Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, An Ingenious Tool, New Fenders, & More - November 2019

Nov 1, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Christoph Laue
TECH BRIEFING
November 2019


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Vitus Mythique Trail Bike
£1249.99, $1499.99 USD - £1599.99, $1999.99USD


Vitus launches an entirely new range of bikes that all fall under the $2,000 USD mark. (Learn more.)




Ryder Innovation's Tubeless Rim Nut Remover 'The Nutcracker'
TBD

The Ryder Nutcracker acts as an all-in-one tubeless rim nut remover for those sticky situations involving leaked sealant, valve core remover, and disc brake spreader. (Learn more.)




Nukeproof Mega 290c & Mega 2020 Range
£2599.99-£5300


Nukeproof say they got tired of answering the “When is there going to be a carbon Mega 29er?” question. (Learn more.)




The Kurvyflats Mudguard
CDN $30


A simple idea for improving flat fenders. (Learn more.)




Calibre Triple B
£1499


The updated Calibre Triple B is a do-it-all bike for £1499. (Learn more.)




Sidi Dominator 10 Clipless Shoe
$299.99 USD


Sidi redesigned the Dominator from the sole up for 2020. (Learn more.)
Sidi Dominator 10 Matte Grey Black




Bell Super Air and Super Air R
$275.00 USD with chinbar / $225 without chinbar

The all-new Bell Super Air is ready for action, with or without a chin bar.




Mucky Nutz 'Day Of The Dead' Limited Edition Fender
£9.99

The new limited edition 'Day Of The Dead' Face Fender from Mucky Nutz is the first in a run of themed designs set to be introduced over the fall/winter season. (Learn more.)




Sombrio Jersey Collaboration with Reece Wallace
$70.00 USD

'Canadian Air Force' style digi-camo to pop nicely in the desert at Rampage. (Learn more.)
The Wallace Chaos LE Jersey.




Nukeproof Titanium Coated Headset Races and Stainless Steel Bearings
£29.99 bottom and top cups / £19.99 bearing only

Nukeproof is so confident in their new headsets and bearings with titanium coated races and stainless steel balls that they're backing them with a 5-year warranty. (Learn more.)




Marzocchi Limited-Edition Athlete Series Purple Suspension
Not available

Marzocchi's riders were flying through the air with purple forks and shocks at Rampage this year. (Learn more.)




'Lonely Mountains - Downhill' Video Game
CDN $21.99

A new mountain biking game to get you through the winter, available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam. (Learn more.)




Endūr T-Shirts, Stickers, & Socks Supporting Jordie Lunn Fundraiser
Various

In collaboration with the Lunn family, endūr is offering the official Jordie Lunn Memorial Collection, with 100% of the proceeds being donated. (Learn more.)




Leatt 2020 Line Up
Various

Leatt's team members hit up France's famed Black Hills to introduce the 2020 line. (Learn more.)
Christoph Laue




lululemon x Wilderness Collection
Various

While the collection is clearly not mountain bike specific, it looks like it nails a lot of the details. (Learn more.)
Lululemon x Wilderness




Calibre Bikes Limited Edition Stealth Bossnut - the Shadownut
£999

That's a lot of bike for less than £1,000 GBP. (Learn more.)




Atomik Carbon Wheels with UHMWPE Spokes from Berd
Starting at $1,700 USD per wheelset

UHMWPE aka Dyneema has a much higher strength to weight ratio than traditional steel spokes. (Learn more.)




GT Force GT-E eMTB
£3,599.99 - £4,199.99


GT's full-suspension line gets a little EFI (Electronic Fun Injection). (Learn more.)
Brooks Curran Photo




Rocky Mountain Announces Limited Edition Instinct Carbon 99
$13,499 CAD | $9,999 USD

There are only 20 available, so you can buy all of them for approximately the same price as a Lamborghini Huracán. (Learn more.)




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing Atomik Carbon Bell Calibre Endur GT LEATT Lululemon Marzocchi Mucky Nutz Nukeproof Rocky Mountain Ryder Innovation Sidi Sombrio Vitus


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Red Bull Rampage 2019
142253 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2019
113584 views
5 Things We Learned at Red Bull Rampage 2019
65229 views
First Ride: The 2020 Norco Sight Has an All-Mountain Focus
60881 views
Video: Top 3 Runs - Rampage 2019
51120 views
Why We Think Amaury Pierron Riding An Intense is Just Trolling
49069 views
Must Watch: Jordie Lunn's Rampage Memorial Tribute
47397 views
A Closer Look at Troy Lee Designs' New "D4" Helmet
41701 views

8 Comments

  • 6 0
 Ooops, forgot the e-bike tag so filters may not work. Quick PB, get it sorted asap. Panties are getting twisted as we speak.
  • 4 0
 GT Force GT-E eMTB


god - NO - GET IT AWAY!!!!!!!!!!! AYEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE my panties


Wait, how many US dollars is that?
  • 1 0
 @endlessblockades: LOL didnt even notice that
  • 4 0
 $30 for a GT eMTB? I'll take ten!
  • 1 0
 Canadien!
  • 1 0
 Actually, it's only $22.80 in USD. So if you buy 10, you get 3 free!! Wink
  • 2 0
 This will probably be a very tough month for Calibre. No one will buy their bikes during no nut November...
  • 2 0
 GT has Calibre and Vitus beat on the prices, guess I'll buy an e-bike then

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016969
Mobile Version of Website