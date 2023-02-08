Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, Custom Decals, Monosuits & More - February 2023

Feb 8, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

Veteran champ Kurt Sorge going big but not landing on the podium for this year.
TECH BRIEFING
February 2023


Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.






Saracen's Range of Downhill, Trail & Jump Bikes
from £2499 GBP

After a few years where actually getting bikes to sell has been most of the fun for bike brands everywhere, Saracen is back with its 2023 range. Bikes for everyone from DH racers to speedy groms. (Learn more.)




Canfield Bikes Special Blend Stems
from $104.99 CAD

Crafted for the optimal combination of strength, weight and good looks to tie any cockpit together in style. (Learn more.)




Crestline Bike Co.'s 2 eMTBs
from $11,000 CAD

The new full power eMTB can be configured with 175 or 150mm of travel, and is dual crown compatible. (Learn more.)




DyedBro Mudguard Decals
from €9.99 EUR

Following the Reflective Camo 202020 drop, they have launched more to match their most popular frame kits. (Learn more.)
American Flag Color Fox XL




EYRA Clothing's Range of Riding Apparel
Tech T-Shirts from £28.00 GBP

A new Scottish brand dedicated to providing high-quality, technical clothing for outdoor enthusiasts. (Learn more.)




Stashed Wall-Mounted & Angled Ceiling SpaceRail Systems
Wall kits from $511 CAD

Built to liberate all that unused space and stash any type of bike (including e-bikes!). (Learn more.)




Leatt Revamped HydraDri Collection
Monosuit from $399.99 CAD

South-African protection specialist Leatt reintroduces its HydraDri-Collection as an independent product range. The bad weather collection includes the award-winning Mono Suit, Jackets, Pants as well as a brand-new waterproof shoe. (Learn more.)




Ibis New Vietnam Made Exie
from $4,999 USD

There's now a more affordable Exie in the mix.(Learn more.)




Monserat MTB Tech Hoodies
from €89.95 EUR

The new Monserat MTB Tech Hoodie (MH) is entirely made in Europe from 100% recycled fabric. (Learn more.)




Reeb Cycles Limited Release “Halo Build” SST
from $11,895 USD

A full-custom limited edition variant of their SST trail bike. (Learn more.)
REEB Cycles American Made SST Full Suspension Industry Nine Cane Creek Wolf Tooth




Transition Relay Lightweight eMTB
from $6,799 USD / $9,199 CAD

The Relay and Relay PNW have 160 or 170mm of travel and use Fazua's new Ride60 motor. (Learn more.)




4 Comments

  • 5 2
 I have an idea how to make the Relay even more lightweight. It's a bit controversial but hear me out: How about if we... removed the motor? Yes, I know, it seems like a "Steve Jobs on LSD" wacky idea, but I really think this could take eMTB'ing to the next level.
  • 4 0
 That Reeb is my spirit animal
  • 1 0
 Looks like a lot of fun.
  • 2 0
 bike prices these days are higher than snoop on a 747.





