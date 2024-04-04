Tech Briefing: Fancy Suspension, Carbon Wheels, Spring Apparel & More

Apr 4, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

Emma Olofsson
TECH BRIEFING
March 2024



Rimpact Updated Portable Bike Stand
£129.99

Rimpact has launched a new version of its bike stand. (Learn more.)
photo




Commencal Lifestyle Collection

Chill in style like Amaury Pierron. (Learn more.)
COMMENCAL 2024 LIFESTYLE COLLECTION




Race Face All New T3 Tailgate Pads
$259.00 USD

The new T3 is compatible with tonneau covers, uses a two-panel design for exact fit and has more padding than ever before. (Learn more.)
photo




Newmen Phase 30 & Beskar 30 MTB Wheels
€680 - €1290 per wheelset

New carbon and aluminum options from the German wheel specialists. (Learn more.)
Newmen Beskar 30 Base MTB Wheel




Ari Lightweight Nebo Peak All-Mountain eMTB
$5,999-$7,999 USD

With 140mm rear / 150mm front suspension, Ari says that the Nebo Peak is for those that want a do-it-all, fun, lightweight ebike. (Learn more.)
photo




MTB Hopper Updated Ramps

Maximize your airtime no matter where you are! (Learn more.)
photo




WTB Tire Plug Kit, TPU Tubes, & Tubeless Valves
From $17.95/€16.75/£20.00

A different take on tire plugs, and some lightweight brown tubes. (Learn more.)
photo




Swagman Summit Vertical Rack
$1099 CDN/$899 USD

The Summit can be expanded to carry up to 6 bikes with the optional Add-On Kit. (Learn more.)
photo




Black Math Bike Dropper Frame

This is one of the wildest concepts we've seen lately. (Learn more.)
szachimat




CrossWorx SRAM UDH on Dash & Lite Models

CrossWorx has new drivetrain and bottle mount options for their Dash and Lite models. (Learn more.)
CrossWorx DASH290 with XX Transmission Drivetrain




Tailwind Nutrition Rapid Hydration Electrolyte Mix
12-serving pack - $18.99 USD

Tailwind says Rapid Hydration is ideal for everyday hydration or short workouts. (Learn more.)
Tailwind Nutrition launches Rapid Hydration




Ninja Mount Coil Assistant
€5.49

A new way to measure sag on your coil bike. (Learn more.)
NINJA MOUNT Coil Assistant on Santa Cruz Nomad




Revel Rail29

The Rail29 has been updated with fresh colors and a longer travel fork. (Learn more.)
photo




Manitou Limited Edition Mattoc

The new Manitou Mattoc Pro Limited Edition borrows its iconic look from 1992 yet takes all the technology from 2024 and packs it in a 34mm stanchion 29” wheel package that spans multiple riding disciplines. (Learn more.)
photo




MTB Hopper Street Ramp

The Street ramp has adjustable legs and weighs just 8.4kg / 18.5 lb. (Learn more.)
photo




100% SP24 Gear Collection

100%'s latest range of technical riding apparel. (Learn more.)
photo




Norco Carbon Fluid VLT eMTB

The Fluid features a complete carbon frame, updated geometry and a Bosch motor. (Learn more.)
photo




Commencal XS Meta HT

Coached by Cécile and Cédric Ravanel, Ava Chaumet-Lagrange rides the XS bike and has a bright future ahead of her. (Learn more.)
COMMENCAL META HT XS PHOTO NICOLAS BRIZIN




Park Tool BRK-1 & 1971 Aero Clamp
$1995.95 USD + $7.73

The ultimate mobile mechanic tool kit and an accessory for your bike stand. (Learn more.)
photo




Bolt-On, Quick-Swap Mudguard System Adapted to the 2024 RockShox BOXXER

Keep the debris out of your eyes with this mouthful of an acronym. (Learn more.)
photo




Alpinestars Spring 2024 Protection

The chest/back, knee and elbow protection use a new technology. (Learn more.)
photo




We Are One Arrival Rolling Chassis Option
$7249.99 CAD / $5599.99 USD

Some additional parts required. (Learn more.)
photo




Newmen Phase 30 VONOA
€1590 per wheelset (Front: €755 / Rear: €835)

1250 grams for a 29" wheelset. (Learn more.)
photo




iXS Trigger X Helmet
€239 / $249 / CF249

For those rides when you want a bit more than a half shell... (Learn more.)
photo




7mesh Spring 2024 Apparel Line

New colours, a new do-everything trail pant, and a new base layer. (Learn more.)
7Mesh 2024 Spring Summer collection Riders Iago Garay and Zoe Zamora




Fox Racing New Union Boa Flat Shoe
$224.95 USD

Fox says that then new Union Flat with a Boa offers enhanced fit and performance. (Learn more.)
photo




Devinci Ewoc FS 24’’ Kids' Trail Bike
CAD $2,699.00 | USD $2,099.00

The 125mm travel bike is also compatible with 26-inch wheels. (Learn more.)
photo




Deviate Cycles Claymore MX
£2999 GBP (inc VAT) / $3,200 USD / €3,499.00 EUR / 4500 CAD / 3,200 CHF

This long-travel high-pivot enduro bike has a reworked rear triangle, designed to accommodate a 27.5” wheel out back. (Learn more.)
Claymore MX in Moss Green angled profile




Crankbrothers S.O.S. On-bike Tool Range
$/€ 99.99

The S.O.S tool is equipped with a multi-tool, chain-tool, spoke wrenches, CO2 inflator, tire lever, tubeless plug kit and more. (Learn more.)
photo




Kavenz Adds More Options To Their VHP Platform
Frame from 2795€ incl. VAT / 2645$ excl. VAT)

Kavenz's VHP frame can morph from an enduro bike into a XC machine. (Learn more.)
photo




Formula Belva Dual-Crown Enduro Fork
€1850

Available in black and Formula's signature ultra violet. (Learn more.)
The Formula Belva




Race Face Era Carbon Wheel

Race Face says the Era is their most durable and compliant carbon wheel. (Learn more.)
photo




Sklar Opens Pre-Order for Tall Tale Hardtail

The Tall Tale is a steel hardtail designed around 29 x 2.6" tires. (Learn more.)
Sklar tall tale hardtail mountain bike




Bike Ahead Composites' The Frame & The Hypersaddle

Two new lightweight products from the German carbon specialists. (Learn more.)
photo




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,324 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Men's Category of Slopestyle Will Not Proceed - Crankworx Rotorua 2024 [Updated with FMBA Statement]
105933 views
Round Up: April Fools Jokes From Around the Cycling Industry - 2024
52765 views
Shimano Releases New $160 Drivetrain - With 8 Gears
46126 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's the Duration of Your Average Weekend Ride?
40216 views
Corporate Drama as Beat Zaugg Claims He's Still CEO of Scott Sports
38780 views
Review: Knolly Chilcotin 170 - They Haven't Just Straightened the Top Tube
34954 views
How Much Are World Cup Racers Paid in 2024? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey 2024
33718 views
E-Bike Battery Fires - Should You Be Worried?
33624 views

4 Comments
  • 3 0
 Anybody knows if that MTB Hopper ramp is huck to flat compatible?
  • 1 2
 How is that a performance of the ramp? You intend to leave it folded, put it flat on the street and huck onto it from your rooftop?
  • 1 0
 You too can huck-to-flat at home with these simple, easy-to-setup, lightweight huck-to-flat ramps.
  • 1 0
 nice recap thanks







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029850
Mobile Version of Website