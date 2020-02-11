Tech Briefing: New Bikes, 27.5 Carbon DH Rims, A Camouflage Fender & More - February 2020

Feb 11, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

February 2020


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month, but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Marzocchi Z1 Coil Fork & Conversion Kit
Fork: $749 USD / Conversion Kit: $130 / Coil Spring: $45


A classic fork is back on the table. (Learn more.)




Mucky Nutz Face Fender in Camouflage Grey
£8.99


2020 sees new limited edition artworks and colourways for the Face Fender which has been in the brand's line for 11 years now. (Learn more.)
Mucky Nutz Face Fender Camouflage Grey




Hope Microspline Compatible Hubs and Wheels
Various


Hope has become the latest brand to offer Microspline hubs after the Shimano license restrictions lift. (Learn more.)
Hope Tech




Guerrilla Gravity 2020 Bike Line Up
Various


Guerrilla Gravity has expanded manufacturing capacity as they gear up for 2020. (Learn more.)




Bombtrack Cale Hardtail
TBD


An adventure-ready hardtail with not one, not two, but three bottle cage mounts. (Learn more.)
The CALE comes with a contemporary trail geometry featuring a long reach and moderate stack mean it is easy on the long-haul yet fun when the terrain kicks off. Using experience gained building our Beyond models it s a vehicle for exploring the most technical routes. An MRP Ribbon suspension fork stops the bike getting thrown about to increase control a quality furthered by its huge 800mm wide bars. With the ability to slam the saddle out of the way courtesy of the KS E30i dropper seatpost ultra-wide WTB Vigilante TCS tyres and a mountain-shrinking 10-50t cassette make this all the bike most riders will ever need. Of course the CALE wouldn t be a Bombtrack if it wasn t ready for adventure too. Triple cage mounts plus the ability to fit a rear rack mean it s possible to ride into remote locations drop the bags and have some fun exploring new trails



2020 Propain Tyee
Various


The new Tyee was designed to be an extremely versatile and balanced enduro bike.(Learn more.)
Tyee 2020 mint FOX




Zimtstern 2020 Apparel Line
Various


The brand launches a new bike wear collection after being on sabbatical leave for more than a year. (Learn more.)
Made for friends The new Zimtstern Collection




New Bob Haro Collab Bell Helmet
$189.95 USD


Bell releases a limited edition Bob Haro collection. (Learn more.)




Crankbrothers USA Synthesis Carbon Wheel Demo Program
$500 refundable deposit


Crankbrothers now offer demo wheels shipped directly to US homes, pre-installed with Continental Tires. (Learn more.)




YT Aluminium Jeffsy Base
$2,299 USD


YT's new Aluminum Jeffsy Base has updated geometry and is available in both 27.5" and 29" wheel sizes. (Learn more.)




Santa Cruz Bicycles 27.5" Reserve Carbon DH Rims
$2,499 USD or $649 per rim


Previously only available for big-wheelers, there's now a 27.5" Reserve carbon rim. (Learn more.)




Sage Titanium Powerline 29er Hardtail
Various


The titanium hardtail has a 67.5° head tube angle, clearance for 29x2.4" tires, and is made in the USA. (Learn more.)




Michelin Downhill Tire Range
£29.99 - 64.99


After a year of testing by MS Mondraker, Michelin has finally made their new range of downhill tires available to the public. (Learn more.)




Raaw Madonna V2
$2137 USD


The Raaw Madonna has been updated with a new frame shape and revised geometry. (Learn more.)




Stages Cycling's New Shimano MTB Power Meters
$349/£349/€399 to $1199/£1099/€1199


Stages Cycling has announced their new Shimano-compatible range of power meters. (Learn more.)




Newmen 2020 Handlebar Collection
Various


Newmen Components debuts their new handlebar line consisting of multiple bars and no rider weight limits. (Learn more.)




Burgtec MK5 Penthouse Flat Pedal
£109.99 GBP / $149.99 USD / €129.00 EUR


Bigger, grippier and lighter for 2020. (Learn more.)




Commencal Updated Supreme
3.999 € / 3.999 USD and up


The bike that Amaury Pierron and Myriam Nicole raced to glory this year becomes available to the public. (Learn more.)




Canfield Bikes 2020 Balance With Limited Edition Raw Alloy Version
$3,299 - $3,399 USD pre-order


The 169mm travel enduro bruiser gets an update. (Learn more.)
2020 Canfield Balance Limited Edition




Wolf Tooth Components Dropper Remote
$74.95 USD


Wolf Tooth Components has released a new dropper post lever that has been completely redesigned for riders running front shifters, lockout levers, or e-bike controls. (Learn more.)




14 Comments

  • 26 0
 Why is this called "tech briefing" when it should be called "things you can buy"
  • 2 0
 Cause "tech" is a new term for all sorts of things.
  • 7 0
 Me.. "I'll take 1 RAWW Madonna V2 frame with a Marzocchi Z1 Coil Fork & Conversion Kit, toss on a set of Santa Cruz Bicycles 27.5" Reserve Carbon DH Rims laced to some Hope Microspline Hubs with the new Michelin Downhill Tires, eh while you're at it, I guess I'll grab a set of Stages Cycling's New Shimano MTB Power Meters Cranks, a Newmen 2020 Handlebar, and some Burgtec petals to finish it off."
(guy behind counter) "That will cost you 7 years of labor and your left nut"
Me.. What a deal
  • 2 0
 You will need a helmet too.
  • 10 0
 Would be nice if you uploaded a picture that acutally shows the mudguard, not just a picture of a fork and a tire !
  • 1 0
 I'm really excited about the Tyee. Can't wait for some more in depth reviews and actual user experience comments. I love the RAAW but it might be just of my range both in price and intended use. The Tyee seems on paper to slot in nicely for both.
  • 1 0
 Alloy27.5, go home with your Carbon29!

"YT's new Aluminum Jeffsy Base has updated geometry and is available in both 27.5" and 29" wheel sizes"
  • 1 0
 "Newmen 2020 Handlebar Collection
$349/£349/€399 to $1199/£1099/€1199"

pretty sure thats incorrect.
  • 2 0
 Damn that propain is so sexy
  • 1 0
 Need that Propain in the US!!!!
  • 1 0
 I love blue camouflage - perfect for hiding in a blue forest.
  • 1 0
 In 2003
  • 1 0
 I’m trying to see the camouflage fender, but I can’t see it?
  • 1 0
 Yay, more carbon rims

Post a Comment



