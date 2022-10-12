Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, A Derailleur Guard, Action Cameras & More - October 2022

Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Evolve Origin LT
Frames from $2900 / Completes from $6000
Evolve are bringing their manufacturing home to Canada. (Learn more.)
Geo Announces Derailleur Guard
$25 USD
A unique way to protect your derailleur... (Learn more.)
Insta360 X3 with 5.7K 360 Capture
$449.99 USD
The X3 has a new 1/2" 48MP sensor and 2.29” touchscreen. (Learn more.)
Dharco Val di Sole Replica Kit
Look as fast as the riders from the Commencal Muc Off Team. (Learn more.)
Look Flat Pedals
$55- 170 USD
Both new TRAIL pedals feature replaceable pins, are available in a variety of colours, and have been designed, manufactured, and assembled in France. (Learn more.)
Yakima Increases StageTwo Weight Rating To 70 lbs Per Bike
Bring your eMTB, and your friends' as well! (Learn more.)
Manitou Limited Edition Mastodon Pro LE
The Mastodon Pro LE fatbike fork will be produced in a one time, 300-unit production run. (Learn more.)
NOBL Wheels Collaboration with Intense Cycles
NOBL and Intense have announced a partnership to create a carbon wheelset program. (Learn more.)
Commencal Meta TR Staff Edition
The Meta TR Staff Edition is a unique build that features the staff in Andorra's favourite frame and components. (Learn more.)
GoPro Hero 11 Black & Mini
$300 - $500 USD
GoPro has launched the eleventh iteration of its Hero action camera and a new smaller Mini offering. (Learn more.)
Melon Optics Collab with Pump for Peace
£20/€20 from every set sold going directly to the charity
Melon has teamed up with Pump for Peace to create a limited edition colour way of the Alleycat riding glasses with £20/€20 from every set sold going directly to the Pump for Peace charity. (Learn more.)
Jb Liautard's 'Climax' - An Art Photography Book
€43
The 70 most beautiful photos from the French photographer are to be found in the art book. (Learn more.)
PNW Components Pebble Tool
$37 USD
This tiny tool has a smooth, rounded shape and contains the basic bits needed for quick repairs. (Learn more.)
The 'TQ-HPR50' Motor that Drives Trek's Fuel EXe
By redesigning and reengineering the patented Harmonic Pin-Ring technology, HQ has created an extremely light drive unit. (Learn more.)
Banshee Enigma
$1099 USD / $1499CAN / €1049 / £949
The bike is built to use either dual 27.5" or mixed wheel sizes. (Learn more.)
Intend 'Green Age' Fork Updates
20.17 €
New seals, shim stacks, crowns, and fenders are on the way from Intend. (Learn more.)
Ibis Ripmo & Ripley UDH Update & New Colors
The Ibis Ripmo and Ripley now feature a UDH rear derailleur. (Learn more.)
REEB Cycles Steel Short Travel Trail Bike
The SST has 120mm of rear travel and a flex stay suspension layout. (Learn more.)
Abus Full Face Helmet - The 'Airdrop'
Abus now has an option for gravity riders. (Learn more.)
BikeStow Stance Bike Stand
£79 GBP
The BikeStow Stance is made for storing bikes in your shed, garage, living room or bedroom. (Learn more.)
Allied Cycle Works Limited Edition BC40
$14,000 USD
This model is an exact replica of Payson McElveen's race bike. (Learn more.)
Commencal Supreme DH XS
Commencal made this 27.5" downhill bike for youth riders and short adults. (Learn more.)
What bothers me is that the lower end of "useable" performance has gone up quite a bit. IMO, that would start around $3.5k for a full suspension trail bike. Thinking back to when I bought my first motorcycle in 2004, that would be roughly the same as spending $2200--you can be on the exclusive end of any bicycle catalog for that kind of money.