Tech Briefing: June 2023

Jun 28, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

KAISER Peter
TECH BRIEFING
June 2023



Industry Nine Expands S-Series Wheel Range

The S-Series Classic wheelset is now available with conventional j-bend spokes and Industry Nine's Hydra hubs. (Learn more.)



Formula Releases MOD DH Coil Shock

The Mod is now available in a wider range of sizes to include DH bikes. (Learn more.)



Daysaver Announces New 'Incredible' Multi-Tool

The new tool is customizable and can be stored inside a handlebar. (Learn more.)



HQ Tour: Suspension Tech International's NZ-Made Coil Shock

The moto-inspired shock was designed with durability and tunability as the top priorities. (Learn more.)

Suspension Tech International HQ Tour


Title MTB Releases New Connect Flat Pedal

Title's catalog continues to grow with a new set of flat pedals available in five color options. (Learn more.)

Title MTB Connect Pedals



Reynolds Introduces New Enduro and Downhill Wheels

Reynolds claims the new wheels have improved compliance and durability. (Learn more.)

Title MTB Connect Pedals


Video: Bluegrass Releases Vanguard Lightweight Full-face Helmet

The 725-gram helmet has a Mips liner and a 5-star Virginia Tech rating.(Learn more.)

Photo ulyssedaessle


North Shore Billet Announces New Canadian-Made Talon Cranks

Machined from 7075 aluminum in Whistler, and available in 155mm–170mm lengths. (Learn more.)



Chromag Launch 2023 Summer Apparel Collection

New pieces, bestsellers in new colorways, and their biggest women's line to date. (Learn more.)



Context Ridewear Expands Gear Line

New additions include enduro pants and product bundles. (Learn more.)

Chris Bayliss Pinkbike Thumbnail Enduro Combo Blue Black


Prologo Release Ultra-lightweight Saddle for Gravity & Light E-bikes

The Proxim saddle line expands with a new ergonomic and ultra-light model designed for light e-bikes and riders seeking maximum performance. (Learn more.)

Proxim W850


Orange Bikes Release The New Stage 7

The latest chapter in Orange's story comes with the Stage 7 - a 29" wheeled, 170/165mm travel enduro race bike that's built for the world's fastest courses. (Learn more.)



Pinkbike Gear Guide: 10 Summer Riding Kits for Women

Whether you need new riding pants or just like to view the latest and greatest, there's something for you here. (Learn more.)



Leatt Releases 3-in-1 Enduro Helmet

The 3.0 Enduro helmet can be worn as a half shell, a 3/4 helmet, or configured as a full face. (Learn more.)



Pinkbike Gear Guide: 9 Summer Riding Kits for Men

Nine new outfits ready for some summer shredding. (Learn more.)



Specialized Releases Levo SL HT - An eMTB Hardtail for Kids

The groms are going electric.(Learn more.)



ALT/ALT Releases New Hub & Suspension Bearing Press System

ALT/ALT's latest is designed to install and remove the majority of bearings in hubs, freehubs, and more. (Learn more.)

ALT ALT Hub Suspension Bearing Press System


Sixpack Announces New Internal Cable Routing System

The ICR System is designed to provide a better solution for bikes with thru-headset cable routing. (Learn more.)



SQlab Releases New Version of the Classic 611 Saddle

Swiss carbon rails, Infinergy material & made in Germany - this new saddle has a lot going on. (Learn more.)

SQlab s 611 Infinergy Ergowave active 2.1 Carbon Made in Germany Only foreign part Swissmade Carbon Rails new semi automized manufacturing process Using BASF Infinergy material with outstanding damping rebound characteristics All in the proven 611 Ergowave shape with active 2.1 technology the 611 has been SQlab s first and most popular MTB saddle first version launched back in 2005 Coming in 5 different sizes 13 to 17cm effective sitting area Unisex like all SQlab saddles


Norco Announces New Fluid VLT eMTB

The bike will use Bosch's new Performance SX motor that delivers 55Nm of torque, with up to 600 watts of power. (Learn more.)



Saracen Launch New Mantra LSL Hardtails

LSL stands for low, slack, and long. (Learn more.)



Fast Suspension's New Ride D & Ride E Coil Shocks - Eurobike 2023

Two new products from the French suspension manufacturer. (Learn more.)



Peppermint Cycling Announces New MTB Apparel Collection

Designed by women, for women. (Learn more.)



Vitus Releases New Dominer 297 DH Bike

The Dominer is very well spec'd considering its $3,700 price tag. (Learn more.)



Hutchinson Releases WYRM Downcountry Tire

The WYRM bridges the gap between a fast rolling cross-country tire and a burly enduro tire. (Learn more.)



Cushcore Introduces New E-MTB Insert

Building on their growing lineup of foam tire inserts, Cushcore is introducing their most robust option yet: the E-MTB. (Learn more.)



SR Suntour Launches Tom Pidcock's Olympic Winning Electronic Suspension for €4999 - Eurobike 2023

No guarantees that this will make you as fast as Tom Pidcock or Pauline Ferrand-Prevot. (Learn more.)



RHEON Labs Announces Curved Protectors For MTB Pads

Previously only released via partners Chromag and Rapha, the specialist RHEON™ technology will now be available to the wider MTB apparel community. (Learn more.)



Kokopelli Releases Maternity Mountain Bike Shorts

Designed with the adventurous expectant mother in mind, these shorts combine comfort, durability, and functionality. (Learn more.)



Devinci Announces New Canadian-Made E-Troy

A new Bosch-powered, mixed wheel option in the all-mountain eMTB space. (Learn more.)



ND Tuned's New Coil Shock - Eurobike 2023

The new shock will be custom built at the ND Tuned factory for each rider's weight, riding style, and bike. (Learn more.)




13 Comments

  • 33 0
 I could use a pair of those maternity shorts
  • 12 0
 *ebike specific shorts
  • 5 0
 The dad bod is always growing, sadly we can’t get rid of it in one big push
  • 1 0
 I prefer the term "father figure".
  • 9 2
 FFS, kids don't need ebikes.
  • 12 3
 Nobody does.
  • 3 3
 Kids these days are having fun wrong!
  • 4 2
 Tell that to all the kids riding moto. No difference.
  • 1 1
 @Mike-on-a-bike: correct
  • 1 0
 @fabwizard: At least they're on proper moto trails and courses.
  • 7 0
 The title pedals and Reynolds wheels look oddly similar…
  • 3 0
 All these new coil shocks...there must be something about the profit margin on those things that I don't know.
  • 2 0
 Those Chromag shirts really look Nukeproof....





