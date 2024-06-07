Powered by Outside

Tech Briefing: Formula's New Air Shock, YT's Retro-Inspired Jeffsy, Saracen Hardtails, & More

Jun 7, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

Williamson keeping a good thing rolling through round 2.
TECH BRIEFING
May 2024


Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Saracen Mantra LSL Hardtails
£1,499.99 - £2,799.99

British mountain bike brand Saracen has colour updates and minor spec changes for all three models under the Mantra LSL name. (Learn more.)
Saracen Mantra Race LSL




Formula 'Nebbia' Air Shock
790 EUR, 950 CAN$ exc VAT, 849.99 USD, 680 GBP

The new shock is designed to be reliable and easy to set up, with enough tuning options to suit a wide range of riders. (Learn more.)
Formula Nebbia Air Shock




RideWrap Protection Film Made from Recycled Materials
Various

The bicycle-specific protection film is made from 77% recycled materials with embedded superhydrophobic ceramic and self-healing properties. (Learn more.)
photo




Chris King Generation 4 Hub System

The hubs have a new driver / axle system, and more universal parts. (Learn more.)
photo




Ari's Updated Cascade Peak Aluminum Trail Bike
$1,999 - $2,999 USD

The Cascade Peak gets a refresh, with a little more travel, a lighter frame, and new geometry numbers. (Learn more.)
photo




Leatt's New Apparel Collection with Cargo Carrying Features
From $54.99 USD

Leatt’s new jerseys, pants, and shorts feature integrated storage features. (Learn more.)
photo




BikeStow Tilting Fork Mount
Fork Mount: £69 GBP / Rail: £59 - £79 GBP

A storage solution for smaller vans, campers, or vehicles. (Learn more.)
photo




Bluegrass Knee & Elbow Pads
130€ / £130 / US$140

Bluegrass has refined their knee and elbow pads. (Learn more.)
photo




YT Industries Retro-Inspired Jeffsy Uncaged 13
$3499 USD/ €3299 EU / £3299 GBP / $4799 CAN

The Uncaged 13 Jeffsy has an exclusive mixed-wheel setup. (Learn more.)
Industry Nine Hydra Grade 300 V2 Alloy Wheelset
From $1430 USD

The wheels use an all-new rim design that's said to have improved impact resistance. (Learn more.)
photo




18Bikes No9 Bosch SX Prototype

18Bikes tests the Bosch Performance Line SX motor on their No9 bike. (Learn more.)
photo




AIM Arnold Intelligente Messsysteme ROLS Wheel Measuring System

ROLSbike uses measuring elements with strain gauges to determine the forces introduced by the tire via the rim and spokes to the hub in the center of the wheel. (Learn more.)
photo




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,421 articles
Report
3 Comments
  • 1 0
 18bikes really looks like near production.
  • 3 0
 a face only its welder could love
  • 1 0
 Awesome bike shop this. Love their handmade one offs







