Tech Briefing: Formula's New Air Shock, YT's Retro-Inspired Jeffsy, Saracen Hardtails, & More

Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Saracen Mantra LSL Hardtails
£1,499.99 - £2,799.99
British mountain bike brand Saracen has colour updates and minor spec changes for all three models under the Mantra LSL name. (Learn more.)
Formula 'Nebbia' Air Shock
790 EUR, 950 CAN$ exc VAT, 849.99 USD, 680 GBP
The new shock is designed to be reliable and easy to set up, with enough tuning options to suit a wide range of riders. (Learn more.)
RideWrap Protection Film Made from Recycled Materials
Various
The bicycle-specific protection film is made from 77% recycled materials with embedded superhydrophobic ceramic and self-healing properties. (Learn more.)
Chris King Generation 4 Hub System
The hubs have a new driver / axle system, and more universal parts. (Learn more.)
Ari's Updated Cascade Peak Aluminum Trail Bike
$1,999 - $2,999 USD
The Cascade Peak gets a refresh, with a little more travel, a lighter frame, and new geometry numbers. (Learn more.)
Leatt's New Apparel Collection with Cargo Carrying Features
From $54.99 USD
Leatt’s new jerseys, pants, and shorts feature integrated storage features. (Learn more.)
BikeStow Tilting Fork Mount
Fork Mount: £69 GBP / Rail: £59 - £79 GBP
A storage solution for smaller vans, campers, or vehicles. (Learn more.)
Bluegrass Knee & Elbow Pads
130€ / £130 / US$140
Bluegrass has refined their knee and elbow pads. (Learn more.)
YT Industries Retro-Inspired Jeffsy Uncaged 13
$3499 USD/ €3299 EU / £3299 GBP / $4799 CAN
The Uncaged 13 Jeffsy has an exclusive mixed-wheel setup. (Learn more.)
Industry Nine Hydra Grade 300 V2 Alloy Wheelset
From $1430 USD
The wheels use an all-new rim design that's said to have improved impact resistance. (Learn more.)
18Bikes No9 Bosch SX Prototype
18Bikes tests the Bosch Performance Line SX motor on their No9 bike. (Learn more.)
AIM Arnold Intelligente Messsysteme ROLS Wheel Measuring System
ROLSbike uses measuring elements with strain gauges to determine the forces introduced by the tire via the rim and spokes to the hub in the center of the wheel. (Learn more.)