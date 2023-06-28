Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Tech Briefing: June 2023
Jun 28, 2023
by
Christie Fitzpatrick
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
13 Comments
TECH BRIEFING
June 2023
Industry Nine Expands S-Series Wheel Range
The S-Series Classic wheelset is now available with conventional j-bend spokes and Industry Nine's Hydra hubs. (
Learn more
.)
Formula Releases MOD DH Coil Shock
The Mod is now available in a wider range of sizes to include DH bikes. (
Learn more
.)
Daysaver Announces New 'Incredible' Multi-Tool
The new tool is customizable and can be stored inside a handlebar. (
Learn more
.)
HQ Tour: Suspension Tech International's NZ-Made Coil Shock
The moto-inspired shock was designed with durability and tunability as the top priorities. (
Learn more
.)
Title MTB Releases New Connect Flat Pedal
Title's catalog continues to grow with a new set of flat pedals available in five color options. (
Learn more
.)
Reynolds Introduces New Enduro and Downhill Wheels
Reynolds claims the new wheels have improved compliance and durability. (
Learn more
.)
Video: Bluegrass Releases Vanguard Lightweight Full-face Helmet
The 725-gram helmet has a Mips liner and a 5-star Virginia Tech rating.(
Learn more
.)
North Shore Billet Announces New Canadian-Made Talon Cranks
Machined from 7075 aluminum in Whistler, and available in 155mm–170mm lengths. (
Learn more
.)
Chromag Launch 2023 Summer Apparel Collection
New pieces, bestsellers in new colorways, and their biggest women's line to date. (
Learn more
.)
Context Ridewear Expands Gear Line
New additions include enduro pants and product bundles. (
Learn more
.)
Prologo Release Ultra-lightweight Saddle for Gravity & Light E-bikes
The Proxim saddle line expands with a new ergonomic and ultra-light model designed for light e-bikes and riders seeking maximum performance. (
Learn more
.)
Orange Bikes Release The New Stage 7
The latest chapter in Orange's story comes with the Stage 7 - a 29" wheeled, 170/165mm travel enduro race bike that's built for the world's fastest courses. (
Learn more
.)
Pinkbike Gear Guide: 10 Summer Riding Kits for Women
Whether you need new riding pants or just like to view the latest and greatest, there's something for you here. (
Learn more
.)
Leatt Releases 3-in-1 Enduro Helmet
The 3.0 Enduro helmet can be worn as a half shell, a 3/4 helmet, or configured as a full face. (
Learn more
.)
Pinkbike Gear Guide: 9 Summer Riding Kits for Men
Nine new outfits ready for some summer shredding. (
Learn more
.)
Specialized Releases Levo SL HT - An eMTB Hardtail for Kids
The groms are going electric.(
Learn more
.)
ALT/ALT Releases New Hub & Suspension Bearing Press System
ALT/ALT's latest is designed to install and remove the majority of bearings in hubs, freehubs, and more. (
Learn more
.)
Sixpack Announces New Internal Cable Routing System
The ICR System is designed to provide a better solution for bikes with thru-headset cable routing. (
Learn more
.)
SQlab Releases New Version of the Classic 611 Saddle
Swiss carbon rails, Infinergy material & made in Germany - this new saddle has a lot going on. (
Learn more
.)
Norco Announces New Fluid VLT eMTB
The bike will use Bosch's new Performance SX motor that delivers 55Nm of torque, with up to 600 watts of power. (
Learn more
.)
Saracen Launch New Mantra LSL Hardtails
LSL stands for low, slack, and long. (
Learn more
.)
Fast Suspension's New Ride D & Ride E Coil Shocks - Eurobike 2023
Two new products from the French suspension manufacturer. (
Learn more
.)
Peppermint Cycling Announces New MTB Apparel Collection
Designed by women, for women. (
Learn more
.)
Vitus Releases New Dominer 297 DH Bike
The Dominer is very well spec'd considering its $3,700 price tag. (
Learn more
.)
Hutchinson Releases WYRM Downcountry Tire
The WYRM bridges the gap between a fast rolling cross-country tire and a burly enduro tire. (
Learn more
.)
Cushcore Introduces New E-MTB Insert
Building on their growing lineup of foam tire inserts, Cushcore is introducing their most robust option yet: the E-MTB. (
Learn more
.)
SR Suntour Launches Tom Pidcock's Olympic Winning Electronic Suspension for €4999 - Eurobike 2023
No guarantees that this will make you as fast as Tom Pidcock or Pauline Ferrand-Prevot. (
Learn more
.)
RHEON Labs Announces Curved Protectors For MTB Pads
Previously only released via partners Chromag and Rapha, the specialist RHEON™ technology will now be available to the wider MTB apparel community. (
Learn more
.)
Kokopelli Releases Maternity Mountain Bike Shorts
Designed with the adventurous expectant mother in mind, these shorts combine comfort, durability, and functionality. (
Learn more
.)
Devinci Announces New Canadian-Made E-Troy
A new Bosch-powered, mixed wheel option in the all-mountain eMTB space. (
Learn more
.)
ND Tuned's New Coil Shock - Eurobike 2023
The new shock will be custom built at the ND Tuned factory for each rider's weight, riding style, and bike. (
Learn more
.)
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Tech Briefing
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023
66049 views
First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta V5
58199 views
First Ride: Ibis HD6 - Mixed Wheels & More Travel
50449 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB135
46126 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1
45729 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 3
43411 views
Video: Actual Weights of Pro Enduro Bikes with Ed Masters
40196 views
Brian's Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2023
33901 views
13 Comments
Score
Time
33
0
Tmackstab
(1 hours ago)
I could use a pair of those maternity shorts
[Reply]
12
0
warmerdamj
(47 mins ago)
*ebike specific shorts
[Reply]
5
0
Grady-Harris
(45 mins ago)
The dad bod is always growing, sadly we can’t get rid of it in one big push
[Reply]
1
0
thustlewhumber
(6 mins ago)
I prefer the term "father figure".
[Reply]
9
2
warmerdamj
(1 hours ago)
FFS, kids don't need ebikes.
[Reply]
12
3
no-good-ideas
(58 mins ago)
Nobody does.
[Reply]
3
3
Mike-on-a-bike
(56 mins ago)
Kids these days are having fun wrong!
[Reply]
4
2
fabwizard
(41 mins ago)
Tell that to all the kids riding moto. No difference.
[Reply]
1
1
mariomtblt
(41 mins ago)
@Mike-on-a-bike
: correct
[Reply]
1
0
eight-n-burly
(8 mins ago)
@fabwizard
: At least they're on proper moto trails and courses.
[Reply]
7
0
Cobrien120
(38 mins ago)
The title pedals and Reynolds wheels look oddly similar…
[Reply]
3
0
WaterBear
(32 mins ago)
All these new coil shocks...there must be something about the profit margin on those things that I don't know.
[Reply]
2
0
Jeeef
(32 mins ago)
Those Chromag shirts really look Nukeproof....
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Friend Finder
Users Online
Product
Photos
Videos
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.028803
Mobile Version of Website
13 Comments