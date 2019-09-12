Tech Briefing: 2020 Bikes, New Dropper Posts, Purple Stems & More - September 2019

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Hope Carbon HB 130 Trail Bike
£6299 / €7500 / $8400
Hope adds a second bike to its carbon arsenal with the UK made HB 130. (Learn more.)
Industry Nine A318 Stem
$145 - $160
Industry Nine has a new stem for 31.8mm handlebars and it comes in all the colors. (Learn more.)
Maxxis Troy Brosnan’s Signature Tire, the Dissector
$75 USD for EXO, $90 USD for DH
The Dissector comes from a collaboration between Troy Brosnan and Maxxis engineers and includes all the features that Brosnan believes are required for dry, loose conditions. (Learn more.)
Propain's Updated 2020 Kids' Range
749,00 € - 1799,00 €
Yuma, Frechdax, and Dreckspatz. At this point, they're just mocking our attempts to pronounce model names. (Learn more.)
Knolly's New Wardens and Delirium
From USD $5159
The Warden, Warden LT and Delirium have all been updated for 2020. (Learn more.)
Race Face Aeffect R Cranks, Dropper Post, & Lever
Various prices
Race Face expands their range of products with the mid-range all mountain and enduro focused Aeffect R crankset, dropper post, and lever. (Learn more.)
Crankbrothers' Expanded Highline Dropper Post Range
USD $199.99 - $299.99
The Crankbrothers Highline Dropper Post is now available in 27.2, 30.9, 31.6 and 34.9 diameters, with travel options between 60mm and 170mm. (Learn more.)
Lezyne's Expanded Collection of GPS Computers
USD $79.99 - 149.99
Lezyne has overhauled their line-up and introduced a new, simpler device in the Macros Easy GPS. (Learn more.)
Cotic's FlareMAX 132 Pack
From £3249 / EUR 3,550 / USD $3,350
The FlareMax gets a little more travel thanks to a longer stroke shock. (Learn more.)
Bontrager Rally Clipless Flat-Soled MTB Shoes
USD $149.99
Bontrager has released their first-ever clipless flat-soled mountain shoe, the Rally. (Learn more.)
Cycle Dog Dog Accessories
From $15.99 USD
Cycle Dog is preventing hundreds of thousands of tubes from being left in landfills by repurposing them into dog leashes and collars, and we designed our own Pinkbike one. (Learn more.)
Revonte Stepless E-Bike Motor
Various
Revonte's new motor is fully customizable, and doesn't require a derailleur. (Learn more.)
Commencal's 20th Anniversary 'XX Edition' Meta AM 29
€6,999.00
Only 99 of them are available from the 20-years young brand that's given rise to some of the sport's biggest stars. (Learn more.)
Ken Paul Mount Fromme Trails Tribute Poster
$39.95 CDN
Ken Paul has a limited-edition run of 100 prints paying homage to the classic mountain bike trails on Vancouver's North Shore. (Learn more.)
The LES SL is up to three-quarters of a pound lighter than its predecessor. (Learn more.)
Cane Creek's Lifetime Guarantee on 110 Series Headsets
Various
Cane Creek Cycling Components announces its new 100% lifetime guarantee on all 110 series headsets. (Learn more.)
Magura's E-Bike Optimized Components
Various
Magura launches new two-piece rotor and stronger-stopping, heat resistant friction compounds to match the braking demands of eMTB riders. (Learn more.)
Calibre Bikes Bossnut
£1100
The Bossnut goes 12 speed and gets new geometry for 2019. (Learn more.)
Kona's 2020 Process 134 Lineup
Various prices
Riders now have the choice between six variations of frame material and wheel sizes. (Learn more.)
Trail Boss BMX Video Game
$3.99
Trail Boss is an extreme biking game in which players navigate through increasingly tricky sets of jumps, pulling off wild stunts and completing fiendish challenges. From the safety of their living rooms... (Learn more.)
