Tech Briefing: Clever Little Gadgets, MTB Jeans, Colourful Brakes & More
Jan 30, 2024
WTB Announces Their First Fat Bike Tire
Available with or without carbide studs pre-installed, all versions of the Bailiff are 4.5" wide and feature 312 stud pockets. (Learn more
.)
Pace Cycles New 2024 RC529Complete bikes from $5,745.83 CAD
The bike is the older sibling to the RC429. (Learn more
.)
RiDE Creatives' Gearbox DH Bike Concept
Their caps-lock key might be broken, but the bike looks interesting. (Learn more
.)
Handup's Adventure-Ready MTB Jeans$69 USD
After the success of their jorts, Handup decided "it was time to leave a little material below the knee." (Learn more
.)
YT Industries; Capra Core 5From $6499 US / $8999 CAN
All the nicest components and a full Öhlins suspension package, all on the current Capra frame. (Learn more
.)
OneUp's V3 Dropper PostPost Only: $269.99 USD / $364.99 CAD | Post & Remote: $299.99 USD / $399.99 CAD
V3 is significantly lighter with a ton of other claimed improvements. V2 is one of our favourite posts, so we're interested to see how V3 stacks up. (Learn more
.)
Hope's XCR Pro Brake OptionsXCR PRO X2: £200.00 / €250.00 / $253.00 USD | XCR PRO E4: £225.00 / €285.00 / $285.00 USD
Hope's lightest brakes now come in more colors, and can be configured with the E4 caliper for more power. (Learn more
.)
Wolf Tooth's 8 Colours for The ReMote Pro LeverReMote Pro Colors in 22.2 Clamp Fitments are $69.95 USD
You can now choose from 8 different colours. (Learn more
.)
Ibis Ripmo AF & Ripley AF Receive UDH Hangers, New Colors, & New PriceComplete builds start at $2,999 USD
Both the Ripmo AF and Ripley AF models now feature SRAM’s Universal Derailleur Hanger. (Learn more
.)
E*thirteen Components' New MTB Wheels for 2024Various
The new line of MTB wheels includes the Optimus Trail, Sylvan All Mountain, and Grappler Gravity lines. (Learn more
.)
SCOR's AI-Designed Frame ProtectorsFrom €35 EUR / $51 CAD
SCOR's intern went wild with AI and created a limited edition run of frame protectors. (Learn more
.)
Tonton Fat BikeFrame from $2200 CAD / completes from$5200 CAD
The Alberta-built Tonton was tested by the legendary Reg Mullet. (Learn more
.)
Jank Components Steel Idler Pulley, Chain Guides, & Beer HoldersFrom $19
All sorts of clever little gadgets. (Learn more
.)
Pace RC429
This model has a range of applications and builds from trail to bikepacking, flat bar to drops. (Learn more
.)