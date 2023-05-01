Watch
Learn
VeloNews
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
Login
News
Travel
Racing
Reviews
Photo
Video
BuySell
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
Tech Briefing: May 2023
May 1, 2023
by
Christie Fitzpatrick
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
10 Comments
TECH BRIEFING
April 2023
Video: Troy Lee Designs Launches Micayla Gatto Collaboration Apparel
Micayla brings original hand-drawn art to the new Troy Lee Designs lineup. (
Learn more
.)
Feedback Sports Releases New Pro Mechanic Repair Stand
The new Pro Mechanic builds on the longstanding reputation of its predecessor, the Pro Elite. (
Learn more
.)
Rossignol Release Limited Edition "Super Heretic"
Its loud, retro design draws inspiration from a 1994 ski called the Super Virage. (
Learn more
.)
Guerrilla Gravity Launches The Smash V2
Guerrilla Gravity is excited to announce The Smash V2 with updates to geometry, kinematics, and travel. (
Learn more
.)
Industry Nine Announces New EN300 Aluminum Wheelset
The new rim design uses a hollow bead wall to aid with pinch flat resistance.(
Learn more
.)
Endura Launches Range of Helmets in the US
Endura is set to take its US offering to the next level in 2023 with the launch of a helmet range for all types of MTB riders. (
Learn more
.)
Video: Race Face Announces New Turbine Wheelset
The new alloy wheels come with a lifetime warranty. (
Learn more
.)
Five Ten Launches The New Kestrel BOA
The brand's first downcountry bike shoe. (
Learn more
.)
MicroShift Announces Cage Update for Advent X Derailleur
The shorter cage provides more ground clearance and improves chain wrap for better retention. (
Learn more
.)
Wolf Tooth Introduces ReMote Pro Dropper Lever
Compatible with all cable-actuated dropper posts. (
Learn more
.)
SQlab Launches Limited Edition Jeff 'Wardy' Ward Saddles Designed by Troy Lee
The custom design uses SQlab's 612 Ergowave active 2.1 saddle. (
Learn more
.)
Cascade Components Announces Jekyll MX Link
The Jekyll MX link lets you run a 27.5" rear wheel while keeping geometry mostly similar to the stock setup. (
Learn more
.)
Frameworks Racing & Cotic Collaborate on a Steel DH Frame
Neko Mulally's Frameworks Racing is testing and potentially racing a new partially steel DH bike designed and developed by Cotic.(
Learn more
.)
OneUp Announces New Small Composite Pedal
The new pedal from OneUp has all the features of our Composite Pedal but it's designed for smaller feet.(
Learn more
.)
Press Release: Two Custom Vitus Builds
They used the Sea Otter Classic as an excuse to custom paint bikes for Hap and Kyle.(
Learn more
.)
Unior Bike Tools Changing from Blue to Red Colored Tools
After already selling red-colored tools in the US, UK and other markets, Unior has decided to make this change globally.(
Learn more
.)
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Tech Briefing
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
The Final Randoms - Sea Otter 2023
60761 views
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Coil Shock Trek Fuel EX
55337 views
First Ride: The New GT Sensor Loses Weight, Gains Travel
51275 views
Review: TruTune Suspension Inserts Unlock More Travel
48902 views
Bike Check: Nino Schurter's Custom 10-Time World Champion Scott Spark RC
41688 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Many Volume Spacers Do You Run?
32898 views
Bike Check: Cal Poly Students' Handmade All-Mountain Tandem - Sea Otter 2023
30311 views
Video: The Most Unique Bikes We Could Find In California - Daily Driver Bike Checks
28731 views
10 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
12
1
powderhoundbrr
(1 hours ago)
No mention of my riding on the weekend? It was super tech! Not really......
[Reply]
9
3
Caddz
(36 mins ago)
So now we are recapping the last few weeks of articles? Riveting, reruns to fill the content void.
[Reply]
2
0
Rexuis-Twin
(33 mins ago)
it looks great in the photos, but weird in the real world with the folks wearing all white. they should collab with pit viper. But I do love it too.
[Reply]
4
0
mikekazimer
Mod
(17 mins ago)
@Caddz
, we've been running Tech Briefing articles for the last 5 years:
www.pinkbike.com/news/tags/tech-briefing
.
[Reply]
1
0
g-42
(0 mins ago)
@mikekazimer
: It's still a misnomer - we're not being brief on tech here, we're being shown previous articles/posts/videos that range from press releases announcing products to PB generated content discussing products.
[Reply]
4
0
inshane-himself
(32 mins ago)
No more hey are those parktools comments
[Reply]
1
0
glenno
(10 mins ago)
Love the One Up Small Composite Pedal, perfect upgrade for my 5 Year olds lil 20" Hardtail as the factory pedals are not confidence inspiring
[Reply]
1
0
DylanH93
(51 mins ago)
I remember that Rossignol didn't get the best review but man I love that pink/yellow look. So flashy but retro style.
[Reply]
1
0
Jacquers
(0 mins ago)
Will the red ones work faster?
[Reply]
4
6
scott-townes
(56 mins ago)
Wow, tools changing colors. Amazing reporting
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
Product
Photos
Videos
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.063668
Mobile Version of Website
10 Comments