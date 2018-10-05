PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Briefing: New Bikes Galore, Big Pedals, Action Cameras & More - October 2018

Oct 5, 2018
by Alex Evans  

TECH BRIEFING
October 2018


Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Ibis DV9
From US $2199 (full bike). US $999 (frame only)

With slacker-than-XC geometry (67.4° HA) and 2.6" tire clearance, the DV9 is capable of winning on Saturday and roosting it on Sunday. (Learn more.)
Ibis DV9




Fabric Magic Grip
£16.99

Fabric claim the rubber ribs give a perfect amount of comfort without feeling too soft or saggy and the ergonomics of the mushroom further helps with controlled comfort. (Learn more.)




Devinci Spartan 29
From CAD $3999.00 / USD $3339.00 / €3599.00

The long-awaited big wheeler Spartan is finally here! (Learn more.)




Cotic Limited Edition SodaMAX Titanium hardtail
Frame only: £1799 / approx US $1999 / approx CAD $2675 inc. shipping

The new SodaMAX is limited to just 20 frames in 2018 - 10 brushed with pinstripe detail, and 10 polished with blasted graphics. (Learn more.)
Cotic Sodamax




Muc-Off No Puncture Hassle Tubeless Sealant
From US $9.99


Made from cutting-edge microfiber molecules and advanced latex that aim to form a strong seal instantly in even the most brutal race conditions. (Learn more.)
Muc-Off No Puncture Hassle Tubeless Sealant




Propain Spindrift
From €2265

For 2019, the bike gets some improvements dictated by rider feedback. (Learn more.)




Fuji Bicycles Auric LT
From US $3799

After three years of rigorous testing on the EWS circuit, and with a completely new and updated approach to geometry design, the Auric LT is a super aggressive bike that can also efficiently pedal back to the top. (Learn more.)




ANVL Components Tilt Pedal
US $99.99

The new pedals boast a 105mm x 105mm platform, two oversized bearings and inboard DU bushing and a concave body. (Learn more.)




Pace RC627 hardtail
From £2229

From full gas trail centre to fully committed big adventure days, and everything in-between, the RC627 can handle it all. (Learn more.)
MD and designer of Pace Cycles Adrian Carter




GoPro Hero 7
From US $199.99 / £179.99 / €219.99

Every year or two, we hear of a new "best GoPro ever", and GoPro is claiming the Hero 7 lives up to that reputation. (Learn more.)
Hero 7 Black




Endura MT500 Collection
Price varies per garment

The new MT500 Collection promises to keep you comfortable when the going gets tough this winter. (Learn more.)




Leatt 2019 Outwear
Price varies per garment

The brand-new weather-resistant DBX gear is designed for fall/winter conditions and has 18 styles, including three different jackets, one waterproof short, one windproof jersey and gloves. (Learn more.)
Trail amp Freeride around Mt. Etna Sicily




PNW Components Loam Lever
US $69

PNW Components claim the Loam Lever is a premium lever that combines satisfying ergonomics with precision and durability. (Learn more.)




Propain Rage Carbon 27.5” & 29”
From €3715

The Rage Carbon is now available with big wheels. (Learn more.)




FSA Gradient WideR wheelsets
US $1350

Available in 27.5” and 29” with 35mm wide external and 29mm inner rim width, the new Gradient has an asymmetrical rim profile with a hookless bead. (Learn more.)
Gradient WideR 29 Inner Rim Width




YT Aluminum Tues
From US $2699

The new YT Tues AL shares the same geometry with the carbon bike that the YT Mob team riders race and is available for a fraction of the price. (Learn more.)


