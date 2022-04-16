Tech Briefing: Brand New DH Bikes, Dropper Posts, Knee Pads, & More - April 2022

Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Vorsprung Smashpot Coil Conversion Kits for Öhlins RFX36 m.2
$460.00 CAD
Vorsprung now has a solution for riders looking to make the switch from air to coil. (Learn more.)
Propain Trickshot Dirt Jump Bike
€ 1,499
The new aluminum bike is designed for everything from pumptracks to dirt jumps. (Learn more.)
Abus 'Modrop' All-Mountain Helmet
TBD
The Modrop is available as a MIPS model and in a QUIN version. (Learn more.)
Reeb Cycles Prototype Steel 'SST' Full Suspension Bike
TBD
Reeb will be introducing a steel 120mm suspension platform to bridge the gap between their hardtails and the Sqweeb full suspension bike. (Learn more.)
e*thirteen Quick Fill Plasma Valve
$24.95 USD
Watch Aaron Gwin and his mechanic John Hall install e*thirteen's Quick Fill Plasma Valve. (Learn more.)
Revel Rail 29
From $5,999 USD
The Colorado-based company has released a 29er version of the Rail with 155mm of travel. (Learn more.)
Handup Gloves Collaboration Line with Rainier Beer
$12 - $49 USD
Rainier Socks & Hawaiian button up jerseys are available as well. (Learn more.)
Deity Limited Edition Daytona Peach Kit
Various
Hit some stellar dirt with Vaea Verbeeck as she puts in the maiden laps on board her custom Daytona Peach kit! (Learn more.)
Off Road SRL Range of Tools and Accessories
Various
Off Road SRL, an Italian company active for many years in the MX/enduro, world expands their product range to the MTB and eMTB world. (Learn more.)
BikeYoke Barkeeper Stem
$89 / 89€
BikeYoke's stem weighs only 80 grams and is tested to DH bike standards. (Learn more.)
Commencal Supreme DH V5
TBD
The latest iteration of the Supreme will be available to buy this year. (Learn more.)
DyedBro Limited Edition Reflective Digital Camo Frame Protection
59,99€
A brand new design from DyedBro using reflective protection for the first time. (Learn more.)
Suplest 2022 Trail Shoes
From $199 USD / 169€
The Swiss brand unveils two new pairs of shoes. (Learn more.)
RAAW Mountain Bikes' Downhill Project
TBD
RAAW are going racing, and they're bringing a brand new downhill bike with them. (Learn more.)
Kids Ride Shotgun Limited Edition 'Shred Til Bed' Tee
Various
A limited run dino t-shirt for your little shredder. (Learn more.)
Dynaplug x BTCHN' Bikes Covert High Riser
$295.00 Powdercoated / $375.00 Cerakote
Dynaplug's Covert bar end tool is pre-installed and fully integrated into the bar for easy, on-bike access. (Learn more.)
Guerrilla Gravity Quick Ship Option
From $4,395 USD
There are now Quick Ship build kits available that ship out the next business day from GG's Colorado manufacturing facility. (Learn more.)
Eminent Cycles Haste
$5,999 - $9,500 USD
The new Haste now rolls on 29" wheels, and is available with 140 or 160mm of rear travel. (Learn more.)
NS E-Fine eMTB
€ 5,999 - € 7,499
NS officially reveals their first eMTB. (Learn more.)
Aenomaly SwitchGrade for BikeYoke Revive
$245 USD, $284 CAD, £170 GBP, €198 EUR
SwitchGrades are compatible with most of the market leaders including droppers from OneUp, PNW, Fox, RockShox, eThirteen, Raceface, KS, TranzX and many more. Including BikeYoke now. (Learn more.)
Fasthouse Hooper Knee Pad
$120 USD
Designed, developed and tested with T-Mac, the Hooper is a sleeve-style pad done in a heavy duty fashion. (Learn more.)
Propain Bam Bam 14" Run Bike
€ 279 EUR
With the Bam Bam, Propain Bicycles adds a 14" run bike to their Kids Bike Range. (Learn more.)
Reynolds Wheels & Manitou Dropper Post
Various
Two new products from the Hayes Bicycle Group. (Learn more.)
Industry Nine 1/1 Carbon Collection
$1600 USD
The sub-1500g, lifetime warranty-backed wheelset are available to riders for $1,600 USD. (Learn more.)
4 Comments
Post a Comment