Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, An Ingenious Tool, New Fenders, & More - November 2019

Vitus Mythique Trail Bike
£1249.99, $1499.99 USD - £1599.99, $1999.99USD
Vitus launches an entirely new range of bikes that all fall under the $2,000 USD mark. (Learn more.)
Ryder Innovation's Tubeless Rim Nut Remover 'The Nutcracker'
TBD
The Ryder Nutcracker acts as an all-in-one tubeless rim nut remover for those sticky situations involving leaked sealant, valve core remover, and disc brake spreader. (Learn more.)
Nukeproof Mega 290c & Mega 2020 Range
£2599.99-£5300
Nukeproof say they got tired of answering the “When is there going to be a carbon Mega 29er?” question. (Learn more.)
The Kurvyflats Mudguard
CDN $30
A simple idea for improving flat fenders. (Learn more.)
Calibre Triple B
£1499
The updated Calibre Triple B is a do-it-all bike for £1499. (Learn more.)
Sidi Dominator 10 Clipless Shoe
$299.99 USD
Sidi redesigned the Dominator from the sole up for 2020. (Learn more.)
Bell Super Air and Super Air R
$275.00 USD with chinbar / $225 without chinbar
The all-new Bell Super Air is ready for action, with or without a chin bar.
Mucky Nutz 'Day Of The Dead' Limited Edition Fender
£9.99
The new limited edition 'Day Of The Dead' Face Fender from Mucky Nutz is the first in a run of themed designs set to be introduced over the fall/winter season. (Learn more.)
Sombrio Jersey Collaboration with Reece Wallace
$70.00 USD
'Canadian Air Force' style digi-camo to pop nicely in the desert at Rampage. (Learn more.)
Nukeproof Titanium Coated Headset Races and Stainless Steel Bearings
£29.99 bottom and top cups / £19.99 bearing only
Nukeproof is so confident in their new headsets and bearings with titanium coated races and stainless steel balls that they're backing them with a 5-year warranty. (Learn more.)
Marzocchi Limited-Edition Athlete Series Purple Suspension
Not available
Marzocchi's riders were flying through the air with purple forks and shocks at Rampage this year. (Learn more.)
'Lonely Mountains - Downhill' Video Game
CDN $21.99
A new mountain biking game to get you through the winter, available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam. (Learn more.)
