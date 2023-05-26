Watch
Tech Briefing: May 2023
May 26, 2023
by
Christie Fitzpatrick
7 Comments
TECH BRIEFING
May 2023
Orbea Optimization Lab Joins Forces With Shimano
Orbea has expanded their Optimization Lab in order to improve e-bike testing and development. (
Learn more
.)
Dakine Releases Thomas Vanderham Signature Series Apparel
Dakine celebrates the legendary Thomas Vanderham with the release of his Signature Series collection. (
Learn more
.)
Chromag Announces New Bikes for Small Riders
Version 2.0 of the Minor Threat, and a new 20” or 24” dirt jumper. (
Learn more
.)
Magicshine Launches SEEMEE DV Tailligh
Equipped with a built-in camera, this taillight is designed to improve rider safety by automatically capturing videos of critical moments from any commuting or road cycling rides. (
Learn more
.)
Hybridizer Announces First eMTB Frame, SANN
Equipped with the BAFANG motor, a max torque of 95N/m and a net weight of just 3kg. (
Learn more
.)
UCI Mountain Bike World Series Partners with WHOOP for Live Biometric Data
The new partnership could offer real-time access to heart rates and strain levels as riders take on the 2023 World Cups. (
Learn more
.)
Schwalbe Expands Cradle-to-Cradle Tube Recycling to the US
Their program is designed to reduce the environmental impact of bicycle tubes, decreasing energy consumption by over 80%. (
Learn more
.)
Video: The Commencal Meta Power Now Available With Bosch Motor
A new motor option for the Power TR and Power SX. (
Learn more
.)
Nukeproof Launches New Summer 2023 Apparel
Nukeproof has refreshed its apparel lineup for the summer months. (
Learn more
.)
E*thirteen Announces New Close Range & Wide Range Cassettes
Riders can choose between having all the range with a 9-52 tooth cassette, or closer steps between gears on the 13-52 tooth cassette. (
Learn more
.)
Tectonic Components Releases Altar v2 Pedal
As seen in the recent Flat Pedal Roundup, and made in Colorado. (
Learn more
.)
Cotic Launches UK Made FlareMAX Gen5
Cotic has refined its FlareMAX trail bike with a new UK-made frame. (
Learn more
.)
Frameworks Racing & Cotic Collaborate on a Steel DH Frame
Neko Mulally's Frameworks Racing is testing and potentially racing a new partially steel DH bike designed and developed by Cotic.(
Learn more
.)
Revel Bikes Add Universal Derailleur Hanger Compatibility
Revel have decided to future-proof the majority of their models, including the entire line of titanium bikes.(
Learn more
.)
Volcom Launches New Mountain Bike Apparel Collection
Known for its expertise in manufacturing apparel for surf, skate and snow sports, Volcom is thrilled to announce its all-new Mountain Bike Apparel Collection. (
Learn more
.)
Nukeproof Launches New Horizon Pro Wheel Range
Nukeproof now offered a Pro version of its Horizon enduro wheels with lower weights and higher engagement.(
Learn more
.)
Video: DHaRCO Launches New Tech Party Shirts
DHaRCO is bringing Party Shirts to the trails.(
Learn more
.)
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Tech Briefing
7 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
korev
(1 hours ago)
Is the Minor Threat named after the 80s band?
[Reply]
4
0
eh-steve
(1 hours ago)
Is the Rootdown name after a Beasties song?
[Reply]
2
0
solar-evolution
(39 mins ago)
@eh-steve
: Could be. Or they named it after the legendary Jimmy Smith album that was a big influence for the Beastie Boys' sound during the Check your Head / Ill Communication Era. Or both...
[Reply]
1
0
eh-steve
(31 mins ago)
@solar-evolution
: Hmm.. could be. Ian was born in '71, so GenXer. I'm going with Beasties.
[Reply]
2
0
jaydawg69
(16 mins ago)
why isn't my ebike filter not working?
[Reply]
1
0
mattsquach
(1 hours ago)
4130 bikes!
[Reply]
1
1
richlong28
(57 mins ago)
Should this not be a round-up?
[Reply]
