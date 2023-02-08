Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, Custom Decals, Monosuits & More - February 2023
Feb 8, 2023
Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Saracen's Range of Downhill, Trail & Jump Bikes from £2499 GBP
After a few years where actually getting bikes to sell has been most of the fun for bike brands everywhere, Saracen is back with its 2023 range. Bikes for everyone from DH racers to speedy groms.
.)
Canfield Bikes Special Blend Stems from $104.99 CAD
Crafted for the optimal combination of strength, weight and good looks to tie any cockpit together in style.
.)
Crestline Bike Co.'s 2 eMTBs from $11,000 CAD
The new full power eMTB can be configured with 175 or 150mm of travel, and is dual crown compatible.
.)
DyedBro Mudguard Decals from €9.99 EUR
Following the Reflective Camo 202020 drop, they have launched more to match their most popular frame kits.
.)
EYRA Clothing's Range of Riding ApparelTech T-Shirts from £28.00 GBP
A new Scottish brand dedicated to providing high-quality, technical clothing for outdoor enthusiasts.
.)
Stashed Wall-Mounted & Angled Ceiling SpaceRail Systems Wall kits from $511 CAD
Built to liberate all that unused space and stash any type of bike (including e-bikes!).
.)
Leatt Revamped HydraDri Collection Monosuit from $399.99 CAD
South-African protection specialist Leatt reintroduces its HydraDri-Collection as an independent product range. The bad weather collection includes the award-winning Mono Suit, Jackets, Pants as well as a brand-new waterproof shoe.
.)
Ibis New Vietnam Made Exie from $4,999 USD
There's now a more affordable Exie in the mix.
.)
Monserat MTB Tech Hoodies from €89.95 EUR
The new Monserat MTB Tech Hoodie (MH) is entirely made in Europe from 100% recycled fabric.
.)
Reeb Cycles Limited Release “Halo Build” SST from $11,895 USD
A full-custom limited edition variant of their SST trail bike.
.)
Transition Relay Lightweight eMTB from $6,799 USD / $9,199 CAD
The Relay and Relay PNW have 160 or 170mm of travel and use Fazua's new Ride60 motor.
.)
