Tech Briefing: Frame Protection, DH Bikes, Rotor Protectors & More - January 2022

Sixpack Emil Johansson's EJ Saddle
€59.95
The Triple Crown winner launches a signature seat. (Learn more.)
Wolf Tooth Limited ReMote Color Options
$69.95 USD
Wolf Tooth's ReMote and ReMote Light Action are now available in a small run of festive red and green. (Learn more.)
Cane Creek Trunnion Shocks & New CS Lever with Integrated Tool for DB IL
$579.99 USD for DB Air IL / $525.99 for DB Coil IL / $39.99 for CS Lever
Cane Creek will now offer its DB Air and Coil IL shocks in trunnion-mount versions. (Learn more.)
Nineyard's New Apparel Collection
Various
The new collection is made up of 21 pieces and adds several new categories. (Learn more.)
Nukeproof Limited Edition Mega & Giga 297
£5999.99 (GBP) $7199.99 (Euro) $7799.99 USD
Nukeproof have added new frame options and a limited edition mixed wheel completes. (Learn more.)
DYEDbro x CPGANG Collab Frame Protection Kit & T-Shirt
29,99€ - 39,99€
This collab brings you a bit of both brands, with a unique design across two products, an organic cotton T-shirt and a frame protector that works with any color frame. (Learn more.)
Canfield Jedi 29 High Pivot DH Bike
From $2,599.99 USD (frame) / $6,499.99 (complete)
Canfield’s flagship high pivot DH bike receives a complete redesign and 29-inch wheels. (Learn more.)
Monserat Range of MTB Pants & Shorts
119€ - 149€
Monserat's new pants and Shorts are made in Europe from 90% recycled plastics. (Learn more.)
Patrol E-Five eMTB
TBD
Patrol has released its new 130mm carbon-framed E-Five eMTB. (Learn more.)
Dyedbro Anthony Napo Signature Series Frame Protectors
39,99€
X-Games BMX medalist and Dew Cup champion, Anthony Napolitan, has teamed up with Dyedbro for a series of Frame Protectors. (Learn more.)
Misspent Summers 2021 DH, EWS & MTB Yearbooks
£17
Misspent Summers is releasing three yearbooks to cover the past year of riding. (Learn more.)
Canyon Aluminum Neuron Trail Bike & Young Hero Kids Bike
From €1,599
The new aluminum Neurons share the same geometry as their carbon counterparts at a lower price. (Learn more.)
Untamed MTB Apparel Line for Women
Various
Untamed MTB will donate 10% of its yearly sales to trail building foundations. (Learn more.)
RedSide Custom Tools Rotor Protectors
$35.99 USD
The MTB Rotor Protector is designed to protect the rotor when the wheel isn't attached to the bike. (Learn more.)
HKT Protect Vero Sandler Collab Product Range
From $12 USD
Vero now has a range of frame protection, mudguards and stem caps all designed and manufactured in Sheffield, UK. A percentage of all sales go right back to help support Vero's career. (Learn more.)
Starling Roost Mixed Wheeled Hardtail
Frame only: £1,016.67
Starling skipped ahead of hardtails when they built their first steel frames, but the Roost rolls in on mixed wheels and stainless tubing. (Learn more.)
Canyon 2022 Sender CFR
From €4,699
Fresh colours, builds and wheelsize combos. (Learn more.)
Effetto Mariposa Sunflower Seed Chain Lube, Pine Oil Degreaser & a Biodegradable Cleaner
From €11,99
Who knew that reading about chain lube could make you hungry? (Learn more.)
