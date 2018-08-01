Tech Briefing: Dropper Posts, Handlebars, Bikes & More - August 2018

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Commencal's 2019 Line Up
€1,499 and up
Next season, an expanded range of 29ers joins Commencal's stable of shredders. (Learn more.)
Giro Aether Helmet
$325 USD
The BMC Mountainbike Racing Team and the Clif Pro Team wore the Giro Aether MIPS, which integrates MIPS between two layers of EPS foam in the helmet's liner, at the Andorra World Cup. (Learn more.)
Fox LOFI Jersey
$64.95 USD
Loris Vergier took his first ever World Cup win in the Limited Edition LOFI jersey from Fox MTB, a jersey inspired by the decade that spawned the sport of DH racing—before Loris was even born! (Learn more.)
ShredMate Jump Tracking Computer
£70 / $94 USD / $122 CAD
We're not sure why we want to know how much time we spend in the air, but—oh, wait, yeah we do: we're dorks. This little piece of tech might be just the ticket to settle post-ride shit talk. (Learn more.)
YT Limited Edition Play Slopestyle Bike
€2.999,00 / £2.699,00
YT released the limited edition carbon slopestyle full-suspension bike to celebrate their 10 year anniversary. Just 25 bikes are available in Europe. (Learn more.)
Devinci Troy
$3,199 - $8,799 USD
The 140mm Devinci Troy is now available with 27.5 or 29" wheels, updated geometry, a full carbon frame... and it has SuperBoost. (Learn more.)
KS 27.2 Dropper Cartridge
Pricing TBD
KS's all-new cartridge makes their dropper posts compatible with 27.2mm seat tubes. (Learn more.)
Ibis Adjustable Width Carbon Handlebar
$169.99 USD
When it comes to handlebar width you can cut shorter, but you can't cut longer—or at least you couldn't before Ibis released their new bar. It might be pricey, but experimenting with different bar widths is an oft-overlooked step in bike setup. (Learn more.)
Renthal Fatbar Carbon
$164.95 USD / £134.95
Increasing in width to 800mm but retaining the same weight as the previous bar at 225g, Renthal's new Fatbar Carbon aims to be the benchmark for handlebars. (Learn more.)
Pro 170mm Koryak Dropper Post
Pricing TBD
Amidst the Eurobike tech frenzy, Shimano's component brand just added 4 new dropper posts to its lineup. We're not sure about that head clamp, but another 170mm dropper option is a welcome addition. (Learn more.)
OneUp EDC Plug & Plier Kit
$35 USD / $45 CAD / €31.50 / £28
There are few things more demoralizing than the walk of shame down pristine singletrack you climbed for hours to access. OneUp claims you can fit a flat in under a minute with their tool so you can keep on riding. (Learn more.)
Polygin Siskiu N
$2,699 USD and up
The Polygon Siskiu N is an affordable enduro bike that uses 27.5-inch wheels for small and medium frames and 29-inch wheels for large and extra large sizes. (Learn more.)
Swarf Cycles Contour 29er Frame
£1950 - £2250
Swarf Cycles' hand-made beauty full-suspension frame ticks a lot of boxes: steel, threaded BB, affordable, progressive geometry, etc... Pre-orders are open now. (Learn more.)
Box Components 'Box Two' Drivetrain
£1950 - £2250
No, Box's new "Two" drivetrain is not a 2x drivetrain. It sees a variety of updates and comes with a new lifetime warranty—no proof of purchase necessary. (Learn more.)
Kona Big Honzo
$1,699 / CAD $1,899 and up
Kona's new trail hardtail can run 27.5+ or 29" wheels, and comes in your choice of carbon, aluminum, or steel. (Learn more.)
Lezyne Mega GPS Cycling Computers
$199 USD
Lezyne introduces two new GPS cycling computers with full mapping capabilities and over 30 hours of battery runtime. (Learn more.)
Race Face Cinch Oval Direct Mount Rings
Pricing TBD
Race Face says they locked their best junior engineer in a North Shore lab to develop the 'next best thing.' new Cinch Oval Direct Mount Rings. (Learn more.)
