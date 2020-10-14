Tech Briefing: MTB Handguards, New & Updated Bikes, Winter Apparel, & More - October 2020

Oct 14, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

TECH BRIEFING
October 2020


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to traditional novel gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




MK2 Peaty’s x Chris King Tubeless Valves
£24.99


Peaty's have launched an updated version of their colorful tubeless valves with new features, including a spoke key valve cap. (Learn more.)
MK2 Peaty s x Chris King Tubeless Valves -Made from lightweight anodised 7075 aluminium as standard our new MK2 tubeless valves are now compatible with all rim inserts and come with a spoke key cap as well as a valve core removal cap.




Vitus 2021 Hardtails and Trail Bikes
From £549.99


For 2021, Vitus have put together a varied range of affordable hardtails and trail bikes that all fall under the $2,900 USD mark. (Learn more.)




4 New Frame Colours for Bold Cycles Unplugged Range
From CHF 4568


Bold bikes are no longer limited to black or white. (Learn more.)




Gamux Runi Gearbox Enduro Bike and Marca Downhill Bike
TBD


Two alloy bikes with plenty of customization options. (Learn more.)




Andreani Group XC Racing Tire Insert Line
TBD


The new tire insert is designed to balance performance and weight to provide extra protection for XC racers. (Learn more.)




Roval Control SL
$2500 USD


The 1240 gram Control SL wheelset is one of the lightest on the market. (Learn more.)
Roval Control SL




G-Form All New E-Line Protection
$99.99-$109.99 USD


The new E-Line knee and elbow pads feature the company's first-ever 'hard outer shell.' (Learn more.)




Fox 2020 Fall Apparel
Various


The Fox All-Weather collection was made to extend your season-long after summer has ended. (Learn more.)




Light and Motion 2021 Smart Lights Line Up
Various


See and be seen. (Learn more.)



Canfield Bikes MRP Coil Edition Balance
Frames from $2099 USD


Canfield's all-mountain/enduro bike now comes in an MRP Coil Edition. (Learn more.)
Canfield Balance - MRP Coil Edition - Desert Loam



Scott 180mm Ransom eRide
€ 5,499 - € 6,999


The electrified Ransom has 180mm of travel and Bosch's new Performance CX motor. (Learn more.)
Scott Ransom eRide



Cascade Components Kona Process 153 Link
$352 USD


Tune the suspension characteristics of a Kona Process 153 with this new link. (Learn more.)
Orange Process 153 link




Daysaver Multitool
TBD


This Swiss-made tool offers nine essential tools in a lightweight and minimal 45-gram package. (Learn more.)




Bluegrass Rogue Core MIPS Open Face Enduro Helmet
MIPS 150€ | £130 | US$180 | CAD$250 | AUS$250


An update on the popular Golden Eyes from Bluegrass. (Learn more.)




Nukeproof 2021 Cub-Scout Range
Various


New in-house "Urchin Kid's Component" controls optimized for smaller paws and digits. (Learn more.)




Magura Rotors and Custom Brake Options
From €30.00


For 2021 Magura continues their custom brake offerings with even more choice and combinations. (Learn more.)




Revel Bikes Ranger 'Brunch Ride' Edition
TBD


Mimosas anyone? (Learn more.)




Forbidden Druid XT Complete Builds in the UK
£5119 GBP | $5299 USD | $6999 CAD | €5699 EUR


You can now purchase the Forbidden Druid with a full XT build, and SLX builds will be coming soon. (Learn more.)




Esker Cycles Rowl Full Suspension 29er
$4999 - $5999 USD


Esker are adding a 140mm 29er to their lineup, equipped with Dave Weagle's Orion Dynamics suspension layout. (Learn more.)
Esker Rowl https eskercycles.com products rowl




Acerbis X-Elite MTB Handguards
$49.95 USD


Acerbis has taken their knowledge making Motocross and Hard Enduro components, and launched their own MTB Handguards. (Learn more.)




Marzocchi New Dirt Jump Fork
$699 USD


Introducing the newest little brother to the Bomber family – DJ. (Learn more.)




Ion Shelter Collection
Various


Cool-weather apparel from Ion. (Learn more.)
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA




Faserwerk 'Rockstock' Carbon Bars with Viscoelastic Damping
199 CHF/EUR/USD


Fraserwerk's first carbon handlebar uses viscoelastic damping to improve comfort and control. (Learn more.)


