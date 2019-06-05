PINKBIKE TECH

Tech Briefing: New Bikes, Waterless Cleaner, Accessories & More - June 2019

Jun 5, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Tech Briefing is a feature for the new stuff that we spot every month but haven't gotten our hands on yet. An eclectic serving of tech, from revolutionary products to novel traditional gear, with some wacky stuff thrown in for good measure.




Pässilä Bicycles Titanium Dirt Jump and Slopestyle Frameset
1799 € / $2015 USD


Pässilä Bicycles releases a new fully customizable model to complement their existing line-up of enduro and trail titanium hardtail framesets. (Learn more.)
P ssil Bicycles T yr - Titanium Dirt Jump and Slopestyle frame https passilabicycles.com




Sensus' New 'Bachelor Pad'
$220 USD


Shuttle-hounds rejoice with this tailgate pad that turns into a couch. (Learn more.)




Cube Trail Motion Series



Cube's new Trail Motion bike range comes with a beefier, more capable trail-ready spec. (Learn more.)




Trust Linkage Fork with Reduced Price
$1,975 USD


The Message now costs $1,975, and those who bought it before this announcement will get a $1,000 credit towards their next Trust fork. (Learn more.)
Trust Performance Message




Guy Martin's Proper Cleaner and Degreaser
£6.50 for 1.5 litres


Motorcycle legend Guy Martin asks: "70% of the world is covered in water, why ship it?" (Learn more.)




Nukeproof Releases 2019 Clothing Range
Various


Nukeproof's clothing offerings expand to include a new Outland range. (Learn more.)
Nukeproof 2019 Ridewear




Craftworks ENR v1.1 High Pivot 160mm Enduro Bike
$5,299.00 - $5,899.00


Craftworks' new high pivot 160mm enduro bike is here with longer and slacker geometry for more stability, control and speed. (Learn more.)
A longer reach with slacker 65deg head angle removable cable ports and tough satin anodised finish make the Craftworks ENR v1.1 an even better bike that it already was




Fox Dropframe Trail Helmet
$169.95 USD


Fox has now released all the details on the unique Fox Dropframe. (Learn more.)




Ibis S-Wheels
$1,799 USD


Ibis worked together with Stan's NoTubes to implement the BST design into their latest wheelsets. (Learn more.)
S28 wheel




MET Parachute MCR Convertible Helmet
330€ | £300 | $350 USD


Parachute MCR is MET's convertible full-face helmet developed for enduro, all mountain, and e-MTB riding. (Learn more.)




Nukeproof Dissent DH Bike
£1999.99


First seen at Crankworx last year, Nukeproof has revealed all the details about the upcoming Dissent downhill bike. (Learn more.)




Pivot Shuttle eMTB
$7,899 USD - $10,499 USD


The Shuttle looks a lot like Pivot's other Trail and Enduro models, but with the addition of Shimano’s STEPS eMTB system. (Learn more.)



Neoride MTB Freecoaster Hub
$139 USD


A freecoaster hub optimized for mountain bikes. (Learn more.)
Riding backwards with the Neoride Components MTB Freecoaster Hub.




Crankbrothers F15 Stevie Smith Memorial Edition Tool
$45 USD


All profits will go to the bike park set up in Stevie’s name. (Learn more.)
Downhill at the 2013 Leogang UCI MTB World Cup Finals Austria.




BikeBlingZ Bike Accessories
Various


The only limit to these custom headtube badge like accessories is your imagination... (Learn more.)




Cascade Components Santa Cruz Nomad LT Linkage
$249 USD


The link offers a more progressive leverage curve, longer chainstays, and the option to get up to 190 mm of travel. (Learn more.)
Nomad LT link




Merida eONE-SIXTY
€ 5,000 to € 10,000


The new eONE-SIXTY is a complete overhaul of its predecessor, incorporating the latest standards, like the neatly integrated internal battery. (Learn more.)




Shotgun Kids MTB Seat
$150 USD


With Danny Mac recently going full-send with a kids trailer in tow, there seems to be renewed interest in the whole concept of mountain biking with kids – minus the backflips.(Learn more.)



