Tech Briefing: Fancy French Suspension, 3D-Printed Titanium Parts, Top Tube Bags & More

Jan 8, 2025
by Sarah Moore  

photo
TECH BRIEFING
December 2024



Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Aenomaly SwitchGrade 2.0 EVO Seat Angle Adjuster

The all new SwitchGrade EVO boasts a range of new features and enhancements based on customer feedback collected over a span of 3 years. (Learn more.)
photo




Exposure Lights New Lineup

Exposure's reactive technology changes light output based on rider habits and terrain. (Learn more.)
photo




First Degree Shoes Gabriel Wibmer Signature Model

The Austrian has teamed up with First Degree to release his first-ever signature shoe. (Learn more.)
Stephan Wibmer




Mountain Maps 3D

Mountain Maps 3D offers a range of 3D topographical maps catered towards ski and mountain bike enthusiasts who want a way to represent their favourite destinations at home. (Learn more.)
photo




Panorama Cycles Chic-Chocs 3 Fatbike

Panorama Cycles launches the third generation of its all-carbon fat bike, the Chic-Chocs. (Learn more.)
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA




Tailfin's New Top Tube Bag

Tailfin's new range of top tube bags are designed for anything from multi-day mtb adventures to long-distance gravel racing. (Learn more.)
photo




Lōgōs 1240g Gída SL XC Wheelset

Lōgōs new XC wheelset is 150 grams lighter than the previous version. (Learn more.)
g da SL carbon wheelset




Zink Bikes 'Vacay'

A freeride bike, for free ridin'. (Learn more.)
photo




Chris King Limited Edition Titanium DropSet Headset

This DropSet comes in a matte finish and is made almost entirely from the enticing material - even the top cap bolt is titanium. The bearings are made-in-house from stainless steel. (Learn more.)
photo




Reichmann's Carbon-Lugged Senduro

Drool... (Learn more.)
photo




Gravity Components' 3D-Printed Titanium Parts

Who doesn't need a titanium dropper post lever? (Learn more.)
photo




VisionVelo Mudguard

The mudguard from the Polish startup was born from cooperation with Seton Tuning DH Team. (Learn more.)
Onni Rainio racing at Les Gets. Photo by Jack Rice.




Fast Fenix 2.0 Coil Shock

Fancy French suspension with some atypical damping adjustments. (Learn more.)
photo




Scott Patron eMTB

Complete with a tail light and optional ABS, the new Scott Patron eMTB wins integration bingo. (Learn more.)
photo




Commencal Meta Power SX 400

The Meta Power SX uses Commencal's dual-link suspension layout and a Bosch SX motor. (Learn more.)
photo




17 Comments
  • 182
 Man that scott is ugly...
  • 30
 @overbiked: With integrated tail light, this seems designed for the overbiked, overweight, retired railtrail and city crowd, not MTB use.
  • 50
 commencal has a Tempo with SX Motor on their website as well, hastn launched ywt i think..

www.commencal.com/de/landing-tempo-power.html
  • 10
 It's out right now on Commencal's usa website
  • 54
 Only one "normal" bike featured and the Senduro is very niche. Maybe if the big manufacturers start improving their MTBs again then we'll start buying them again.
  • 381
 nah, we've reached a plateau now and have more important things to spend cash on like food and heating
  • 20
 which one is normal: the senduro, or the zink?
  • 20
 @tofhami: For some reason I didn't spot the Zink, make that two normal bikes Smile
  • 30
 @sewer-rat: VERY well said Bro. Bon appétit!!!
  • 20
 @sewer-rat: I'd go cold if it meant I got to ride some of these new 'high-tech' e-bikes... and by that I mean I'd be dead.
  • 20
 *raises hand carefully looking around*
I don't need a titanium dropper lever?
*ducks*
  • 20
 i feel like iv seen the bottom half of this tech briefing before....
  • 152
 In Motorcycle News?
  • 20
 Are those Exposure Lights bsa standard?
  • 43
 Popcorn done and arse on lounge, 3.2.1, GO.
  • 10
 I really want that Zink bike.
  • 11
 FFS







