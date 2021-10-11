Tech Briefing: Durable Riding Jeans, New Hardtails & More - October 2021
Oct 11, 2021
by
Ed Spratt Follow Following
Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Alt / Alt Introduces New Inexpensive Suspension Bearing Press
$95 CAD
Alt / Alt have created a simple and relatively affordable bearing installation and removal kit. (
Learn more
.)
The Rise Introduce the Partymaster V2 Frame
$850
The Rise has updated its Partymaster frame. (
Learn more
.)
Riding Culture Announces 'Durable Jeans' Riding Pants
Riding Culture says that their jeans are 'almost indestructible without compromising on comfort, breathability or weight.' (
Learn more
.)
Knolly Releases Tyaughton Hardtail in Titanium & Steel
$1099 USD for steel and $2999 USD for titanium
The new 29" hardtail can run up to a 160mm fork. (
Learn more
.)
Granite Design Introduces New Portaledge Tube & Tool Holders
$21.99 USD
Granite Design have added two affordable tube holders to their catalog. (
Learn more
.)
Racer Launches Mid-Season Collection
Racer reveals its latest products to help get you through autumn and early winter riding. (
Learn more
.)
Sender Ramps Announces Adjustable Hucking Ramp
Grow your confidence by adjusting your jump height and takeoff angle as you progress. (
Learn more
.)
Onza Release a New Take on Their Classic Ibex Tyre
€59.90 - 89.90
The new Ibex has double-stacked center knobs. (
Learn more
.)
Guerrilla Gravity Re-Launches the Pedalhead
From $3495
New swappable dropouts allow riders to switch between a geared and single-speed setup. (
Learn more
.)
MET Announces New Veleno Mips Helmet
130€ | £120 | US$159
MET says the Veleno Mips is "made for any bike and none in particular" and is suited to singletrack, gravel or road use. (
Learn more
.)
Daysaver Launches the Coworking5 Multitool that Weighs Just 30 Grams
The features a chain breaker, tire lever, valve tool, spoke wrench and chain link holder. (
Learn more
.)
Commencal Launches the 2022 Meta SX & Meta Power SX
The Meta SX has 160mm of rear travel, a 170mm fork, and longer chainstays than the 29" versions. (
Learn more
.)
Downtime Podcast Releases its First Print Journal
£20
Downtime makes a podcast you can read. (
Learn more
.)
Pinnd Launches UK-Made CS2 Pedal
£195
The pedal comes with a 5-year warranty against manufacturing defects. (
Learn more
.)
Cane Creek Announces Helm Fender
$39.99
The Helm Fender was developed for all generations and all travel of Helm forks and include custom-designed stainless steel 5mm shoulder bolts for easy snap-on installation. (
Learn more
.)
Bicycle Nightmares Announces Streetwear Collection
After the experience with the Giro collaboration, the media outlet decided to start selling clothing. (
Learn more
.)
BikeStow Up Allows for Freestanding, Vertical Bike Storage
A student-designed storage solution. (
Learn more
.)
