Tech Briefing: Inverted Forks, Clever Tools, Titanium Hardtails, & More

Mar 7, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

photo
TECH BRIEFING
February 2024



Crestline Special RS180 Team Edition eMTB
$11,999 USD

A limited run of 75 Team Edition bikes will be produced. (Learn more.)
photo




Leatt Endurance Apparel & Helmet Collection
Helmets from $139.99 USD

The apparel was developed with winners of the gruelling Cape Epic. (Learn more.)
photo




WTB Lock-On Grips
$29.95 USD / €29.95

Gripping news. (Learn more.)
photo




Park Tool E-Bike Specific Tools
$8.95 USD - $33.95 USD

Park Tool has three new pieces for the workshop that should make working on eMTBs less of a hassle. (Learn more.)
photo




BOQS V3 Mudguard System

The new “Bolt-On, Quick-Swap” system is designed for easier attachment/detachment of the fender, increased durability, stiffness, and new graphics options. (Learn more.)
photo




KMC's First Cassette
$65 USD

The React cassette is available for 10- and 11-speed drivetrains. (Learn more.)
photo




Daysaver Essential8 & Coworking5 Multi-Tools
$33.95 USD - $49.95 USD

The Swiss brand says it has further perfected its multitool and multitool extension based on collaboration with its customers. (Learn more.)
photo




Revel Tirade Titanium Hardtail
$5,199-$9,599 USD (frame $2,499 USD)

Titanium hardtails never get old. (Learn more.)
photo




Renthal Revo-F Flat Pedals
$159.95, £154.95, €179.95

The Revo-F flats prioritize performance, durability and adjustability over weight. (Learn more.)
Renthal Revo-F in AluGold on Bike




Privateer Bikes Gen 2 Privateer 141 & 161
Frames from £1,979 / €2,179 / $2,479

The 141 and 161 both receive multiple updates for 2024. (Learn more.)
photo




Limar Full-Face Helmet
$249.95 USD

The Livigno has an adjustable visor, Fidlock magnetic closure system, and MIPS Node safety system. (Learn more.)
photo




Velouria's Updated Sober Titanium Hardtail
€1795 in EU and $1785 USD

February was titanium hardtail month. (Learn more.)
photo




Hayes Limited Edition Purple Brakes
$249.99 USD

The purple brakes will adorn Hayes' sponsored riders bikes and will have limited availability for consumer purchase. (Learn more.)
photo




Context Ridewear MTB Hoodies, Shorts & Jerseys
£24.99 - £54.99

The brand's 1 year crash replacement policy continues to be a key cornerstone of their offering, with a 40% discount on replacement gear offered to existing customers if they crash and break their gear within a year. (Learn more.)
photo




Delta Cycle Stwap Silicone Strap
$29.99 USD

The slicone strap stores CO2, a tube, tools and more. (Learn more.)
photo




Burgtec Trek Session 194mm Rear Axle
£30.83 excl. Tax

Available in 9 colours and feature a ‘get out of jail’ 6mm Allen key on the drive side of the axle in case you manage to round the non-drive side. (Learn more.)
photo




Bright Racing Shocks F929 Next-3RC

Bright Racing Shocks inverted fork gets an updated chassis, new internals, and can be setup with 195mm of travel. (Learn more.)
F929 Next-3RC




YT Decoy Core 4 MX & 29
From $7499 / €6999 EU / £6999 GBP / $10499 CAD

Spec highlights include the updated Shimano EP801 drive unit, 720Wh battery and Hayes Dominion A4 brakes. (Learn more.)
photo



Forge & Bond Budget-Minded Thermoplastic Wheelset
$1,250 USD

The new wheels are half the price of Forge & Bond's initial offerings thanks in part to the use of house brand hubs. (Learn more.)
photo




Vittoria Air-Liner Tire Inserts
$69.99 USD

The new Air-Liners come in two different densities depending on their intended use. (Learn more.)
photo




Crankbrothers Mallet & Stamp Trail Boa Shoes
$199.99 USD-$219.99 USD

Fresh kicks for both flat and clipless pedal riders. (Learn more.)
photo




Push Industries Nine.One Inverted Fork
$2,600 USD

US made, coil sprung, and upside down, but it ain't cheap. (Learn more.)
photo




