Cascade Components 2021 Stumpjumper EVO & Evil Insurgent Links
$235 USD & $249 USD
Tune the suspension characteristics of the latest Stumpjumper EVO and Evil Insurgent with these new links. (Learn more.)
Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol with Revved Carbon Rear Triangle
Starting at $2495 USD
Revved Carbon now makes up the entirety of the Trail Pistol frame. (Learn more.)
Bluegrass Gloves
Starting at $40 USD
Bluegrass's new range of gloves is divided into four different options including a pair featuring extra impact protection. (Learn more.)
Ride Concepts VICE Mid Shoe
$120 USD
The VICE Mid provides ankle protection and comes in Andreu Lacondeguy's signature colorway. (Learn more.)
Evoc Liteshield Plus Back Protector
$120 USD
Level 2 (EN 1621-2) back protection for just 168 grams. (Learn more.)
Engin Cycles New Seat Clamps
Various
More smart 'Made in the USA' kit from Engin. (Learn more.)
those bluegrass gloves look silly.
RC shoes looking nice.
Bikes are tits.
Everything else is just painfully expensive and exclusionary.
Asking for a friend.
