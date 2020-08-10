Tech Briefing: Diverse Hardtails, Stem Storage, Jorts, & More - August 2020

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
BrakeAce's Power Meter
BrakeAce's brake power meter and software allows riders to analyze how much, or how little, they're braking. (Learn more.)
Nukeproof Limited Edition Reactor 290c Worx
£6499.99/ €7499.99/ $6499.99
Nukeproof celebrates 30 years with a limited edition bike. (Learn more.)
Öhlins Spare Parts Kits and Home Service Videos
Various
Öhlins has launched their own series of home service videos alongside a new range of spare parts kits to make it easier for riders to service their own suspension. (Learn more.)
Vittoria eMTB Tires Designed to Increase Battery Life
From $63.99 USD
The e-Mazza, e-Barzo, e-Agarro and e-Martello all use graphene to improve tread life and Vittoria's 4C compound. (Learn more.)
HandUp Jorts
$43 USD
HandUp are the latest brand to release a riding version of a park rat's essential pants. (Learn more.)
Pipedream Limited Edition Ti Moxie Hardtail
£1750
Just 24 of these titanium frames will be released. (Learn more.)
Rocky Mountain 'Overtimepack' External Battery for Powerplay eMTBs
$799 CAD / $649 USD / 680 EUR
Combined with the standard Powerplay battery it offers over 1000 Wh. (Learn more.)
Santa Cruz Bicycles Mixed Wheel V10
$5999 - $7999 USD
Santa Cruz now offers medium and large riders a mixed wheel version of the V10. (Learn more.)
Kona Shonky DJ Bike Completes
$1,399 USD
The Shonky was previously just available in a frame-only option, but now you can purchase it as a complete bike. (Learn more.)
Dry Version of Peaty's LinkLube
£7.99 for 60ml / £11.99 for 120ml
A lube designed for dusty summer days. (Learn more.)
Mons Royale Merino Apparel
Various
Mons Royale unveil two 'new standards' in Merino apparel. (Learn more.)
Mondraker Grommy e-Balance MTBs
749€
An e-MTB for kids with a three position throttle and a max speed of 17.7km/h. (Learn more.)
Urge BP All Mountain Helmet with ERT Rotational Impact Protection
89 € RRP and 109 € RRP with ERT insert
ERT, developed with 7idp, claims to reduce energy transfer by 20%. (Learn more.)
RAD Apparel 'Made In Colorado' Mountain Bike Jersey
$55 USD
RAD Apparel launch their new 'sustainably produced' mountain bike jersey. (Learn more.)
Yeti Limited Edition ARC Hardtail
$9900 USD
Only 100 of these 90s tribute hardtails will be released. (Learn more.)
MicroSHIFT Advent 9-speed Shifter and Cassette Updates
Shifter: $29.99 USD/ Cassette $39.99 USD
MicroSHIFT bring some of the technology from their Advent X 10-speed drivetrain to their cheaper 9-speed offering. (Learn more.)
2021 Marin Hawk Hill
$1599 - $2649.99 USD
Marin's Hawk Hill trail bike gets some spec updates for 2021. (Learn more.)
9point8 Slack-R Headset Angle Adapter
$99 USD
9point8 unveils the Slack-R, which they claim is the only headset angle adapter for bicycle frames using the IS Standard. (Learn more.)
