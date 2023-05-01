Tech Briefing: May 2023

May 1, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

Video: Troy Lee Designs Launches Micayla Gatto Collaboration Apparel

Micayla brings original hand-drawn art to the new Troy Lee Designs lineup. (Learn more.)



Feedback Sports Releases New Pro Mechanic Repair Stand

The new Pro Mechanic builds on the longstanding reputation of its predecessor, the Pro Elite. (Learn more.)

Pro Mechanic 2023 Lifestyle Shoot


Rossignol Release Limited Edition "Super Heretic"

Its loud, retro design draws inspiration from a 1994 ski called the Super Virage. (Learn more.)



Guerrilla Gravity Launches The Smash V2

Guerrilla Gravity is excited to announce The Smash V2 with updates to geometry, kinematics, and travel. (Learn more.)



Industry Nine Announces New EN300 Aluminum Wheelset

The new rim design uses a hollow bead wall to aid with pinch flat resistance.(Learn more.)




Endura Launches Range of Helmets in the US

Endura is set to take its US offering to the next level in 2023 with the launch of a helmet range for all types of MTB riders. (Learn more.)

Endura helmet


Video: Race Face Announces New Turbine Wheelset

The new alloy wheels come with a lifetime warranty. (Learn more.)



Five Ten Launches The New Kestrel BOA

The brand's first downcountry bike shoe. (Learn more.)



MicroShift Announces Cage Update for Advent X Derailleur

The shorter cage provides more ground clearance and improves chain wrap for better retention. (Learn more.)



Wolf Tooth Introduces ReMote Pro Dropper Lever

Compatible with all cable-actuated dropper posts. (Learn more.)

Wolf Tooth ReMote Pro


SQlab Launches Limited Edition Jeff 'Wardy' Ward Saddles Designed by Troy Lee

The custom design uses SQlab's 612 Ergowave active 2.1 saddle. (Learn more.)

612 ERGOWAVE active 2.1 ltd. Wardy Special by Troy Lee Designs


Cascade Components Announces Jekyll MX Link

The Jekyll MX link lets you run a 27.5" rear wheel while keeping geometry mostly similar to the stock setup. (Learn more.)



Frameworks Racing & Cotic Collaborate on a Steel DH Frame

Neko Mulally's Frameworks Racing is testing and potentially racing a new partially steel DH bike designed and developed by Cotic.(Learn more.)

Frameworks Racing x Cotic steel DH bike


OneUp Announces New Small Composite Pedal

The new pedal from OneUp has all the features of our Composite Pedal but it's designed for smaller feet.(Learn more.)

OneUp Small Composite Pedal Photo Sterling Lorence


Press Release: Two Custom Vitus Builds

They used the Sea Otter Classic as an excuse to custom paint bikes for Hap and Kyle.(Learn more.)



Unior Bike Tools Changing from Blue to Red Colored Tools

After already selling red-colored tools in the US, UK and other markets, Unior has decided to make this change globally.(Learn more.)




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tech Briefing


