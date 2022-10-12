Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, A Derailleur Guard, Action Cameras & More - October 2022

Oct 12, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

TECH BRIEFING
September 2022


Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Evolve Origin LT
Frames from $2900 / Completes from $6000


Evolve are bringing their manufacturing home to Canada. (Learn more.)




Geo Announces Derailleur Guard
$25 USD


A unique way to protect your derailleur... (Learn more.)




Insta360 X3 with 5.7K 360 Capture
$449.99 USD


The X3 has a new 1/2" 48MP sensor and 2.29” touchscreen. (Learn more.)




Dharco Val di Sole Replica Kit


Look as fast as the riders from the Commencal Muc Off Team. (Learn more.)




Look Flat Pedals
$55- 170 USD


Both new TRAIL pedals feature replaceable pins, are available in a variety of colours, and have been designed, manufactured, and assembled in France. (Learn more.)



Spawn Cycles 22", Adjustable 20/22" & 26/27.5” Kids Bikes


So many wheel sizes. (Learn more.)




Yakima Increases StageTwo Weight Rating To 70 lbs Per Bike


Bring your eMTB, and your friends' as well! (Learn more.)
Photos by Conor Barry Photography




Manitou Limited Edition Mastodon Pro LE


The Mastodon Pro LE fatbike fork will be produced in a one time, 300-unit production run. (Learn more.)




NOBL Wheels Collaboration with Intense Cycles


NOBL and Intense have announced a partnership to create a carbon wheelset program. (Learn more.)




Commencal Meta TR Staff Edition


The Meta TR Staff Edition is a unique build that features the staff in Andorra's favourite frame and components. (Learn more.)




GoPro Hero 11 Black & Mini
$300 - $500 USD


GoPro has launched the eleventh iteration of its Hero action camera and a new smaller Mini offering. (Learn more.)




Melon Optics Collab with Pump for Peace
£20/€20 from every set sold going directly to the charity


Melon has teamed up with Pump for Peace to create a limited edition colour way of the Alleycat riding glasses with £20/€20 from every set sold going directly to the Pump for Peace charity. (Learn more.)




Jb Liautard's 'Climax' - An Art Photography Book
€43


The 70 most beautiful photos from the French photographer are to be found in the art book. (Learn more.)




PNW Components Pebble Tool
$37 USD


This tiny tool has a smooth, rounded shape and contains the basic bits needed for quick repairs. (Learn more.)




The 'TQ-HPR50' Motor that Drives Trek's Fuel EXe


By redesigning and reengineering the patented Harmonic Pin-Ring technology, HQ has created an extremely light drive unit. (Learn more.)




Banshee Enigma
$1099 USD / $1499CAN / €1049 / £949


The bike is built to use either dual 27.5" or mixed wheel sizes. (Learn more.)
NA




Intend 'Green Age' Fork Updates
20.17 €


New seals, shim stacks, crowns, and fenders are on the way from Intend. (Learn more.)




Ibis Ripmo & Ripley UDH Update & New Colors


The Ibis Ripmo and Ripley now feature a UDH rear derailleur. (Learn more.)




REEB Cycles Steel Short Travel Trail Bike


The SST has 120mm of rear travel and a flex stay suspension layout. (Learn more.)
Imagery of Michael Eldridge Emily Harris riding the REEB SST at Monarch Crest. Imagery to be used in marketing efforts of the REEB SST.




Abus Full Face Helmet - The 'Airdrop'


Abus now has an option for gravity riders. (Learn more.)




BikeStow Stance Bike Stand
£79 GBP


The BikeStow Stance is made for storing bikes in your shed, garage, living room or bedroom. (Learn more.)




Allied Cycle Works Limited Edition BC40
$14,000 USD


This model is an exact replica of Payson McElveen's race bike. (Learn more.)




Commencal Supreme DH XS


Commencal made this 27.5" downhill bike for youth riders and short adults. (Learn more.)




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


14 Comments

  • 43 0
 I would rather take my chances with my derailleur than be seen in public with that monstrosity
  • 2 0
 The derailleur protectors from Walmart or Woolco or Target looks more appealing. I can't believe they want to charge someone $25USD to put that garbage on the bike!
  • 3 0
 I think PB also hid that article from the public, this is the first time I'm seeing it (unless my ebike filter is working overtime)
  • 1 0
 Also the Ing. behing that item seems rather sketchy to say the least
  • 5 0
 I have a feeling the ceramic speed guys and gals are going to be quaking in their tiny boots after seeing this value for money aerogain for the rear mech.
  • 2 0
 UCI will ban it soon for that very reason...
  • 3 0
 I think it's misleading on Look to show one pedal as the weight of the pair. Most companies show the weight as a set (in pairs).
  • 3 0
 No disrespect to Sarah, but I hope Alicia is able to write these again soon.
  • 1 2
 OOoooooo....Someone has a crush on Alicia!
  • 3 0
 Why on earth would you spend $14k on a bike when you could get a solid used car AND a solid $4000 bike instead?
  • 2 0
 14K usd for a bike. That’s outrageous now Eek
  • 1 0
 Agree. I don't know how we have normalized such high prices for bicycles. Having owned street motorcycles, the last one being a 2021 Ducati Monster at $12K, I am no stranger to throwing money into my hobbies. In terms of bragging rights, fun, thrills, heck even practicality, there is no way that a $12k pedal bike even compares.

What bothers me is that the lower end of "useable" performance has gone up quite a bit. IMO, that would start around $3.5k for a full suspension trail bike. Thinking back to when I bought my first motorcycle in 2004, that would be roughly the same as spending $2200--you can be on the exclusive end of any bicycle catalog for that kind of money.
  • 1 0
 Love the look of the Meta TR staff edition.
  • 1 0
 Sup wit it





