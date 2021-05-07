Tech Briefing: Enduro Bikes, Steerer Tube Tools, Bike Protection & More - May 2021

May 7, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

Freeride with Godziek Brother riding new NS Define bikes
TECH BRIEFING
May 2021


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




NS Bikes Define AL 170
€3 299 - €4 499


NS Bikes introduces a more aggressive version of the Define. (Learn more.)
NS Define AL 170 1




Cascade Components 2019-2020 Commencal Meta AM and 2018-2020 Transition Scout Links
$319 - $369USD


Tune the suspension characteristics of the 2019-2020 Commencal Meta AM and 2018-2020 Transition Scout with these new links. (Learn more.)
Scout and Meta links




OneUp Threadless Carrier & V2 EDC Tool
$40 - $59.50 USD


The new V2 EDC Tool has an improved chain breaker and spoke keys and includes a small secondary storage capsule for tubeless plugs and jabber. (Learn more.)
OneUp Components EDC Range EDC V2 EDC Lite EDC Threadless



GRAX Chain Lubricant
$20

GRAX is formulated to shed moisture, mud, slop, and goo in extreme conditions and do it for a ridiculously long time. (Learn more.)




TSG Knee Pads
€109.95 - €124.95


TSG updates its Tahoe knee pads with two new options added to the range. (Learn more.)



Polygon Mt Bromo N8 eMTB
$5,999


Polygon's new e-bike uses a 6-bar suspension layout, and Dan Wolfe goes over the details. (Learn more.)



Burgtec 50mm Rise Josh Bryceland Signature Ride High Handlebar
£58.33


Bryceland's signature bars grow to 50mm rise. (Learn more.)




Slicy 2021 Line of Frame Protection & Tubeless Products
14,90€ - 44,90€


Fun colours and a tubeless sealant that smells like bananas. (Learn more.)




Magura Limited Yellow Edition of MT8 & MT7 Raceline Series Brakes
479,80 € - 599,80 €


This colour was previously reserved for officially sponsored athletes. (Learn more.)




Revel Bikes Rascal
$5,499 - $9,999


After revealing a custom-painted purple Rascal for Revel's LoveYourBrain fundraiser, you can now select this color for your own bike. (Learn more.)




Pole Evolink Version 1.4
4,450€


The 1.4 retains a head angle of 64.5° but sees the seat tube angle steepen to 77.6°. (Learn more.)




Living This Bike Life Releases New Frame Protection Range
€75


Living This Bike Life adds protection and graphics to your ride. (Learn more.)




Race Face 2021 Soft Goods Line
Various


Check out some of the highlights of the North Vancouver brand’s 2021 line. (Learn more.)




100% Spring 2021 Bike Collection
Various


The Spring 2021 Collection features new products and designs for the complete range. (Learn more.)




Fox Factory 2021 Soft Goods
Various


Fox has expanded its line of clothing and accessories with flannels, sweaters and tees. Learn more.)




Pole Stamina
From €4,850


Plenty of reinforcements and coloured CNC frames for the Finnish brand. (Learn more.)
Stamina Remastered - Hero Image




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


