Tech Briefing: Fancy French Suspension, 3D-Printed Titanium Parts, Top Tube Bags & More

Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Aenomaly SwitchGrade 2.0 EVO Seat Angle Adjuster
The all new SwitchGrade EVO boasts a range of new features and enhancements based on customer feedback collected over a span of 3 years. (Learn more.)
Exposure Lights New Lineup
Exposure's reactive technology changes light output based on rider habits and terrain. (Learn more.)
First Degree Shoes Gabriel Wibmer Signature Model
The Austrian has teamed up with First Degree to release his first-ever signature shoe. (Learn more.)
Mountain Maps 3D
Mountain Maps 3D offers a range of 3D topographical maps catered towards ski and mountain bike enthusiasts who want a way to represent their favourite destinations at home. (Learn more.)
Panorama Cycles Chic-Chocs 3 Fatbike
Panorama Cycles launches the third generation of its all-carbon fat bike, the Chic-Chocs. (Learn more.)
Tailfin's New Top Tube Bag
Tailfin's new range of top tube bags are designed for anything from multi-day mtb adventures to long-distance gravel racing. (Learn more.)
Lōgōs 1240g Gída SL XC Wheelset
Lōgōs new XC wheelset is 150 grams lighter than the previous version. (Learn more.)
