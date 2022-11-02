Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, New Helmets, Frame Packs & More - November 2022

Nov 2, 2022
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

Better believe Kurt Sorge is still hungry for his 4th Rampage win.
TECH BRIEFING
November 2022


Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.






Vero Sandler & Five Ten Breast Cancer Awareness Collection
£15/€15/$15 from each sale donated to Breast Cancer Now

A selection of footwear and apparel designed to raise awareness and funding for Breast Cancer Now and National Breast Cancer Foundation. (Learn more.)





Apidura Full-sus Compatible Frame Pack
Price from $65 USD


Designed to make efficient use of the limited space available in full-suspension mountain bike frames, the new 1L Backcountry Frame Pack is the smallest pack in the Backcountry Series. (Learn more.)
Apidura 1L Backcountry Frame Pack





Canfield Bikes 2023 Balance


An updated version of the long-travel 27.5 bike is now available for pre-order with new colors and build options. (Learn more.)





North Shore Racks Road Bike Adaptor


The road bike adaptor replaces the front wheel of a bike using one of two axles, then slots into the rack cradle and secures with a strap. (Learn more.)





Velouria Cycles Titanium Bikes


Velouria is kicking things off with a trail hardtail, and there's a full suspension model on the way. (Learn more.)





Fox Proframe RS
MSRP $359


Featuring MIPS Integra Split, the DH-certified new helmet weighs in at 820 g. (Learn more.)






Pirelli Scorpion Race DH & Enduro Tires


Pirell's latest tires are designed specifically for DH and enduro racing, where maximum traction takes a high priority. (Learn more.)





Cane Creek Limited Edition Helm Sunburst Fork
Expected ship date of October 2022


Cane Creek has a small quantity of these flashy forks available now. (Learn more.)





2023 Evil Offering


Small changes to Evil's do-it-all trail machine. (Learn more.)





Project 321 is Moving to Canada


Project 321 is moving all operations to a 42,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Mississauga, Ontario. (Learn more.)




Mend It Kits Mountain Bike First Aid Kit


Weighing less than 7 ounces and completely waterproof, this kit includes common first aid staples and custom components to address the injuries riders are most likely to face. (Learn more.)




Zerode Bikes European Distribution


With distribution now established in the Netherlands, Zerode aims to deliver bikes direct to consumers in Europe without the shipping delays and added taxes. (Learn more.)
Zerode Taniwha




Wolf Tooth's Waveform Aluminum Pedals
MSRP $199.95

The new Wolf Tooth Waveform Aluminum Pedals sport a dual-concave profile paired with 11 grip pins on each side, and are designed for all-mountain riding, from XC to downhill. (Learn more.)




CrossWorx's Lite290 Trail Bike
MSRP €2100

Designed and built in Thuringia, Germany the Lite is officially available for purchase (Learn more.)




Chromag's New Riza Stem
MSRP $180

Made in Whistler, B.C., the RIZA comes in black, gold, red, blue and silver. (Learn more.)




RideWrap's Tailored Protection replacement piece program

The new Tailored Protection replacement piece program streamlines the process of getting new protection pieces. (Learn more.)


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Downcountry Field Test
74693 views
Slack Randoms: ENVE's $290 Poncho, SRAM Sets Sail, FMX Triple Flips & More
45613 views
Tech Week 2023: Pole's New Vikkelä Ditches the Motor, Keeps the 190mm of Travel
44663 views
Tech Week 2023: Vorsprung Suspension's New Upgrades
40943 views
Tech Week 2023: 3D Printed Randoms from Jank Components, 76 Projects, & More
39420 views
Spotted: A New High Pivot 6-Bar Intense Prototype DH Bike
38517 views
Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
35686 views
First Look: Race Face's Era Carbon Cranks Are Guaranteed For Life
32669 views

2 Comments

  • 2 1
 that north shore adapter strap looks sketch...
  • 5 0
 looks like a rebrand of the tried and true voile ski strap. they're bomber





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009687
Mobile Version of Website