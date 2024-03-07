Tech Briefing: Inverted Forks, Clever Tools, Titanium Hardtails, & More

The Revo-F flats prioritize performance, durability and adjustability over weight. (Learn more.)
Privateer Bikes Gen 2 Privateer 141 & 161
Frames from £1,979 / €2,179 / $2,479
The 141 and 161 both receive multiple updates for 2024. (Learn more.)
Limar Full-Face Helmet
$249.95 USD
The Livigno has an adjustable visor, Fidlock magnetic closure system, and MIPS Node safety system. (Learn more.)
Velouria's Updated Sober Titanium Hardtail
€1795 in EU and $1785 USD
February was titanium hardtail month. (Learn more.)
Hayes Limited Edition Purple Brakes
$249.99 USD
The purple brakes will adorn Hayes' sponsored riders bikes and will have limited availability for consumer purchase. (Learn more.)
Context Ridewear MTB Hoodies, Shorts & Jerseys
£24.99 - £54.99
The brand's 1 year crash replacement policy continues to be a key cornerstone of their offering, with a 40% discount on replacement gear offered to existing customers if they crash and break their gear within a year. (Learn more.)
Delta Cycle Stwap Silicone Strap
$29.99 USD
The slicone strap stores CO2, a tube, tools and more. (Learn more.)
Burgtec Trek Session 194mm Rear Axle
£30.83 excl. Tax
Available in 9 colours and feature a ‘get out of jail’ 6mm Allen key on the drive side of the axle in case you manage to round the non-drive side. (Learn more.)
Bright Racing Shocks F929 Next-3RC
Bright Racing Shocks inverted fork gets an updated chassis, new internals, and can be setup with 195mm of travel. (Learn more.)
YT Decoy Core 4 MX & 29
From $7499 / €6999 EU / £6999 GBP / $10499 CAD
Spec highlights include the updated Shimano EP801 drive unit, 720Wh battery and Hayes Dominion A4 brakes. (Learn more.)
Forge & Bond Budget-Minded Thermoplastic Wheelset
$1,250 USD
The new wheels are half the price of Forge & Bond's initial offerings thanks in part to the use of house brand hubs. (Learn more.)
Vittoria Air-Liner Tire Inserts
$69.99 USD
The new Air-Liners come in two different densities depending on their intended use. (Learn more.)
Crankbrothers Mallet & Stamp Trail Boa Shoes
$199.99 USD-$219.99 USD
Fresh kicks for both flat and clipless pedal riders. (Learn more.)
Push Industries Nine.One Inverted Fork
$2,600 USD
US made, coil sprung, and upside down, but it ain't cheap. (Learn more.)