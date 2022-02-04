close
Tech Briefing: Hubs with Magnets, Longer Droppers, Colourful Pedals, & More - February 2022

Feb 4, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

TECH BRIEFING
February 2022


Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Foes Racing 2022 Mutz Fatbike Frame
$2,699 USD


The new Mutz has modern angles and 150mm of rear travel. (Learn more.)




Animoz MTB Apparel Range
29,95€ - 149,95€


The new Wild range consists of pants, shorts, long and short-sleeve jerseys, and gloves. (Learn more.)




Race Face Atlas Pedal
$179.99 USD


The new flat pedal is backed by a lifetime warranty. (Learn more.)
Race Face Atlas Pedal 2022




RideWrap Protection Film
$105 USD


RideWrap proves their point that you don’t treat your bike like a car in an edit with the Rocky Mountain Enduro team. (Learn more.)




Reed Cycles Sqweeb V4
From $5430 USD / $650 rear end update kit


Reeb Cycles has updated the Sqweeb with a new rocker link and added the option of a mullet configuration. (Learn more.)
SQWEEB v4 Mullet




OneUp 240 and 90mm Dropper Posts
90mm $199.50 USD / 240mm $229.50 USD / Remote $59.50 USD


OneUp dropper posts are now available in 10mm increments from 70mm all the way up to 240mm. (Learn more.)




PNW Components Loam Pedal
$99 USD


Color options include Fruit Snacks, Nickleback, and Black Out. (Learn more.)
PNW Components introduces the Loam Pedal the perfect intersection between grip comfort and durability. Shop the Loam Pedal on the PNW Components website.




Stan’s Wheels with M-Pulse Hubs
From $965 USD


Stan's new M-pulse hubs are based on Project 321's magnetic pawl design. (Learn more.)




Haf-Clip Carry Mount
$29.99 CDN


Strap your helmet, chinbar or knee pads to your handlebar with the plastic mount. (Learn more.)




Magicshine Bike Light with Colorful Casing
$89.99 USD


Magicshine will be offering their $89.99 RN 1500 front headlight in three anodized colors. (Learn more.)




Turnon Components Bunker Dropper Post
$269 USD


Turnon Components is a new brand from Taiwan. (Learn more.)
Bunker dropper posts




Guerrilla GravityRevved Carbon Rear Triangle Kits
From $1195 USD


The kit allows riders on all Guerrilla Gravity bikes built on the Modular Frame Platform an upgrade option. (Learn more.)




Chickadeehill LFB6 Shock
1279 €


A new suspension maker enters the market. (Learn more.)




Fezzari Signal Peak XC / Trail Bike
Completes starting at $3799 USD


The new Signal Peak receives updated geometry, a lighter frame, and is available with either 115 or 100mm or rear travel. (Learn more.)




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


27 Comments

  • 11 0
 did anyone else shudder when you saw that photo of the dropper shaft on the rock...
  • 8 0
 I find it a Turnon
  • 5 0
 I shuttered when I read "Reed Cycles"
  • 2 0
 @ReformedRoadie: Reed backwards spells deeR.
  • 5 1
 I love my stupid Salsa Bucksaw, and for a long time it was the most progressive FS fatbike around (mine has a 66.8 HA with a 120mm Mastodon up front, although the reach shortened up a lot).

Nice to know that the Mutz has finally caught up if I ever want to replace the Bucksaw with something even stupider.
  • 1 0
 I too rode a bucksaw, and man what a bike.
  • 5 0
 More simple, quality flats for $100, please. Thanks @PNW
  • 2 0
 lol tried to order a ride wrap just now but couldn't get past the "invalid billing phone number" error....
  • 1 0
 if you're impatient like me they're a challenge, but if you follow their guides/youtube it's not bad
  • 3 0
 I’d rather pay to have my bike repainted than ever do that again.
  • 2 0
 it was a huge pain the a** to get it to look nice, I honestly gave up on the complete wrap, the basic kit is more then enough protection, the compete coverage is overkill
  • 2 0
 I did a dyded bros wrap on my bike and really took my time and it came out awesome. Took about 3 hours. Youtube helped a lot as well
  • 1 0
 @Caligula1620: right on.
  • 2 0
 @spaztronaut: Yeah but now it said ⚡dyedbro⚡ all over your bike.
  • 1 0
 @Pinemtn: have a super sharp exacto knife handy and a hair dryer
  • 1 0
 @jackylegs: I've done 3 frames and 4 forks now. Really helps to have a bare frame with no parts, with the bike locked into a good stand and lots of good light. Spray bottle with lots of barely soapy water and a hair dryer. The stuff is hard to kill, use lots of soapy water and just keep at it until it's good. The learning curve is steep... first frame took me about 6 hours to get right... but by the end I was already pretty good. Second frame - 3 hours. Last frame took about an 1.5 hours. I can knock off a fork in about 30 mins now.

I do the full protection because I sell my bikes every year and the value it adds is well worth the cost and headache. It actually works really well and does make keeping the bike clean easier. Last bike and new bike are raw aluminum frames so didn't need to bother... just did the forks. But if I get a painted frame again, I will definitely use a complete kit again.
  • 1 0
 Just picked up my 1st pair of race face atlas v2 pedals upgrade over my shimano deore xt. Man these are nice...
  • 2 1
 can someone dumb down why magnetic hubs are a good idea?
  • 3 0
 less friction..or is that bad?? Short answer, maybe.
  • 2 0
 @Caligula1620 pawl springs can wear out.

Not sure if Stan's will be offering the dead-silent version of these Project321 hubs.
  • 2 0
 No springs behind the pawls to break.
  • 1 1
 @krka73: I mean, isn't there some sort of limit on the durability of magnets too? I guess I'm just missing the value added
  • 1 0
 @Tmackstab: hmm, so more of a durability enhancement more than performance?
  • 1 0
 @Jerobertson4: haha I'd imagine less friction is the goal.
  • 1 0
 @krka73: your blinker fluid is low
  • 1 0
 Reed backwards spells Deer.
  • 1 1
 Dnuop kcid backwards spells Dick Pound

Post a Comment



