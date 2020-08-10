Tech Briefing: Diverse Hardtails, Stem Storage, Jorts, & More - August 2020

Aug 10, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

Photo by Margus Riga
TECH BRIEFING
August 2020


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




BrakeAce's Power Meter
TBD


BrakeAce's brake power meter and software allows riders to analyze how much, or how little, they're braking. (Learn more.)




Nukeproof Limited Edition Reactor 290c Worx
£6499.99/ €7499.99/ $6499.99


Nukeproof celebrates 30 years with a limited edition bike. (Learn more.)




Öhlins Spare Parts Kits and Home Service Videos
Various


Öhlins has launched their own series of home service videos alongside a new range of spare parts kits to make it easier for riders to service their own suspension. (Learn more.)
Photo Ga tan Rey




Vittoria eMTB Tires Designed to Increase Battery Life
From $63.99 USD


The e-Mazza, e-Barzo, e-Agarro and e-Martello all use graphene to improve tread life and Vittoria's 4C compound. (Learn more.)




HandUp Jorts
$43 USD


HandUp are the latest brand to release a riding version of a park rat's essential pants. (Learn more.)




Pipedream Limited Edition Ti Moxie Hardtail
£1750


Just 24 of these titanium frames will be released. (Learn more.)
2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out




Rocky Mountain 'Overtimepack' External Battery for Powerplay eMTBs
$799 CAD / $649 USD / 680 EUR


Combined with the standard Powerplay battery it offers over 1000 Wh. (Learn more.)
Photo by Margus Riga




Santa Cruz Bicycles Mixed Wheel V10
$5999 - $7999 USD


Santa Cruz now offers medium and large riders a mixed wheel version of the V10. (Learn more.)




Kona Shonky DJ Bike Completes
$1,399 USD


The Shonky was previously just available in a frame-only option, but now you can purchase it as a complete bike. (Learn more.)




Dry Version of Peaty's LinkLube
£7.99 for 60ml / £11.99 for 120ml


A lube designed for dusty summer days. (Learn more.)




Mons Royale Merino Apparel
Various


Mons Royale unveil two 'new standards' in Merino apparel. (Learn more.)




Mondraker Grommy e-Balance MTBs
749€


An e-MTB for kids with a three position throttle and a max speed of 17.7km/h. (Learn more.)




Urge BP All Mountain Helmet with ERT Rotational Impact Protection
89 € RRP and 109 € RRP with ERT insert


ERT, developed with 7idp, claims to reduce energy transfer by 20%. (Learn more.)




RAD Apparel 'Made In Colorado' Mountain Bike Jersey
$55 USD


RAD Apparel launch their new 'sustainably produced' mountain bike jersey. (Learn more.)




Yeti Limited Edition ARC Hardtail
$9900 USD


Only 100 of these 90s tribute hardtails will be released. (Learn more.)
2020 2021 Hardtail Check Out




MicroSHIFT Advent 9-speed Shifter and Cassette Updates
Shifter: $29.99 USD/ Cassette $39.99 USD


MicroSHIFT bring some of the technology from their Advent X 10-speed drivetrain to their cheaper 9-speed offering. (Learn more.)




2021 Marin Hawk Hill
$1599 - $2649.99 USD


Marin's Hawk Hill trail bike gets some spec updates for 2021. (Learn more.)
Evan rides the updated 2021 Marin Hawk Hill




9point8 Slack-R Headset Angle Adapter
$99 USD


9point8 unveils the Slack-R, which they claim is the only headset angle adapter for bicycle frames using the IS Standard. (Learn more.)
Slack-R Press Release Media




High End Specs of YT Capra and Decoy
Various


'Elite' level specs added to YT's long-travel enduro bikes. (Learn more.)




Fezzari Delano Peak
From $2299 USD


The Fezzari Delano Peak is the newest edition to the Fezzari family of suspension bikes. (Learn more.)
Fezzari Delano Peak 135 150mm travel carbon 29er




Bontrager BITS Integrated Stem Tool System
$89.99 USD


Bontrager's take on stem storage utilizes a compression fitting and keeps necessary tool bits within arms' reach. (Learn more.)




Burgtec Cloud Boost Dirt Jump Saddle
£34.99


A saddle for jumping, jibbing and bike park lapping. (Learn more.)




Panzer Evo Insert
35.00 €


Panzer claims the new insert offers more protection to the rim, more durability and structural rigidity to the insert.  (Learn more.)
EVO Shape detail.




Race Face Turbine R 35 Wheels
$900 USD€


Race Face has a new enduro-rated wheelset. (Learn more.)




Bird Aether 9C Trail Bike
From £3,463.50


Bird's first carbon bike features 29" wheels, 130mm of travel, and size-specific seat tube angles. (Learn more.)




Urge BP Lightweight Full Face Helmet for Enduro Racing
169 € RRP


The Lunar is Urge BP's latest full face helmet that is made using 80% recycled materials. (Learn more.)




Giant's Lightest Ever Aluminium Hardtail
From $1,200 USD


The 2021 XTC SLR has a frame weight that encroaches into the territory of some carbon fiber frames. (Learn more.)




16 Comments

  • 5 0
 MicroSHIFT really switched gears on that pricing... First it was "make it affordable and awesome. And now it's "make it incomprehensibly expensive at $9,900 so people think it's 9 times better Sram Eagle..."
  • 2 0
 Yeah for that price you could buy a Yeti Limited Edition ARC Hardtail.
  • 3 0
 @acali: Oops! Pricing updated Wink
  • 2 0
 now i really want it
  • 5 0
 We've now passed dentist bike and gone full blown Hollywood plastic surgeon groupset.
  • 3 0
 I could definitely do with a Ti Hardtail frame... But it's just a Pipedream Rolleyes
  • 2 0
 Idea: Shorts with integrated kneepads.

What I personally want: Short shorts with good zipped pockets
  • 1 0
 Chromag has great shorts. Ambits are basic and high quality.
  • 1 0
 Yes. Zipped pockets are the best.
  • 2 0
 Really, jorts huh? Should sell them in a combo pack with a floral Hawaiian shirt...
  • 1 0
 Tires to increase battery life... because resistance doesn't matter on normal bikes. Seems that ebikers already forgot what cycling was like before.
  • 1 0
 gonna guess that specialized already did this with their butchers for ebikes. Apparently some people actually like them on regular rigs (I've ridden only dhf's dhr's and marys for the last decade or so have no experience on them), but the ones that come on levos and kenevos are so terrible they have to be swapped out immediately. squirrelly in wet or dry conditions. guessing they modified the regular butchers to make for less rolling resistance, but that comes at a $180 tax since you have to throw them in the trash. Weird that they'd risk the reputation of a tire name that some riders seem to really like.
  • 1 0
 Wow the Jorts have officially jumped the shark.
  • 1 0
 Stem storage... sounds like somebody I know ????
  • 1 0
 Jorts?? Next up is loud print parachute riding pants.
  • 1 0
 MORE JORTS

Post a Comment



