Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes & Saddles, Carbon Wheels & More

Jan 5, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

photo
TECH BRIEFING
December 2023



YT Industries New Decoy Core Models
From €4999 EU / $4999 USD / £4999 GBP / $6999 CAD

The bikes now have Shimano's EP801 motor, complete with Free Shift technology. (Learn more.)
photo




Forbidden Supernought DH Bike
Frames from $5,499 CDN

No more guessing what the name, chainstay lengths, or head tube angles are. Just the facts, tables, and graphs. (Learn more.)
photo




Spank and Frameworks Racing Limited Edition Saddle
$69.99 USD

Only 100 saddles will be produced. (Learn more.)
photo




Starling Cycles Adds UDH & Shows Off a Downcountry Build of the Murmur
Price on inquiry

The British manufacturer has updated its frame design to include SRAM’s Universal Derailleur Hanger. (Learn more.)
photo




Wethepeople 'Swamp Master' Full Suspension BMX
EU RRP 1,700 EURO / USA MRSP 1,950 USD

A 14.5 kg full suspension BMX with a 152mm x 31mm shock. (Learn more.)
photo




9point8 New ZS & EC Slack-R Cups
USD $99

New options for tweaking your bike's geometry. (Learn more.)
Slack-R Head Tube Cups




Burgtec Pivot 185.3mm Rear Axle & Evil 183.5mm Rear Axle
£30.83

With a leverless design for added security and clearance for when situations get tight. (Learn more.)
photo




Ergon GDH Team Grips
€39.95 / £34.99 / $39.95 USD

The new grips already have two DH World Champs titles on their list of results. (Learn more.)
photo




Bicycle Nightmares Releases Collaboration With Evoc
Various

The limited-edition capsule collection includes a duffle backpack, duffle bag, and belt. (Learn more.)
Bicycle Nightmares X Evoc Photo by Bryan Novak




Propain Limited Edition Hugene in Frosted Mint
Completes from 5,999 €/$/£ / Frames from 3,399 €/$/£

A minty fresh new color for the 140mm Hugene. (Learn more.)
photo




Bike Ahead Composites Biturbo X Monocoque Carbon Wheels & The Wonderbar
Wheelset from 3.599,00 EUR / Bar from 269,00 EUR

New monocoque wheels and a new carbon handlebar. (Learn more.)
photo




Fox Racing Dropframe Pro Helmet
$279.95 USD

The Dropframe gets an updated look and Boa adjustability. (Learn more.)
photo




Privateer Bikes Gen 2 Bike Details
Price TBD

Pre-sale of the new platform starts in February. (Learn more.)
Prototype Privateer Gen 2 bike production bikes will see some development updates and will feature new colours.




Giant Redesigned TRX Carbon & TRA Alloy Wheels
€699-749 EUR / $899-1099 CAN, (USD: TBD)

The new rims have wider sidewalls to help prevent pinch flats. (Learn more.)
Giant TRX




