Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, New Helmets, Frame Packs & More - November 2022
Nov 2, 2022
Tech Briefing is a feature for new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Vero Sandler & Five Ten Breast Cancer Awareness Collection £15/€15/$15 from each sale donated to Breast Cancer Now
A selection of footwear and apparel designed to raise awareness and funding for Breast Cancer Now and National Breast Cancer Foundation. (Learn more
.)
Apidura Full-sus Compatible Frame PackPrice from $65 USD
Designed to make efficient use of the limited space available in full-suspension mountain bike frames, the new 1L Backcountry Frame Pack is the smallest pack in the Backcountry Series. (Learn more
.)
Canfield Bikes 2023 Balance
An updated version of the long-travel 27.5 bike is now available for pre-order with new colors and build options. (Learn more
.)
North Shore Racks Road Bike Adaptor
The road bike adaptor replaces the front wheel of a bike using one of two axles, then slots into the rack cradle and secures with a strap. (Learn more
.)
Velouria Cycles Titanium Bikes
Velouria is kicking things off with a trail hardtail, and there's a full suspension model on the way. (Learn more
.)
Fox Proframe RSMSRP $359
Featuring MIPS Integra Split, the DH-certified new helmet weighs in at 820 g. (Learn more
.)
Pirelli Scorpion Race DH & Enduro Tires
Pirell's latest tires are designed specifically for DH and enduro racing, where maximum traction takes a high priority. (Learn more
.)
Cane Creek Limited Edition Helm Sunburst ForkExpected ship date of October 2022
Cane Creek has a small quantity of these flashy forks available now. (Learn more
.)
2023 Evil Offering
Small changes to Evil's do-it-all trail machine. (Learn more
.)
Project 321 is Moving to Canada
Project 321 is moving all operations to a 42,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Mississauga, Ontario. (Learn more
.)
Mend It Kits Mountain Bike First Aid Kit
Weighing less than 7 ounces and completely waterproof, this kit includes common first aid staples and custom components to address the injuries riders are most likely to face. (Learn more
.)
Zerode Bikes European Distribution
With distribution now established in the Netherlands, Zerode aims to deliver bikes direct to consumers in Europe without the shipping delays and added taxes. (Learn more
.)
Wolf Tooth's Waveform Aluminum PedalsMSRP $199.95
The new Wolf Tooth Waveform Aluminum Pedals sport a dual-concave profile paired with 11 grip pins on each side, and are designed for all-mountain riding, from XC to downhill. (Learn more
.)
CrossWorx's Lite290 Trail BikeMSRP €2100
Designed and built in Thuringia, Germany the Lite is officially available for purchase (Learn more
.)
Chromag's New Riza StemMSRP $180
Made in Whistler, B.C., the RIZA comes in black, gold, red, blue and silver. (Learn more
.)
RideWrap's Tailored Protection replacement piece program
The new Tailored Protection replacement piece program streamlines the process of getting new protection pieces. (Learn more
.)
2 Comments