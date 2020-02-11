Tech Briefing: New Bikes, 27.5 Carbon DH Rims, A Camouflage Fender & More - February 2020
Feb 11, 2020
Sarah Moore Follow Following
Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.
Marzocchi Z1 Coil Fork & Conversion Kit
Fork: $749 USD / Conversion Kit: $130 / Coil Spring: $45
Mucky Nutz Face Fender in Camouflage Grey
£8.99
Hope Microspline Compatible Hubs and Wheels
Various
Guerrilla Gravity 2020 Bike Line Up
Various
Bombtrack Cale Hardtail
TBD
2020 Propain Tyee
Various
Zimtstern 2020 Apparel Line
Various
New Bob Haro Collab Bell Helmet
$189.95 USD
Crankbrothers USA Synthesis Carbon Wheel Demo Program
$500 refundable deposit
YT Aluminium Jeffsy Base
$2,299 USD
Santa Cruz Bicycles 27.5" Reserve Carbon DH Rims
$2,499 USD or $649 per rim
Sage Titanium Powerline 29er Hardtail
Various
Michelin Downhill Tire Range
£29.99 - 64.99
Raaw Madonna V2
$2137 USD
Stages Cycling's New Shimano MTB Power Meters
$349/£349/€399 to $1199/£1099/€1199
Newmen 2020 Handlebar Collection
Various
Burgtec MK5 Penthouse Flat Pedal
£109.99 GBP / $149.99 USD / €129.00 EUR
Commencal Updated Supreme
3.999 € / 3.999 USD and up
Canfield Bikes 2020 Balance With Limited Edition Raw Alloy Version
$3,299 - $3,399 USD pre-order
Wolf Tooth Components Dropper Remote
$74.95 USD
