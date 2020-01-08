Tech Briefing: Coil-Sprung Goodness, Reimagined Bottle Cages, Fending Off Winter Blues & More - January 2020

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Bikase's New ABC Bottle Cage
$25 USD
Need to carry an oddly-shaped bottle? Bikase may have the solution. (Learn more.)
Cane Creek Progressive Springs for Coil Shocks
$100 USD
A progressively wound coil spring engineered to perform with modern suspension kinematics. (Learn more.)
Giro Collaboration with Bicycle Nightmares
Various
They've collaborated with Héctor Saura on a collection that is "the opposite of motocross-inspired racing pajamas." (Learn more.)
Yakima Acquires Road Shower
Various
The vehicle rack maker has acquired all intellectual property and existing inventory from Road Shower. (Learn more.)
Knolly Limited Edition 'Builder' Fugitives
TBD
Proceeds from the sales of these 20 Knolly Fugitives will be donated to local builder associations. (Learn more.)
Zwift MTB/CX Specific Training Plans & Off Road Bikes
$14.99 USD monthly
MTB specific training plans and virtual mountain bikes are now available in Zwift's Watopia. (Learn more.)
Silca Titanium Straws Made From Bottle Cage Production Leftovers
$30 USD
Can't afford a titanium bike? How about a titanium straw? (Learn more.)
Enduro World Series Yearbook
£15 plus postage and packaging
Relive the EWS season with 228 pages of digested reporting on the season. (Learn more.)
Nukeproof Digger Gravel Bike
£1499.99 - £1999.99
Nukeproof claims this is the gravel bike designed by and for mountain bikers. (Learn more.)
Formula's New Selva Coil Fork
TBD
Formula have added a coil-sprung version of their Selva fork. (Learn more.)
Niner's Trout 9 RDO
TBD
There's something fishy about this Niner... (Learn more.)
Muc-Off Technical Equipment Brand - LAB.94
$39.99 - 159.99 USD
The military-inspired concept delivers modular, robust and built to ride packs to help riders carry the essentials for an epic all-day ride or travel. (Learn more.)
Pace Cycles RC295 Trail Bike
£3999 - £4149 (Frame w/ shock £1899)
The new RC295 has 135mm of rear travel and thoroughly modern geometry numbers. (Learn more.)
Starling Cycles' Twist
Starting from £3300 (Frame w/o shock $£1770)
Starling describe their latest steel creation as "a sledge hammer up front, a machete on the rear." (Learn more.)
Chris King Microspline Hubs and Conversion Kits
Various
Chris King are the latest brand to pick up a Micro Spline license with new hubs and conversion kits coming early next year. (Learn more.)
