Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes & Saddles, Carbon Wheels & More
Jan 5, 2024
by Sarah Moore
YT Industries New Decoy Core ModelsFrom €4999 EU / $4999 USD / £4999 GBP / $6999 CAD
The bikes now have Shimano's EP801 motor, complete with Free Shift technology. (Learn more
.)
Forbidden Supernought DH BikeFrames from $5,499 CDN
No more guessing what the name, chainstay lengths, or head tube angles are. Just the facts, tables, and graphs. (Learn more
.)
Spank and Frameworks Racing Limited Edition Saddle$69.99 USD
Only 100 saddles will be produced. (Learn more
.)
Starling Cycles Adds UDH & Shows Off a Downcountry Build of the MurmurPrice on inquiry
The British manufacturer has updated its frame design to include SRAM’s Universal Derailleur Hanger. (Learn more
.)
Wethepeople 'Swamp Master' Full Suspension BMXEU RRP 1,700 EURO / USA MRSP 1,950 USD
A 14.5 kg full suspension BMX with a 152mm x 31mm shock. (Learn more
.)
9point8 New ZS & EC Slack-R CupsUSD $99
New options for tweaking your bike's geometry. (Learn more
.)
Burgtec Pivot 185.3mm Rear Axle & Evil 183.5mm Rear Axle£30.83
With a leverless design for added security and clearance for when situations get tight. (Learn more
.)
Ergon GDH Team Grips€39.95 / £34.99 / $39.95 USD
The new grips already have two DH World Champs titles on their list of results. (Learn more
.)
Bicycle Nightmares Releases Collaboration With EvocVarious
The limited-edition capsule collection includes a duffle backpack, duffle bag, and belt. (Learn more
.)
Propain Limited Edition Hugene in Frosted MintCompletes from 5,999 €/$/£ / Frames from 3,399 €/$/£
A minty fresh new color for the 140mm Hugene. (Learn more
.)
Bike Ahead Composites Biturbo X Monocoque Carbon Wheels & The WonderbarWheelset from 3.599,00 EUR / Bar from 269,00 EUR
New monocoque wheels and a new carbon handlebar. (Learn more
.)
Fox Racing Dropframe Pro Helmet$279.95 USD
The Dropframe gets an updated look and Boa adjustability. (Learn more
.)
Privateer Bikes Gen 2 Bike DetailsPrice TBD
Pre-sale of the new platform starts in February. (Learn more
.)
Giant Redesigned TRX Carbon & TRA Alloy Wheels€699-749 EUR / $899-1099 CAN, (USD: TBD)
The new rims have wider sidewalls to help prevent pinch flats. (Learn more
.)
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,228 articles