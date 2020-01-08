Tech Briefing: Coil-Sprung Goodness, Reimagined Bottle Cages, Fending Off Winter Blues & More - January 2020

Jan 8, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

Bicycle Nightmares x Giro
Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Bikase's New ABC Bottle Cage
$25 USD


Need to carry an oddly-shaped bottle? Bikase may have the solution. (Learn more.)




Cane Creek Progressive Springs for Coil Shocks
$100 USD


A progressively wound coil spring engineered to perform with modern suspension kinematics. (Learn more.)




Giro Collaboration with Bicycle Nightmares
Various


They've collaborated with Héctor Saura on a collection that is "the opposite of motocross-inspired racing pajamas." (Learn more.)
Bicycle Nightmares x Giro




Yakima Acquires Road Shower
Various


The vehicle rack maker has acquired all intellectual property and existing inventory from Road Shower. (Learn more.)




Knolly Limited Edition 'Builder' Fugitives
TBD


Proceeds from the sales of these 20 Knolly Fugitives will be donated to local builder associations. (Learn more.)




Zwift MTB/CX Specific Training Plans & Off Road Bikes
$14.99 USD monthly


MTB specific training plans and virtual mountain bikes are now available in Zwift's Watopia. (Learn more.)
Zwift




Silca Titanium Straws Made From Bottle Cage Production Leftovers
$30 USD


Can't afford a titanium bike? How about a titanium straw? (Learn more.)
Silca Titanium Straws- Made from Bottle Cage Production Leftovers




Enduro World Series Yearbook
£15 plus postage and packaging


Relive the EWS season with 228 pages of digested reporting on the season. (Learn more.)
The World Stage III PIC Andy Lloyd




Nukeproof Digger Gravel Bike
£1499.99 - £1999.99


Nukeproof claims this is the gravel bike designed by and for mountain bikers. (Learn more.)




Formula's New Selva Coil Fork
TBD


Formula have added a coil-sprung version of their Selva fork. (Learn more.)




Niner's Trout 9 RDO
TBD


There's something fishy about this Niner... (Learn more.)
Niner RIP 9 RDO with custom cutthroat trout paint scheme by Tony Baumann.




Muc-Off Technical Equipment Brand - LAB.94
$39.99 - 159.99 USD


The military-inspired concept delivers modular, robust and built to ride packs to help riders carry the essentials for an epic all-day ride or travel. (Learn more.)




Pace Cycles RC295 Trail Bike
£3999 - £4149 (Frame w/ shock £1899)


The new RC295 has 135mm of rear travel and thoroughly modern geometry numbers. (Learn more.)
Pace RC295




Starling Cycles' Twist
Starting from £3300 (Frame w/o shock $£1770)


Starling describe their latest steel creation as "a sledge hammer up front, a machete on the rear." (Learn more.)




Chris King Microspline Hubs and Conversion Kits
Various


Chris King are the latest brand to pick up a Micro Spline license with new hubs and conversion kits coming early next year. (Learn more.)




44 Comments

  • 43 0
 Am I the only one that has no idea what’s going on in most of these articles?
Giro release black kit? That’s news?
  • 11 0
 You missed the ultra mega broody product launch for this!! It had every cliche, it was awesome!
  • 2 0
 @Vudu74: that trout 9 though
Hahaha
  • 4 1
 That "colab" was boring AF.
  • 3 2
 "the opposite of motocross-inspired racing pajamas" finally, I'll be able to score some of these sick patterns and designs on clearance. I'm 100% for the racing pajamas A E S T H E T I C because we all know style points count.
  • 4 0
 Im picking up that enduro straw.
  • 1 0
 @ecly13: mind getting one for me to?
  • 1 0
 @Vudu74: high five
  • 2 0
 @ecly13: Looks a little more DownCountry to me. Maybe DownDuro? Now that I think about it, it's either UpCountry or BigCountry
  • 9 0
 So where's the tech with this "tech" briefing...?
  • 5 0
 Old stuff thrown together for "content"
  • 3 1
 It's advertising, which sells and pays PB's bills, so we click through and satisfy our consumer needs while helping PB. But yeah, I came here for tech content ...
  • 6 0
 I want that straw!
  • 2 0
 i'll give you a straw
  • 11 9
 Motocross inspired pyjamas? That was 2010, You mean antidote to RGB Euroduro? aka CMYK gaper? IXS Stravaderos? Blacked out race kit used to be the color of choice for loaded owners of murdered out 8k+ Carbon DH bikes.
  • 2 0
 CMYK gaper?
  • 2 0
 Vital didn't mention clown costumes in their "What's In 2020" list. Maybe next year?
  • 1 0
 Did you mean gaper? Or gapper?

Cyan
Magenta
Yellow
Black
(Waki, do you work in print or graphic design?)
  • 8 4
 @ReformedRoadie: I meant gaper like Skiing gaper. Around 2015-2016 there’s been a surge of Cyan/Magenta / Yellow clothes in Enduro market. Quite randomized Lego figure kind of stuff. I think PoC kind of started and the Germans flooded the market with cheaper versions of it. Think IXS/ Met blue and green helmets. Most of this stuff was like full cyan but saturation dropped by a few units. Same time when Santa Cruz had some silly candy colors. It’s all very bro. At the very same time pretentious posh front came up, you could see them in the park on murdered out bikes with a frw colored details. The most classic version of it was a black V10c or Demo 8 S Works with DVO fork and shock with tiny green details. Maybe Enve rims with a tiny green decal.

I think race pyjamas are on the comeback. Same with tartan, chequered stuff. No further than 2021 riding park will be super cool. Everyone will want to look like they ride lots of park because that will supposedly mean that these they are fast.
  • 5 0
 @ReformedRoadie: LOL trying to correct someone on gaper is a sure way to show you're a gaper.
  • 1 0
 @NorCalNomad: not really. I am not a red head or a lesbian either...
  • 4 0
 Can't wait to give the first guy I saw using the straw a pat at the back. Bravo! Good choice.
  • 5 0
 A bottle cage Arundel has been making for years?
  • 1 0
 This is true. It would be interesting to hear the story behind this? If it were anything more interesting than a water bottle cage, this would certainly cause an uproar.
  • 4 0
 formula forks = the real "new" marzocchi
  • 1 1
 "Motocross inspired race pajamas" ? I race motocross and my gear is all completely black. i ride mtb in my motocross race pants, and a flannel. Style.

That giro helmet is the ugliest helmet i have ever seen

You gotta love the Niner and the Straws though...
  • 4 0
 They forgot to include the technical jorts story.
  • 1 0
 Anyone had experience with the road shower? Looks pretty cool, not sure how it functions in the real world, but looks like a cool idea?
  • 2 0
 I had one on a tear-drop camper. They will get nice and warm if in direct sun. Pressure is awesome. I honestly used it to wash dishes at camp mostly. 5 gallons is enough for one nice shower or 2 "hit the high points" showers. Mine developed a leak which I fixed with JB-Weld.
  • 1 0
 Not that specific product but my aunt had a 1st gen CRV with the optional built in shower and picnic table rear cargo floor. The shower worked good for a quick rinse, kinda low pressure, and the picnic table was surprisingly sturdy.
  • 1 0
 Saw a guy at a trail head the other day that made his own with a big black PVC pipe, some kind of spigot and a short piece of garden hose. Probably $50 all in... or you can pay Yakima $440 plus tax...
  • 2 0
 @islandforlife: I've been thinking about this. Could even put a valve in it and use your floor pump to pressurize.
  • 1 0
 @sspiff: totally... great idea!!
  • 1 0
 @sjma: I just picked up a first gen CR-V and was stoked it still had the table, was unaware of the shower option... Must do some research!
  • 2 0
 I wish I cared more about bottle cages to reads that bit of the post...but I dont! ha
  • 1 0
 Sound like sarcasm is the new sales tactic, as gives you more chance of sales, from you get it & dont get it crowd?
But it is all just bull shit!
  • 2 0
 "Bikase's New ABC Bottle Cage" ABC stands for....
  • 1 0
 Well, if Niner is going to make a fish bike and Santa Cruz is using lazer cats... i'm going to go with lazer cats
  • 1 0
 Standard springs cost £25 can someone explain why they charge four or five times as much for a progressive spring?
  • 2 0
 Making a coil with a single rate is easy. You basically just smash a bit of wire through a former, then cut it off at the desired length. Making dual rate coils is much more demanding. You now need a cnc former to change the angle of the coil at a very specific point in the spring. Miss by a few mm and the resulting spring rate is gonna be way off. Also progressive coils tend to be made out of nicer materials than your average cheapo 25 quid spring. Compare them to other high end steel coils like ohlins superlights or fox xls etc and suddenly the price seems more in line with the competition.
  • 1 0
 @gabriel-mission9: ah ok. I thought they just made coils by wrapping red hot steel around a cylinder. The number of wraps along a certain distance, determined the spring rate and it was just a case of adding a few more wraps at one end and couldn’t see why it would cost so much more. Thanks for the answer.
  • 1 0
 @thenotoriousmic: pshh, idiot (that's what I thought too)
  • 1 0
 And no trout pajama matching with that fugly trout bike? Giro missed something...
  • 1 0
 You guys and your bottle cage envy......

Post a Comment



