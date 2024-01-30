Tech Briefing: Clever Little Gadgets, MTB Jeans, Colourful Brakes & More

Jan 30, 2024
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

TECH BRIEFING
January 2024



WTB Announces Their First Fat Bike Tire

Available with or without carbide studs pre-installed, all versions of the Bailiff are 4.5" wide and feature 312 stud pockets. (Learn more.)
photo




Pace Cycles New 2024 RC529
Complete bikes from $5,745.83 CAD

The bike is the older sibling to the RC429. (Learn more.)
photo




RiDE Creatives' Gearbox DH Bike Concept

Their caps-lock key might be broken, but the bike looks interesting. (Learn more.)
photo




Handup's Adventure-Ready MTB Jeans
$69 USD

After the success of their jorts, Handup decided "it was time to leave a little material below the knee." (Learn more.)
photo




YT Industries; Capra Core 5
From $6499 US / $8999 CAN

All the nicest components and a full Öhlins suspension package, all on the current Capra frame. (Learn more.)
photo




OneUp's V3 Dropper Post
Post Only: $269.99 USD / $364.99 CAD | Post & Remote: $299.99 USD / $399.99 CAD

V3 is significantly lighter with a ton of other claimed improvements. V2 is one of our favourite posts, so we're interested to see how V3 stacks up. (Learn more.)
OneUp




Hope's XCR Pro Brake Options
XCR PRO X2: £200.00 / €250.00 / $253.00 USD | XCR PRO E4: £225.00 / €285.00 / $285.00 USD

Hope's lightest brakes now come in more colors, and can be configured with the E4 caliper for more power. (Learn more.)
photo




Wolf Tooth's 8 Colours for The ReMote Pro Lever
ReMote Pro Colors in 22.2 Clamp Fitments are $69.95 USD

You can now choose from 8 different colours. (Learn more.)
photo




Ibis Ripmo AF & Ripley AF Receive UDH Hangers, New Colors, & New Price
Complete builds start at $2,999 USD⁠

Both the Ripmo AF and Ripley AF models now feature SRAM’s Universal Derailleur Hanger. (Learn more.)
photo




E*thirteen Components' New MTB Wheels for 2024
Various

The new line of MTB wheels includes the Optimus Trail, Sylvan All Mountain, and Grappler Gravity lines. (Learn more.)
photo




SCOR's AI-Designed Frame Protectors
From €35 EUR / $51 CAD

SCOR's intern went wild with AI and created a limited edition run of frame protectors. (Learn more.)
photo





Tonton Fat Bike
Frame from $2200 CAD / completes from$5200 CAD

The Alberta-built Tonton was tested by the legendary Reg Mullet. (Learn more.)
photo





Jank Components Steel Idler Pulley, Chain Guides, & Beer Holders
From $19

All sorts of clever little gadgets. (Learn more.)
photo





Pace RC429

This model has a range of applications and builds from trail to bikepacking, flat bar to drops. (Learn more.)
photo




