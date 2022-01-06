close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Tech Briefing: Frame Protection, DH Bikes, Rotor Protectors & More - January 2022

Jan 6, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

TECH BRIEFING
January 2022


Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Sixpack Emil Johansson's EJ Saddle
€59.95


The Triple Crown winner launches a signature seat. (Learn more.)




Wolf Tooth Limited ReMote Color Options
$69.95 USD


Wolf Tooth's ReMote and ReMote Light Action are now available in a small run of festive red and green. (Learn more.)
Wolf Tooth ReMote




Cane Creek Trunnion Shocks & New CS Lever with Integrated Tool for DB IL
$579.99 USD for DB Air IL / $525.99 for DB Coil IL / $39.99 for CS Lever


Cane Creek will now offer its DB Air and Coil IL shocks in trunnion-mount versions. (Learn more.)




Nineyard's New Apparel Collection
Various


The new collection is made up of 21 pieces and adds several new categories. (Learn more.)
credit Phil Pham




Nukeproof Limited Edition Mega & Giga 297
£5999.99 (GBP) $7199.99 (Euro) $7799.99 USD


Nukeproof have added new frame options and a limited edition mixed wheel completes. (Learn more.)




DYEDbro x CPGANG Collab Frame Protection Kit & T-Shirt
29,99€ - 39,99€


This collab brings you a bit of both brands, with a unique design across two products, an organic cotton T-shirt and a frame protector that works with any color frame. (Learn more.)




Canfield Jedi 29 High Pivot DH Bike
From $2,599.99 USD (frame) / $6,499.99 (complete)


Canfield’s flagship high pivot DH bike receives a complete redesign and 29-inch wheels. (Learn more.)




Monserat Range of MTB Pants & Shorts
119€ - 149€


Monserat's new pants and Shorts are made in Europe from 90% recycled plastics. (Learn more.)




Patrol E-Five eMTB
TBD


Patrol has released its new 130mm carbon-framed E-Five eMTB. (Learn more.)




Dyedbro Anthony Napo Signature Series Frame Protectors
39,99€


X-Games BMX medalist and Dew Cup champion, Anthony Napolitan, has teamed up with Dyedbro for a series of Frame Protectors. (Learn more.)




Misspent Summers 2021 DH, EWS & MTB Yearbooks
£17


Misspent Summers is releasing three yearbooks to cover the past year of riding. (Learn more.)
Hurly Burly 5 - The UCI Downhill World Cup and Championships Yearbook




Canyon Aluminum Neuron Trail Bike & Young Hero Kids Bike
From €1,599


The new aluminum Neurons share the same geometry as their carbon counterparts at a lower price. (Learn more.)




Untamed MTB Apparel Line for Women
Various


Untamed MTB will donate 10% of its yearly sales to trail building foundations. (Learn more.)




RedSide Custom Tools Rotor Protectors
$35.99 USD


The MTB Rotor Protector is designed to protect the rotor when the wheel isn't attached to the bike. (Learn more.)




HKT Protect Vero Sandler Collab Product Range
From $12 USD


Vero now has a range of frame protection, mudguards and stem caps all designed and manufactured in Sheffield, UK. A percentage of all sales go right back to help support Vero's career. (Learn more.)




Starling Roost Mixed Wheeled Hardtail
Frame only: £1,016.67


Starling skipped ahead of hardtails when they built their first steel frames, but the Roost rolls in on mixed wheels and stainless tubing. (Learn more.)




Canyon 2022 Sender CFR
From €4,699


Fresh colours, builds and wheelsize combos. (Learn more.)




Effetto Mariposa Sunflower Seed Chain Lube, Pine Oil Degreaser & a Biodegradable Cleaner
From €11,99


Who knew that reading about chain lube could make you hungry? (Learn more.)




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


Must Read This Week
Neko Mulally to Race Self Designed Bikes at World Cups in 2022
66671 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
66256 views
SRAM & Fox End 6 Year Chainring & Axle Legal Battle
42557 views
YT Industries Launches Limited Edition, Shorter Travel Izzo Uncaged 7
37240 views
Video: $450 vs. $2000 Suspension - Budget vs. Baller Episode 4
35689 views
Video: The Best MTB Fails of 2021
31356 views
The Santa Cruz Syndicate Teases its 2022 Lineup With Cryptic Social Media Post
30987 views
8 More Holiday Team Changes for 2022
30350 views

4 Comments

  • 1 1
 36$ for what a shower cap can do just as well?
  • 1 0
 I think it’s more for mechanical damage rather than just rotor contamination. I will put a similar design up on Thingiverse next week for people with a printer.
  • 1 0
 Or repurpose some bubble wrap?
  • 1 0
 I think its a good idea, however maybe it doesnt need packing like a delicate product to keep costs down. If it was in the $15-20 range it would be on my maybe list.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009019
Mobile Version of Website