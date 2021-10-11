Tech Briefing: Durable Riding Jeans, New Hardtails & More - October 2021

Oct 11, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

TECH BRIEFING
October 2021


Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Alt / Alt Introduces New Inexpensive Suspension Bearing Press
$95 CAD


Alt / Alt have created a simple and relatively affordable bearing installation and removal kit. (Learn more.)
Alt Alt Suspension Bearing Press Kit



The Rise Introduce the Partymaster V2 Frame
$850


The Rise has updated its Partymaster frame. (Learn more.)
The Rise Partymaster V2 https the-rise.com pages partymaster-v2



Riding Culture Announces 'Durable Jeans' Riding Pants


Riding Culture says that their jeans are 'almost indestructible without compromising on comfort, breathability or weight.' (Learn more.)



Knolly Releases Tyaughton Hardtail in Titanium & Steel
$1099 USD for steel and $2999 USD for titanium


The new 29" hardtail can run up to a 160mm fork. (Learn more.)
Tyaughton Ti



Granite Design Introduces New Portaledge Tube & Tool Holders
$21.99 USD


Granite Design have added two affordable tube holders to their catalog. (Learn more.)



Racer Launches Mid-Season Collection


Racer reveals its latest products to help get you through autumn and early winter riding. (Learn more.)



Sender Ramps Announces Adjustable Hucking Ramp


Grow your confidence by adjusting your jump height and takeoff angle as you progress. (Learn more.)



Onza Release a New Take on Their Classic Ibex Tyre
€59.90 - 89.90

The new Ibex has double-stacked center knobs. (Learn more.)



Guerrilla Gravity Re-Launches the Pedalhead
From $3495

New swappable dropouts allow riders to switch between a geared and single-speed setup. (Learn more.)



MET Announces New Veleno Mips Helmet
130€ | £120 | US$159

MET says the Veleno Mips is "made for any bike and none in particular" and is suited to singletrack, gravel or road use. (Learn more.)
MET Veleno Mips



Daysaver Launches the Coworking5 Multitool that Weighs Just 30 Grams

The features a chain breaker, tire lever, valve tool, spoke wrench and chain link holder. (Learn more.)



Commencal Launches the 2022 Meta SX & Meta Power SX

The Meta SX has 160mm of rear travel, a 170mm fork, and longer chainstays than the 29" versions. (Learn more.)



Downtime Podcast Releases its First Print Journal
£20

Downtime makes a podcast you can read. (Learn more.)
The Downtime EP 1



Pinnd Launches UK-Made CS2 Pedal
£195

The pedal comes with a 5-year warranty against manufacturing defects. (Learn more.)



Cane Creek Announces Helm Fender
$39.99

The Helm Fender was developed for all generations and all travel of Helm forks and include custom-designed stainless steel 5mm shoulder bolts for easy snap-on installation. (Learn more.)



Bicycle Nightmares Announces Streetwear Collection

After the experience with the Giro collaboration, the media outlet decided to start selling clothing. (Learn more.)



BikeStow Up Allows for Freestanding, Vertical Bike Storage

A student-designed storage solution. (Learn more.)




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


13 Comments

  • 14 0
 Durable riding jeans, for when you’re chafing the dream.
  • 2 0
 For when it's 2004 and your name is bearclaw
  • 1 0
 Those 249€ jeans will be making my wallet have to tighten up a few belt holes
  • 4 0
 Don't see how that bike stand thing beats a hook on the wall.
  • 3 0
 It was designed by a student in a rental apartment/home. For any renters who aren't allowed to drill holes in their walls, it's a nice, space-saving solution.
  • 2 0
 Multitool missing a bottle opener. No mountainbiker's going to buy that.
  • 1 0
 Tyaughton looks like a doughnut!
  • 3 3
 "Inexpensive" bearing press :LOL: ... I'll continue using a sledge hammer
  • 2 0
 That sounds sketchy even by my standards, which are a rusty bench vise with magnetic soft jaws and a socket set.
  • 1 0
 @ryetoast: surprised more peeps don't do this...or just simple buy a threaded rod and some hardware
  • 1 0
 @artistformlyknowasdan: is it that techs/easy to fail at pushing bearings in or is it pretty easy to do with the rod?
  • 1 0
 @Svinyard: it's so easy - years ago I naively bought the official Santa Cruz bearing tools for my heckler, and the bearing press I got was literally just a threaded rod and some cups. I've used it on every bike since, with sockets to match the bearing size. Santa Cruz approved!
  • 5 0
 Username noted for future buy/sell searches.

Post a Comment



