close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Tech Briefing: Brand New DH Bikes, Dropper Posts, Knee Pads, & More - April 2022

Apr 16, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

TECH BRIEFING
April 2022


Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Vorsprung Smashpot Coil Conversion Kits for Öhlins RFX36 m.2
$460.00 CAD


Vorsprung now has a solution for riders looking to make the switch from air to coil. (Learn more.)




Propain Trickshot Dirt Jump Bike
€ 1,499


The new aluminum bike is designed for everything from pumptracks to dirt jumps. (Learn more.)




Abus 'Modrop' All-Mountain Helmet
TBD


The Modrop is available as a MIPS model and in a QUIN version. (Learn more.)




Reeb Cycles Prototype Steel 'SST' Full Suspension Bike
TBD


Reeb will be introducing a steel 120mm suspension platform to bridge the gap between their hardtails and the Sqweeb full suspension bike. (Learn more.)
March 2nd 2022 - REEB Cycles introduces the protype SST a high tech lightweight steel 120mm suspension platform that bridges the gap between the playful and capable hardtails and the Sqweeb full suspension bike.




e*thirteen Quick Fill Plasma Valve
$24.95 USD


Watch Aaron Gwin and his mechanic John Hall install e*thirteen's Quick Fill Plasma Valve. (Learn more.)



Revel Rail 29
From $5,999 USD


The Colorado-based company has released a 29er version of the Rail with 155mm of travel. (Learn more.)




Handup Gloves Collaboration Line with Rainier Beer
$12 - $49 USD


Rainier Socks & Hawaiian button up jerseys are available as well. (Learn more.)




Deity Limited Edition Daytona Peach Kit
Various


Hit some stellar dirt with Vaea Verbeeck as she puts in the maiden laps on board her custom Daytona Peach kit! (Learn more.)




Off Road SRL Range of Tools and Accessories
Various


Off Road SRL, an Italian company active for many years in the MX/enduro, world expands their product range to the MTB and eMTB world. (Learn more.)




BikeYoke Barkeeper Stem
$89 / 89€


BikeYoke's stem weighs only 80 grams and is tested to DH bike standards. (Learn more.)




Commencal Supreme DH V5
TBD


The latest iteration of the Supreme will be available to buy this year. (Learn more.)




DyedBro Limited Edition Reflective Digital Camo Frame Protection
59,99€


A brand new design from DyedBro using reflective protection for the first time. (Learn more.)




Suplest 2022 Trail Shoes
From $199 USD / 169€


The Swiss brand unveils two new pairs of shoes. (Learn more.)




RAAW Mountain Bikes' Downhill Project
TBD


RAAW are going racing, and they're bringing a brand new downhill bike with them. (Learn more.)




Kids Ride Shotgun Limited Edition 'Shred Til Bed' Tee
Various


A limited run dino t-shirt for your little shredder. (Learn more.)
From the artist behind our Shred Til Bed ABC book our dialled dino t-shirt is guaranteed to be an instant hit with your mini mountain biker. With 180gsm heavyweight fabric a classic unisex fit and 100 organic cotton our dinosaur t-shirt is built to handle whatever your little shredder throws at it from pre-school to pump track. Learn more at www.kidsrideshotgun.com




Dynaplug x BTCHN' Bikes Covert High Riser
$295.00 Powdercoated / $375.00 Cerakote


Dynaplug's Covert bar end tool is pre-installed and fully integrated into the bar for easy, on-bike access. (Learn more.)




Guerrilla Gravity Quick Ship Option
From $4,395 USD


There are now Quick Ship build kits available that ship out the next business day from GG's Colorado manufacturing facility. (Learn more.)




Eminent Cycles Haste
$5,999 - $9,500 USD


The new Haste now rolls on 29" wheels, and is available with 140 or 160mm of rear travel. (Learn more.)




NS E-Fine eMTB
€ 5,999 - € 7,499


NS officially reveals their first eMTB. (Learn more.)




Aenomaly SwitchGrade for BikeYoke Revive
$245 USD, $284 CAD, £170 GBP, €198 EUR


SwitchGrades are compatible with most of the market leaders including droppers from OneUp, PNW, Fox, RockShox, eThirteen, Raceface, KS, TranzX and many more. Including BikeYoke now. (Learn more.)




Fasthouse Hooper Knee Pad
$120 USD


Designed, developed and tested with T-Mac, the Hooper is a sleeve-style pad done in a heavy duty fashion. (Learn more.)




Propain Bam Bam 14" Run Bike
€ 279 EUR


With the Bam Bam, Propain Bicycles adds a 14" run bike to their Kids Bike Range. (Learn more.)




Reynolds Wheels & Manitou Dropper Post
Various


Two new products from the Hayes Bicycle Group. (Learn more.)




Industry Nine 1/1 Carbon Collection
$1600 USD


The sub-1500g, lifetime warranty-backed wheelset are available to riders for $1,600 USD. (Learn more.)


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


Must Read This Week
SRAM Quietly Launches New DB8 Mineral Oil Brakes
76078 views
10 Retro, Rare & Rad Bikes From Sea Otter Attendees
60964 views
Galfer Release New Disc Shark Rotor With Bold Claims
52830 views
The Final Round of Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
41087 views
Video: 5 New Bikes with Prototype Suspension, 3D-Printed Frame Parts & Integrated Telemetry - Sea Otter 2022
40711 views
Final Results from the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022
37839 views
The Ultimate Recap of Sea Otter 2022
37546 views
9 Custom Bikes from Sea Otter 2022
36590 views

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 A pump track AND dirt jump bike all in one?!?
  • 4 0
 AKA dirtpumper!
  • 2 0
 That Reeb is awesome!
  • 1 0
 Tracy McGrady helped develop knee pads?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009312
Mobile Version of Website