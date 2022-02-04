Tech Briefing: Hubs with Magnets, Longer Droppers, Colourful Pedals, & More - February 2022

Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Foes Racing 2022 Mutz Fatbike Frame
$2,699 USD
The new Mutz has modern angles and 150mm of rear travel. (Learn more.)
Animoz MTB Apparel Range
29,95€ - 149,95€
The new Wild range consists of pants, shorts, long and short-sleeve jerseys, and gloves. (Learn more.)
Race Face Atlas Pedal
$179.99 USD
The new flat pedal is backed by a lifetime warranty. (Learn more.)
RideWrap Protection Film
$105 USD
RideWrap proves their point that you don’t treat your bike like a car in an edit with the Rocky Mountain Enduro team. (Learn more.)
Reed Cycles Sqweeb V4
From $5430 USD / $650 rear end update kit
Reeb Cycles has updated the Sqweeb with a new rocker link and added the option of a mullet configuration. (Learn more.)
27 Comments
Nice to know that the Mutz has finally caught up if I ever want to replace the Bucksaw with something even stupider.
I do the full protection because I sell my bikes every year and the value it adds is well worth the cost and headache. It actually works really well and does make keeping the bike clean easier. Last bike and new bike are raw aluminum frames so didn't need to bother... just did the forks. But if I get a painted frame again, I will definitely use a complete kit again.
Not sure if Stan's will be offering the dead-silent version of these Project321 hubs.
