Tech Briefing: MTB Handguards, New & Updated Bikes, Winter Apparel, & More - October 2020

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
MK2 Peaty’s x Chris King Tubeless Valves
£24.99
Peaty's have launched an updated version of their colorful tubeless valves with new features, including a spoke key valve cap. (Learn more.)
Vitus 2021 Hardtails and Trail Bikes
From £549.99
For 2021, Vitus have put together a varied range of affordable hardtails and trail bikes that all fall under the $2,900 USD mark. (Learn more.)
4 New Frame Colours for Bold Cycles Unplugged Range
From CHF 4568
Bold bikes are no longer limited to black or white. (Learn more.)
Gamux Runi Gearbox Enduro Bike and Marca Downhill Bike
TBD
Two alloy bikes with plenty of customization options. (Learn more.)
Andreani Group XC Racing Tire Insert Line
TBD
The new tire insert is designed to balance performance and weight to provide extra protection for XC racers. (Learn more.)
Roval Control SL
$2500 USD
The 1240 gram Control SL wheelset is one of the lightest on the market. (Learn more.)
G-Form All New E-Line Protection
$99.99-$109.99 USD
The new E-Line knee and elbow pads feature the company's first-ever 'hard outer shell.' (Learn more.)
Fox 2020 Fall Apparel
Various
The Fox All-Weather collection was made to extend your season-long after summer has ended. (Learn more.)
0 Comments
Post a Comment